1 Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten Defeating #8 Washington Academy 70-38 [STATS & PHOTOS]

After a slow start, the #1 Ellsworth Eagles, put the game away with a 20-10 3rd Quarter run and beat #8 Washington Academy 70-38 in the final Class B Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, on Saturday, February 18th.

The score was tied 15-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Ellsworth led 34-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 54-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 20 points with 2 3-pointers.. Kaleb Connors had 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Peter Keblinsky had 13 points including a 3-pointer and a crowd-pleasing dunk. Miles Palmer, and Eamon MacDonald each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were a near-perfect 14-16 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Donavan Marzoll with 11 points while Ben Griffen and Clay Crosman each had 7 points. Marzoll had 3 3-pointers and Crosman had 1 3-pointer. The Raiders were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy's season comes to an end, with a 9-11 record.

Ellsworth, now 19-0 advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd where they will play #4 Old Town, in the 2nd Boy's semifinal, at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Boys 15 7 10 6 38 Ellsworth Boys 15 19 20 16 70

Box Score

Washington Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Clay Crosman 7 2 1 - 1 Colby Moholland 0 - - - - Gabe Leighton 9 3 - 3 4 Harley Ingrish 0 - - - - Carter Wannemacher 0 - - - - Donavan Marzoll 11 1 3 - - Braedyn Thatcher 2 1 - - 2 Max Cates 0 - - - - Michael Taylor 0 - - - - Brandon Porter 2 1 - - - Ben Hennessey 0 - - - - Ben Griffen 7 2 - 3 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 10 4 6 10

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 20 4 2 6 6 Miles Palmer 3 - 1 - 0 Michael Harris 3 1 - 1 2 Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Connors 17 3 3 2 2 Josiah James-Chin 6 2 - 2 2 Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 8 2 1 1 1 Peter Keblinsky 13 4 1 2 2 Kyle Kenney 0 - - - - Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 0 - - - - Brayden King 0 - - - - Hollis Grindal 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 70 16 8 14 15

