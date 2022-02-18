#11 John Bapst Crusaders Upset #3 Foxcroft Academy 56-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #11 John Bapst Crusader continued to upset higher seeded teams, Friday night beating the #3 Foxcroft Academy Ponies 56-45 in the Class B North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center. They had advanced past the Round of 16 after beating #6 Houlton 57-47.
John Bapst led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 31-28
John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 20 points. Jon Pangburn had 14 points, going 11-14 from the free throw line, all in the 4th Quarter. Jordan Kimball had 11 points. The Crusaders were 13-17 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night, with Fiore having 2 3's, and Nick Chaffee, Jordan Kimball and Jon Pangburn 1 each.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Filip Brkic who had 20 points. Caden Crocker had 10 point. The Ponies were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Brkic had 4 3's, and Crocker 2 3's.
John Bapst, now 10-10 will play in the one of the Northern Maine Class B semifinals, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The Ponies season comes to an end with a record of 14-6
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Boys
|17
|4
|10
|25
|56
|Foxcroft Academy Boys
|11
|9
|8
|17
|45
Box Score
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Edoardo Fiore
|20
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|10
|Nick Chaffee
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Jon Pangburn
|14
|1
|0
|1
|11
|14
|20
|Jordan Kimball
|11
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|22
|Levi Peterson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Zach Norman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Corey Butler
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Austin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Andy Czapiga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Logan McMahon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Hayden Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Camren Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|56
|19
|14
|5
|13
|17
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Gordon Topolski
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Josh Cornett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|David Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jadon Richard
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|12
|Wyatt Rayfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cameron Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Austin Seavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Caden Crocker
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|Filip Brkic
|20
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|31
|Adam Conner
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jackson Smith
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|45
|17
|11
|6
|5
|8