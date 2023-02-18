#1 Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten Defeating #8 Washington Academy 70-38 [STATS & PHOTOS]
After a slow start, the #1 Ellsworth Eagles, put the game away with a 20-10 3rd Quarter run and beat #8 Washington Academy 70-38 in the final Class B Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, on Saturday, February 18th.
The score was tied 15-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Ellsworth led 34-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 54-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 20 points with 2 3-pointers.. Kaleb Connors had 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Peter Keblinsky had 13 points including a 3-pointer and a crowd-pleasing dunk. Miles Palmer, and Eamon MacDonald each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were a near-perfect 14-16 from the free throw line.
Washington Academy was led by Donavan Marzoll with 11 points while Ben Griffen and Clay Crosman each had 7 points. Marzoll had 3 3-pointers and Crosman had 1 3-pointer. The Raiders were 6-10 from the free throw line.
Washington Academy's season comes to an end, with a 9-11 record.
Ellsworth, now 19-0 advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd where they will play #4 Old Town, in the 2nd Boy's semifinal, at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington Academy Boys
|15
|7
|10
|6
|38
|Ellsworth Boys
|15
|19
|20
|16
|70
Box Score
Washington Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Clay Crosman
|7
|2
|1
|-
|1
|Colby Moholland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabe Leighton
|9
|3
|-
|3
|4
|Harley Ingrish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carter Wannemacher
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Donavan Marzoll
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Braedyn Thatcher
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Max Cates
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Taylor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Porter
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Hennessey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Griffen
|7
|2
|-
|3
|3
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|38
|10
|4
|6
|10
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chance Mercier
|20
|4
|2
|6
|6
|Miles Palmer
|3
|-
|1
|-
|0
|Michael Harris
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaleb Connors
|17
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Josiah James-Chin
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Wyatt Bragdon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eamon MacDonald
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Peter Keblinsky
|13
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kyle Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Curtis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollis Grindal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Corson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|70
|16
|8
|14
|15
Check out the photos from the game