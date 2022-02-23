1 Stearns Girls Defeat #8 Sumner 61-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Stearns Girls Basketball Team defeated Sumner 61-27 Tuesday night, February 22nd in the final Class C Quarterfinal Game in Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center.

Stearns jumped out to a 23-2 led at the end of the 1st Quarter. It was 32-10 at the end of the 1st Half and then 54-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Stearns was led by Makayla Anderson who finished with 24 points while Alisyn Alley had 10 points. The Minutemen were 4-13 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointer, 4 by Makayla Anderson and the other by Kennedy Emerson.

Sumner was led by Rachel Colby with 10 points while Breanna Flaherty had 5 points. The Tigers were 0-3 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Flaherty.

Stearns, now 14-3 will play #5 Hodgdon in the 2nd semifinals on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Sumner's season comes to a close with a 11-7 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 2 8 5 12 27 Stearns Girls 23 9 22 7 61

Box Score

Sumner

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Breanna Flaherty 5 2 1 1 0 0 5 Kali McLean 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Julie Chaploney 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Callie Chase 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Brooklyn Newenham 4 2 2 0 0 0 23 Clara Christianson 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Isabel Catheron 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Jenna Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Taylor Newenham 2 1 1 0 0 2 35 Anna Kinghorn 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Alana Welch 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Jenna Colby 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Rachel Colby 10 5 5 0 0 0 51 Mia Richardson 2 1 1 0 0 0 55 Calyn Howard 2 1 1 0 0 1 TOTALS 27 13 12 1 - 3

Stearns

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Braidey Girsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Makayla Anderson 24 10 6 4 0 2 14 Kennedy Emerson 5 2 1 1 0 3 15 Rhiannon Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Kyla Welch 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Alisyn Alley 10 5 5 0 0 0 40 Gracyn Sanders 6 3 3 0 0 0 41 Kasey Kenyon 9 3 3 0 3 6 42 Skylar Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Kelly Farber 7 3 3 0 1 2 TOTALS 61 26 21 5 4 13