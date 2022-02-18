#11 John Bapst Crusaders Upset #3 Foxcroft Academy 56-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #11 John Bapst Crusader continued to upset higher seeded teams, Friday night beating the #3 Foxcroft Academy Ponies 56-45 in the Class B North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center. They had advanced past the Round of 16 after beating #6 Houlton 57-47.

John Bapst led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 31-28

John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 20 points. Jon Pangburn had 14 points, going 11-14 from the free throw line, all in the 4th Quarter. Jordan Kimball had 11 points. The Crusaders were 13-17 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night, with Fiore having 2 3's, and Nick Chaffee, Jordan Kimball and Jon Pangburn 1 each.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Filip Brkic who had 20 points. Caden Crocker had 10 point. The Ponies were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Brkic had 4 3's, and Crocker 2 3's.

John Bapst, now 10-10 will play in the one of the Northern Maine Class B semifinals, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Ponies season comes to an end with a record of 14-6

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst  Boys174102556
Foxcroft Academy Boys11981745

Box Score

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Edoardo Fiore2097200
10  Nick Chaffee310100
12Jon Pangburn141011114
20Jordan Kimball1143123
22Levi Peterson211000
24Zach Norman000000
30Corey Butler422000
32Kevin Austin211000
34Andy Czapiga000000
44Logan McMahon000000
52Hayden Bay000000
52Camren Barker000000
TOTALS56191451317

Foxcroft Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Gordon Topolski211002
5Josh Cornett000000
10David Henderson000000
11Jadon Richard711056
12Wyatt Rayfield000000
14Cameron Chase000000
15Austin Seavey000000
23Caden Crocker1042200
24Filip Brkic2084400
31Adam Conner422000
33Jackson Smith211000
TOTALS451711658

 

 

Foxcroft Academy - John Bapst Quarterfinals

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies played the John Bapst Crusaders on Friday February 18th in the Class B North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
