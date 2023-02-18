1 Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten Defeating #8 Washington Academy 70-38 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#1 Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten Defeating #8 Washington Academy 70-38 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Washington Academy Boys Basketball February 18, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

After a slow start, the #1 Ellsworth Eagles, put the game away with a 20-10 3rd Quarter run and beat #8 Washington Academy 70-38 in the final Class B Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, on Saturday, February 18th.

The score was tied 15-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Ellsworth led 34-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 54-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 20 points with 2 3-pointers.. Kaleb Connors had 17 points including 3 3-pointers.  Peter Keblinsky had 13 points including a 3-pointer and a crowd-pleasing dunk. Miles Palmer, and Eamon MacDonald each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were a near-perfect 14-16 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Donavan Marzoll with 11 points while Ben Griffen and Clay Crosman each had 7 points. Marzoll had 3 3-pointers and Crosman had 1 3-pointer. The Raiders were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy's season comes to an end, with a 9-11 record.

Ellsworth, now 19-0 advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd where they will play #4 Old Town, in the 2nd Boy's semifinal, at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Boys15710638
Ellsworth Boys1519201670

Box Score

Washington Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Clay Crosman721-1
Colby Moholland0----
Gabe Leighton93-34
Harley Ingrish0----
Carter Wannemacher0----
Donavan Marzoll1113--
Braedyn Thatcher21--2
Max Cates0----
Michael Taylor0----
Brandon Porter21---
Ben Hennessey0----
Ben Griffen72-33
TEAM0----
TOTALS38104610

Ellsworth 

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier204266
Miles Palmer3-1-0
Michael Harris31-12
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Connors173322
Josiah James-Chin62-22
Wyatt Bragdon0----
Eamon MacDonald82111
Peter Keblinsky134122
Kyle Kenney0----
Ethan LeClerc0----
Dawson Curtis0----
Brayden King0----
Hollis Grindal0----
Isiah Corson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS701681415

Check out the photos from the game

Ellsworth-Washington Academy Boys Quarterfinals

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team took on #8 Washington Academy in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Saturday, February 18th
