2 Hermon Girls Defeat #3 MDI 42-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team defeated #3 MDI 42-32 in the 1st Class B Girl's Semifinal Game on Wednesday afternoon, February 23rd at the Cross Insurance Center.

MDI led 6-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter. But Hermon outscored MDI14-5 in the 2nd Quarter hitting 4 3-pointers to take a 17-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks ld 31-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jones who had 12 points and Olivia Gray who finished with 7 points. The Trojans were 3-7 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Olivia Gray.

Hermon was led by Charlotte Caron who had 13 points and Elizabeth Wyman who had 11 points. The Hawks were 10-15 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Charlotte Caron and Faith Coombs each had 2 3-pointers, while Allie Cameron and Maddie Lebel each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon, now 17-2 will play in the Class B North Regional Final on Saturday afternoon February 26th at 2 p.m.

MDI's season comes to a close with a record of 15-5

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 6 5 6 15 32 Hermon Hawks Girls 3 14 14 11 42

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 5 2 2 0 1 2 13 Emily Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Grace Witham 2 1 1 0 0 1 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 4 1 1 0 2 2 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 7 3 2 1 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 2 1 1 0 0 0 43 Elizabeth Jones 12 6 6 0 0 2 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 32 14 13 1 3 7

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 6 2 0 2 0 0 3 Allie Cameron 3 1 0 1 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 5 1 0 1 2 4 12 Sydney Gallop 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Charlotte Caron 13 3 1 2 5 7 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 2 0 0 0 2 2 32 Elizabeth Wyman 11 5 5 0 1 2 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 13 7 6 10 15