11 John Bapst Crusaders Upset #3 Foxcroft Academy 56-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #11 John Bapst Crusader continued to upset higher seeded teams, Friday night beating the #3 Foxcroft Academy Ponies 56-45 in the Class B North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center. They had advanced past the Round of 16 after beating #6 Houlton 57-47.

John Bapst led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 31-28

John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 20 points. Jon Pangburn had 14 points, going 11-14 from the free throw line, all in the 4th Quarter. Jordan Kimball had 11 points. The Crusaders were 13-17 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night, with Fiore having 2 3's, and Nick Chaffee, Jordan Kimball and Jon Pangburn 1 each.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Filip Brkic who had 20 points. Caden Crocker had 10 point. The Ponies were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Brkic had 4 3's, and Crocker 2 3's.

John Bapst, now 10-10 will play in the one of the Northern Maine Class B semifinals, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Ponies season comes to an end with a record of 14-6

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 17 4 10 25 56 Foxcroft Academy Boys 11 9 8 17 45

Box Score

John Bapst

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Edoardo Fiore 20 9 7 2 0 0 10 Nick Chaffee 3 1 0 1 0 0 12 Jon Pangburn 14 1 0 1 11 14 20 Jordan Kimball 11 4 3 1 2 3 22 Levi Peterson 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Zach Norman 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Corey Butler 4 2 2 0 0 0 32 Kevin Austin 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 Andy Czapiga 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Logan McMahon 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Hayden Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Camren Barker 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 56 19 14 5 13 17

Foxcroft Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Gordon Topolski 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 Josh Cornett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 David Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Jadon Richard 7 1 1 0 5 6 12 Wyatt Rayfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cameron Chase 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Austin Seavey 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Caden Crocker 10 4 2 2 0 0 24 Filip Brkic 20 8 4 4 0 0 31 Adam Conner 4 2 2 0 0 0 33 Jackson Smith 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 45 17 11 6 5 8