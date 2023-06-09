1 Nokomis Warriors Stay Unbeaten with 14-0 win over Oceanside

The #1 Nokomis Warriors beat Oceanside 14-0 Thursday night at Colby College to remain unbeaten on the season.

Mia Coots had another dominating performance in the circle for Nokomis. She struck out 10, and walked just 1. She allowed just 2 hits.

Meanwhile Nokomis took advantage of 14 walks by Aubrey Hoose. She allowed the 14 runs on just 2 hits, striking out 3

Hope Brooks and Megan Watson each had a single for the Warriors.

Nokomis now 17-0 will host Old Town in a Class B North Semifinal.