#1 Ellsworth Boys Defeats #8 Presque Isle 54-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 19, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating the #8 Presque Isle Wildcats 54-48 in the final Class B Quarterfinal game on Saturday, February 19th. Ellsworth led most of the way, but with 3:08 remaining in the 4th Quarter, Chance Mercier fouled out, and Presque Isle continued to foul, forcing Ellsworth to win the game from the free throw line.

Ellsworth led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 37-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 25 points. Gage Hardy had 8 points and Hunter Curtis finished with 7 points. The Eagles were 13-23 from the free throw line, going 9-18 in the 4th Quarter. They only had 1 3-pointer, by Eamon MacDonald.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 17 points, while Noah Yarema had 11 points. The Wildcats were 11-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Cummings had 2 3's and Yarema had 1 3-pointer, as did Dawson Beaulieu and Jackson Maynard.

Ellsworth now 20-0 will play Old Town in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday night, February 23rd at 8:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle's season comes to an end, with a 10-9 record.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Boys10892148
Ellsworth Boys1412111754

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Jensen Sargent000000
12Brayden Castonguay000000
14Dawson Beaulieu310100
20Noah Yarema1154100
22Benjamin Turner000000
24Jackson Maynard410112
30Malachi Cummings17422712
32Wyatt Young000000
34Jack Buck000000
40Xavier McAtee944014
42Michael Langley000000
44Jack Hallett411022
50Aiden Hanks000000
TOTALS48161151120

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier251010055
4Miles Palmer211000
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis722038
11Brett Bragdon411024
12Gage Hardy833023
14Brody Mercier211000
15Eamon MacDonald410112
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer211000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS54201911322

