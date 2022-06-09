2 Ellsworth Defeats #7 Cony in Class B Softball Quarterfinals 11-1 [PHOTOS]

The #2 Ellsworth Eagles defeated the #7 Cony Rams 11-1Thursday morning, June 9th in the Class B Softball Quarterfinals. The game was stopped in the 5th inning because of the 10-run rule.

Tyler Hellum was in the circle for Ellsworth. She struck out 2, walked 1 and allowed 3 hits. She induced 10 ground outs.

Ellsworth scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 3 runs in the 2nd inning, 2 runs in the 3rd inning, 1 run in the 4th inning and 4 runs in the 5th inning.

Sophie Lynch had a double and single. Jayden Sullivan had 2 singles including a crushing hit that hit off the fence in the deepest part of centerfield. Tyler Hellum had a double and single and Aaliyah Manning had a single.

Ellsworth is now 14-4 and will play the winner of the MDI-Hermon quarterfinal in the semifinals on Saturday, June 11th.

Cony's season comes to an end with a 8-10 record.

Check out the photos from the game, including the postgame celebration where Coach Brandi Ensworth slid aka belly-flopped into homeplate.

