#1 Stearns Girls Defeat #8 Sumner 61-27 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Stearns Girls Basketball Team defeated Sumner 61-27 Tuesday night, February 22nd in the final Class C Quarterfinal Game in Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center.

Stearns jumped out to a 23-2 led at the end of the 1st Quarter. It was 32-10 at the end of the 1st Half and then 54-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Stearns was led by Makayla Anderson who finished with 24 points while Alisyn Alley had 10 points. The Minutemen were 4-13 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointer, 4 by Makayla Anderson and the other by Kennedy Emerson.

Sumner was led by Rachel Colby with 10 points while Breanna Flaherty had 5 points.  The Tigers were 0-3 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Flaherty.

Stearns, now 14-3 will play #5 Hodgdon in the 2nd semifinals on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Sumner's season comes to a close with a 11-7 record.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Girls2851227
Stearns Girls23922761

Box Score

Sumner

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Breanna Flaherty521100
5Kali McLean000000
13Julie Chaploney000000
15Callie Chase211000
21Brooklyn Newenham422000
23Clara Christianson000000
25Isabel Catheron000000
31Jenna Smith000000
33Taylor Newenham211002
35Anna Kinghorn000000
41Alana Welch000000
43Jenna Colby000000
45Rachel Colby1055000
51Mia Richardson211000
55Calyn Howard211001
TOTALS2713121-3

Stearns

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Braidey Girsa000000
13Makayla Anderson24106402
14Kennedy Emerson521103
15Rhiannon Gardner000000
22Kyla Welch000000
23Alisyn Alley1055000
40Gracyn Sanders633000
41Kasey Kenyon933036
42Skylar Wilson000000
45Kelly Farber733012
TOTALS6126215413

 

Sumner-Stearns Girls Class C Quarterfinals

The #1 Steanrs Girls took on Sumner in the final Class C Girl's Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 22nd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

 

