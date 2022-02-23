#2 Hermon Girls Defeat #3 MDI 42-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team defeated #3 MDI 42-32 in the 1st Class B Girl's Semifinal Game on Wednesday afternoon, February 23rd at the Cross Insurance Center.

MDI led 6-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter. But Hermon outscored MDI14-5 in the 2nd Quarter hitting 4 3-pointers to take a 17-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks ld 31-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones who had 12 points and Olivia Gray who finished with 7 points. The Trojans were 3-7 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Olivia Gray.

Hermon was led by Charlotte Caron who had 13 points and Elizabeth Wyman who had 11 points.  The Hawks were 10-15 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs each had 2 3-pointers, while Allie Cameron and Maddie Lebel each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon, now 17-2 will play in the Class B North Regional Final on Saturday afternoon February 26th at 2 p.m.

MDI's season comes to a close with a record of 15-5

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls6561532
Hermon Hawks Girls314141142

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman522012
13Emily Carter000000
15Grace Witham211001
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll411022
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray732100
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray211000
43Elizabeth Jones1266002
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS321413137

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs620200
3Allie Cameron310100
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel510124
12Sydney Gallop211000
13Charlotte Caron1331257
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy200022
32Elizabeth Wyman1155012
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS4213761015

