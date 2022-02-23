#2 Hermon Girls Defeat #3 MDI 42-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team defeated #3 MDI 42-32 in the 1st Class B Girl's Semifinal Game on Wednesday afternoon, February 23rd at the Cross Insurance Center.
MDI led 6-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter. But Hermon outscored MDI14-5 in the 2nd Quarter hitting 4 3-pointers to take a 17-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks ld 31-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones who had 12 points and Olivia Gray who finished with 7 points. The Trojans were 3-7 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Olivia Gray.
Hermon was led by Charlotte Caron who had 13 points and Elizabeth Wyman who had 11 points. The Hawks were 10-15 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs each had 2 3-pointers, while Allie Cameron and Maddie Lebel each had a 3-pointer.
Hermon, now 17-2 will play in the Class B North Regional Final on Saturday afternoon February 26th at 2 p.m.
MDI's season comes to a close with a record of 15-5
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls
|6
|5
|6
|15
|32
|Hermon Hawks Girls
|3
|14
|14
|11
|42
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|13
|Emily Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grace Witham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Mollie Gray
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|32
|14
|13
|1
|3
|7
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Allie Cameron
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|13
|3
|1
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|42
|13
|7
|6
|10
|15