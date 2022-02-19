1 Ellsworth Boys Defeats #8 Presque Isle 54-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating the #8 Presque Isle Wildcats 54-48 in the final Class B Quarterfinal game on Saturday, February 19th. Ellsworth led most of the way, but with 3:08 remaining in the 4th Quarter, Chance Mercier fouled out, and Presque Isle continued to foul, forcing Ellsworth to win the game from the free throw line.

Ellsworth led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 37-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 25 points. Gage Hardy had 8 points and Hunter Curtis finished with 7 points. The Eagles were 13-23 from the free throw line, going 9-18 in the 4th Quarter. They only had 1 3-pointer, by Eamon MacDonald.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 17 points, while Noah Yarema had 11 points. The Wildcats were 11-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Cummings had 2 3's and Yarema had 1 3-pointer, as did Dawson Beaulieu and Jackson Maynard.

Ellsworth now 20-0 will play Old Town in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday night, February 23rd at 8:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle's season comes to an end, with a 10-9 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 10 8 9 21 48 Ellsworth Boys 14 12 11 17 54

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Jensen Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brayden Castonguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dawson Beaulieu 3 1 0 1 0 0 20 Noah Yarema 11 5 4 1 0 0 22 Benjamin Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Jackson Maynard 4 1 0 1 1 2 30 Malachi Cummings 17 4 2 2 7 12 32 Wyatt Young 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Jack Buck 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Xavier McAtee 9 4 4 0 1 4 42 Michael Langley 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jack Hallett 4 1 1 0 2 2 50 Aiden Hanks 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 48 16 11 5 11 20

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 25 10 10 0 5 5 4 Miles Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 7 2 2 0 3 8 11 Brett Bragdon 4 1 1 0 2 4 12 Gage Hardy 8 3 3 0 2 3 14 Brody Mercier 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 4 1 0 1 1 2 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 54 20 19 1 13 22