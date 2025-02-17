1 Schenck Wolverines Beat #8 Southern Aroostook Warriors 49-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Schenck Wolverines Boys Basketball Team beat #8 Southern Aroostook 49-39 on Monday afternoon, February 17th in the final Class D Boy's Quarterfinal.

Schenck led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-16 at the Half. They led 39-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Owen Wyman with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Gavin Gagnon had 10 points. The Wolverines were 8-18 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Ethan Collier with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. Trafton Russell had 8 points. The Warriors were 11-14 from the free throw line.

#1 Schenck will now play #4 Bangor Christian in a Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 20th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Southern Aroostook Boys 8 8 12 11 39 Schenck Boys 9 13 17 10 49

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dillan Bishop 6 1 - 4 4 Ethan Collier 21 4 4 1 1 Ryder Russell 0 - - - - Joshua Crandall 2 - - 2 2 Trafton Russell 8 2 - 4 6 Brayden Peters 0 - - - - Richard Chambers 0 - - - - Jakoby Porter 0 - - - - Cooper Scott 0 - - - - Kason Lawlor 2 1 - - 1 TOTALS 39 8 4 11 14

Schenck

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samuel Jacobs 6 3 - - 2 Cameron Mayhew 0 - - - - Marcus Hutchins 0 - - - - Cameron Atkinson 1 - - 1 2 Thomas DeSantis 0 - - - - Brayden Osborne 4 2 - - - Camden York 0 - - - - Hunter Hale 1 - - 1 2 Gage Brown 8 3 - 2 3 Wyatt Sprague 0 - - - - Logan Towle 0 - - - - Caleb Peavey 1 - - 1 2 Owen Wyman 18 7 1 1 1 Gavin Gagnon 0 - - - - Gavin Gagnon 10 4 - 2 6 Riley O'Clair 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 19 1 8 18

