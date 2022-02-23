#1 Stearns Girls Defeat #8 Sumner 61-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Stearns Girls Basketball Team defeated Sumner 61-27 Tuesday night, February 22nd in the final Class C Quarterfinal Game in Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center.
Stearns jumped out to a 23-2 led at the end of the 1st Quarter. It was 32-10 at the end of the 1st Half and then 54-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Stearns was led by Makayla Anderson who finished with 24 points while Alisyn Alley had 10 points. The Minutemen were 4-13 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointer, 4 by Makayla Anderson and the other by Kennedy Emerson.
Sumner was led by Rachel Colby with 10 points while Breanna Flaherty had 5 points. The Tigers were 0-3 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Flaherty.
Stearns, now 14-3 will play #5 Hodgdon in the 2nd semifinals on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Sumner's season comes to a close with a 11-7 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Sumner Girls
|2
|8
|5
|12
|27
|Stearns Girls
|23
|9
|22
|7
|61
Box Score
Sumner
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Breanna Flaherty
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Kali McLean
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Julie Chaploney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Callie Chase
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Brooklyn Newenham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Clara Christianson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Isabel Catheron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jenna Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Taylor Newenham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Anna Kinghorn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Alana Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Jenna Colby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Rachel Colby
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Mia Richardson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Calyn Howard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|27
|13
|12
|1
|-
|3
Stearns
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Braidey Girsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Makayla Anderson
|24
|10
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|Kennedy Emerson
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Rhiannon Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kyla Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Alisyn Alley
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gracyn Sanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kasey Kenyon
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|42
|Skylar Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Kelly Farber
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|61
|26
|21
|5
|4
|13
Sumner-Stearns Girls Class C Quarterfinals