1 Old Town Girls Defeat #8 Caribou 68-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Old Town Girls Basketball Team defeated the #8 Caribou Vikings 68-39 in the final Class B North Girl's Quarterfinal on Saturday morning February 19th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Town jumped out to a 25-8 lead and led 42-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town had 3 players in double figures. Madelyn Emerson had 19 points, while Sydney Loring had 16 points. Saige Evans had 10 points. The Coyotes were 5-10 from the free throw line, and had 7 3-pointers. Madelyn Emerson had 3 3's, Loring 2 3's and Makayla Emerson 1 3-pointer.

Caribou was led by Selena Savage and Abby Leahy, each of whom had 10 points. The Vikings were 7-12 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Ashlyn Bouchard, Selena Savage each had 2 3-pointers with Ainsley Caron and Abby Leahy each tossing in a 3-pointer.

Old Town is now 19-1 and will play in the 3:30 semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd against #4 Presque Isle.

Caribou's season comes to an end with a 10-10 record

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Vikings Girls 8 11 8 12 39 Old Town Coyote Girls 25 17 10 16 68

Box Score

Caribou

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Selena Savage 10 4 2 2 0 0 3 Brianna Levesque 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mia Theriault 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ainsley Caron 4 1 0 1 1 2 10 Gabrielle Sutherland 4 1 1 0 2 2 12 Ashlyn Bouchard 6 2 0 2 0 0 14 Abby Haney 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Madelyn Deprey 5 2 2 0 1 2 20 Amelia Godin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Elizabeth Wing 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Emma Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Abby Leahy 10 3 2 1 3 6 30 Joslyn Griffeth 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 39 13 7 6 7 12

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Arsenault 8 3 2 1 1 1 4 Madelyn Emerson 19 8 5 3 0 0 10 Lexi Thibodeau 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Haylie Madden 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Makayla Emerson 8 3 2 1 1 1 20 Kilee Bradeen 3 1 1 0 1 2 22 Saige Evans 10 4 4 0 2 4 24 Logan Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gabrielle Cody 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Alexis Degrasse 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 Sydney Loring 16 7 5 2 0 0 TOTALS 68 28 21 7 5 10