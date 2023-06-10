1 Nokomis Stays Unbeaten – Beats #4 Old Town 2-1 in Class B Semifinals

The #1 Nokomis Warriors stayed unbeaten, defeating the #4 Old Town Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday, June 10th in a Class B Semifinal.

Nokomis scored their 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Mia Coots singled, and Kierston Condon ran for her. Addy Hawthorne then doubled, scoring Condon. With 1 outs, Camryn King flew out to left field. Hawthorne tagging up, scored from 2nd on an error

Mia Coots continued her dominance in the circle. She allowed just 2 hits, striking out 14 and walked just 1.

Sydney King had 2 singles and Raegan King 1 single for Nokomis.

Emma Doucette started in the circle for the Coyotes. She went 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 1. Haley Sirois pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing just 2 hits. She struck out and walked 3.

Ava Brasslett and Saige Evans each singled for the Coyotes.

Old Town finishes with a 13-5 record.

Nokomis, now 18-0 will take on #2 in the Class B North Regional Finals.