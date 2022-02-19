#1 Old Town Girls Defeat #8 Caribou 68-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Old Town Girls Defeat #8 Caribou 68-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 19, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Old Town Girls Basketball Team defeated the #8 Caribou Vikings 68-39 in the final Class B North Girl's Quarterfinal on Saturday morning February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Town jumped out to a 25-8 lead and led 42-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town had 3 players in double figures. Madelyn Emerson had 19 points, while Sydney Loring had 16 points. Saige Evans had 10 points. The Coyotes were 5-10 from the free throw line, and had 7 3-pointers. Madelyn Emerson had 3 3's, Loring 2 3's and Makayla Emerson 1 3-pointer.

Caribou was led by Selena Savage and Abby Leahy, each of whom had 10 points. The Vikings were 7-12 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Ashlyn Bouchard, Selena Savage each had 2 3-pointers with Ainsley Caron and Abby Leahy each tossing in a 3-pointer.

Old Town is now 19-1 and will play in the 3:30 semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd against #4 Presque Isle.

Caribou's season comes to an end with a 10-10 record

Line Score

1234T
Caribou Vikings Girls81181239
Old Town Coyote Girls2517101668

Box Score

Caribou

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Selena Savage1042200
3Brianna Levesque000000
4Mia Theriault000000
5Ainsley Caron410112
10Gabrielle Sutherland411022
12Ashlyn Bouchard620200
14Abby Haney000000
15Madelyn Deprey522012
20Amelia Godin000000
22Elizabeth Wing000000
23Emma Butler000000
24Abby Leahy1032136
30Joslyn Griffeth000000
TOTALS391376712

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy Arsenault832111
4Madelyn Emerson1985300
10Lexi Thibodeau211000
12Haylie Madden000000
14Makayla Emerson832111
20Kilee Bradeen311012
22Saige Evans1044024
24Logan Gardner000000
30Gabrielle Cody211000
32Alexis Degrasse000002
40Sydney Loring1675200
TOTALS6828217510

 

Old Town - Caribou Girls Quarterfinals

The #1 Old Town Coyotes played #8 Caribou in the final Class B Girl's Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top