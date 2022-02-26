#1 Ellsworth Defeats #2 Orono 62-33 for Class B Northern Maine Championships [STATS/PHOTOS]

2022 Northern Maine Champion Class B Boy's Champions Ellsworth Eagles Photo Walter Churchill

The #1 Ellsworth Eagles remained undefeated on Saturday, February 26th as their dream for a perfect season lives on, with a 62-33 win over Orono in the Class B Northern Maine Championships at the Cross Insurance Center. Ellsworth is now 22-0.

The last time that Ellsworth won the Class B Gold Ball was in 1966. They beat Cape Elizabeth that year 72-53. The last time Ellsworth played for the Gold Ball was in 2016, when they lost to Lake Region in the State Game 63-47.

On Saturday, Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 32-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 47-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 18 point and Chance Mercier with 12 points. The Eagles were 12-17 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointers, and Miles Palmer and Brett Bragdon each had a 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Ellis Spaulding with 10 points while Ben Francis had 9 points. The Red Riots were 2-4 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Spaulding and 1 by Ben Francis.

Ellsworth will play for the State Championship on Friday night, March 4th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor when they play #2 Yarmouth. The Clippers beat Medomak Valley 47-30 in the Class B South Regional Title Game. Friday night's game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Orono Boys1098633
Ellsworth Boys2012151562

Box Score

Orono

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Lucas Allen000000
12Pierce Walston211001
14Cadon Gray200022
20Ellis Spaulding1042200
22Cadin Ewer Cousins211000
24Ben Francis943101
30Javier Santiago422000
32Will Francis422000
34Kase Walston000000
40Sebastian Vanidestine000000
42Adam Sherman000000
44Mason Kenney000000
50Noah Schaff000000
TOTALS331411324

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier1244045
4Miles Palmer521100
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis1877046
11Brett Bragdon610134
12Gage Hardy633000
14Brody Mercier422000
15Eamon MacDonald720212
20Peter Keblinsky211000
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer211000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS62231941217

 

 

Ellsworth-Orono Class B Boy's Northern Maine Championship

The #1 Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Team took on #2 Orono in the Class B Northern Maine Championships on Saturday, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
