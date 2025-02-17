#1 Schenck Wolverines Beat #8 Southern Aroostook Warriors 49-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Schenck Wolverines Boys Basketball Team beat #8 Southern Aroostook 49-39 on Monday afternoon, February 17th in the final Class D Boy's Quarterfinal.
Schenck led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-16 at the Half. They led 39-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Schenck was led by Owen Wyman with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Gavin Gagnon had 10 points. The Wolverines were 8-18 from the free throw line.
Southern Aroostook was led by Ethan Collier with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. Trafton Russell had 8 points. The Warriors were 11-14 from the free throw line.
#1 Schenck will now play #4 Bangor Christian in a Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 20th at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Southern Aroostook Boys
|8
|8
|12
|11
|39
|Schenck Boys
|9
|13
|17
|10
|49
Box Score
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Dillan Bishop
|6
|1
|-
|4
|4
|Ethan Collier
|21
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Ryder Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Crandall
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Trafton Russell
|8
|2
|-
|4
|6
|Brayden Peters
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Richard Chambers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jakoby Porter
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cooper Scott
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Lawlor
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|TOTALS
|39
|8
|4
|11
|14
Schenck
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Samuel Jacobs
|6
|3
|-
|-
|2
|Cameron Mayhew
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marcus Hutchins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cameron Atkinson
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Thomas DeSantis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Osborne
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Camden York
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Hale
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Gage Brown
|8
|3
|-
|2
|3
|Wyatt Sprague
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Towle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Peavey
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Owen Wyman
|18
|7
|1
|1
|1
|Gavin Gagnon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gavin Gagnon
|10
|4
|-
|2
|6
|Riley O'Clair
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|49
|19
|1
|8
|18
Check out the photos from the game
Schenck-Southern Aroostook Boys Class D Quarterfinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper