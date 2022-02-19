#1 Old Town Girls Defeat #8 Caribou 68-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Old Town Girls Basketball Team defeated the #8 Caribou Vikings 68-39 in the final Class B North Girl's Quarterfinal on Saturday morning February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Old Town jumped out to a 25-8 lead and led 42-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town had 3 players in double figures. Madelyn Emerson had 19 points, while Sydney Loring had 16 points. Saige Evans had 10 points. The Coyotes were 5-10 from the free throw line, and had 7 3-pointers. Madelyn Emerson had 3 3's, Loring 2 3's and Makayla Emerson 1 3-pointer.
Caribou was led by Selena Savage and Abby Leahy, each of whom had 10 points. The Vikings were 7-12 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Ashlyn Bouchard, Selena Savage each had 2 3-pointers with Ainsley Caron and Abby Leahy each tossing in a 3-pointer.
Old Town is now 19-1 and will play in the 3:30 semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd against #4 Presque Isle.
Caribou's season comes to an end with a 10-10 record
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|8
|11
|8
|12
|39
|Old Town Coyote Girls
|25
|17
|10
|16
|68
Box Score
Caribou
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Selena Savage
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Brianna Levesque
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mia Theriault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ainsley Caron
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Gabrielle Sutherland
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12
|Ashlyn Bouchard
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|14
|Abby Haney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Madelyn Deprey
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Amelia Godin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Elizabeth Wing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Emma Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Abby Leahy
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|6
|30
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|39
|13
|7
|6
|7
|12
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|19
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Haylie Madden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|22
|Saige Evans
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|4
|24
|Logan Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Sydney Loring
|16
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|68
|28
|21
|7
|5
|10