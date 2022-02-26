1 Ellsworth Defeats #2 Orono 62-33 for Class B Northern Maine Championships [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Eagles remained undefeated on Saturday, February 26th as their dream for a perfect season lives on, with a 62-33 win over Orono in the Class B Northern Maine Championships at the Cross Insurance Center. Ellsworth is now 22-0.

The last time that Ellsworth won the Class B Gold Ball was in 1966. They beat Cape Elizabeth that year 72-53. The last time Ellsworth played for the Gold Ball was in 2016, when they lost to Lake Region in the State Game 63-47.

On Saturday, Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 32-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 47-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 18 point and Chance Mercier with 12 points. The Eagles were 12-17 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointers, and Miles Palmer and Brett Bragdon each had a 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Ellis Spaulding with 10 points while Ben Francis had 9 points. The Red Riots were 2-4 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Spaulding and 1 by Ben Francis.

Ellsworth will play for the State Championship on Friday night, March 4th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor when they play #2 Yarmouth. The Clippers beat Medomak Valley 47-30 in the Class B South Regional Title Game. Friday night's game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 10 9 8 6 33 Ellsworth Boys 20 12 15 15 62

Box Score

Orono

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Lucas Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Pierce Walston 2 1 1 0 0 1 14 Cadon Gray 2 0 0 0 2 2 20 Ellis Spaulding 10 4 2 2 0 0 22 Cadin Ewer Cousins 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Ben Francis 9 4 3 1 0 1 30 Javier Santiago 4 2 2 0 0 0 32 Will Francis 4 2 2 0 0 0 34 Kase Walston 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sebastian Vanidestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Adam Sherman 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Mason Kenney 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Noah Schaff 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 33 14 11 3 2 4

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 12 4 4 0 4 5 4 Miles Palmer 5 2 1 1 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 18 7 7 0 4 6 11 Brett Bragdon 6 1 0 1 3 4 12 Gage Hardy 6 3 3 0 0 0 14 Brody Mercier 4 2 2 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 7 2 0 2 1 2 20 Peter Keblinsky 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 62 23 19 4 12 17