11 School Track and Field Meet at Old Town Friday April 19 [RESULTS]

11 schools competed at Old Town High School on Friday, April 19th in a track and field meet.

Competing were teams from Old Town, Presque Isle, Washburn, Fort Kent, Lee Academy, Hermon, Mattanacook Academy, Bangor Christian, Penobscot Christian, Penquis and Greenville.

Here are the Team Results.

Girls Team Results

Old Town - 159 Houlton - 112.50 Fort Kent - 55.50 Central - 49 Washington Academy - 48 Ellsworth - 39 Caribou - 35 Piscataquis - 29 Hermon - 20 Dexter - 1

To see the individual Girl's Results Click HERE

Boys Team Results

Caribou - 160 Ellsworth - 129 Old Town - 78 Central - 73.50 Dexter - 38.50 Houlton - 35 Hermon - 30 Washington Academy - 16 Bangor Christian - 6 Piscataquis - 4 Fort Kent - 2

To see the individual Boy's Results Click HERE

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.

[brandedapppromo