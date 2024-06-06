1 Bucksport Beats #8 Central 10-0 as Simpson Tosses 5-Inning No-Hitter

The #1 Bucksport Lady Bucks Softball Team beat #8 Central 10-0 in Bucksport Thursday afternoon, as Natalie Simpson tossed a no-hitter. The game was called after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Simpson only faced 17 batters. She struck out 11 and didn't allow a walk or hit. The 2 runners that did reach base were due to Bucksport errors.

At the plate, Bucksport banged out 9 hits.

Sam Cyr leading off was 3-3 scoring 2 runs. Marina Keene had a double and drove in a run. Jetta Shook had a double and drove in 2 runs. Simpson had a double and drove in a run. Lily Chiavelli and Jayden Tripp each singled.

Bucksport stole 9 bases in the game. Keene led the way with 2 steals.

Central finishes the season with a 9-9 record.

Bucksport, now 16-1 will host #4 Washington Academy in a Class C North Semifinal on Saturday.