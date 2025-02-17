#1 Schenck Wolverines Beat #8 Southern Aroostook Warriors 49-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 17, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Schenck Wolverines Boys Basketball Team beat #8 Southern Aroostook 49-39 on Monday afternoon, February 17th in the final Class D Boy's Quarterfinal.

Schenck led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-16 at the Half. They led 39-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Owen Wyman with 18 points, including a 3-pointer.  Gavin Gagnon had 10 points. The Wolverines were 8-18 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Ethan Collier with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. Trafton Russell had 8 points. The Warriors were 11-14 from the free throw line.

#1 Schenck will now play #4 Bangor Christian in a Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 20th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Southern Aroostook Boys88121139
Schenck Boys913171049

 

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Dillan Bishop61-44
Ethan Collier214411
Ryder Russell0----
Joshua Crandall2--22
Trafton Russell82-46
Brayden Peters0----
Richard Chambers0----
Jakoby Porter0----
Cooper Scott0----
Kason Lawlor21--1
TOTALS39841114

Schenck

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Samuel Jacobs63--2
Cameron Mayhew0----
Marcus Hutchins0----
Cameron Atkinson1--12
Thomas DeSantis0----
Brayden Osborne42---
Camden York0----
Hunter Hale1--12
Gage Brown83-23
Wyatt Sprague0----
Logan Towle0----
Caleb Peavey1--12
Owen Wyman187111
Gavin Gagnon0----
Gavin Gagnon104-26
Riley O'Clair0----
TOTALS49191818

