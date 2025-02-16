2 Katahdin Boys Beat #7 Easton 67-53 [STATS]

The #2 Katahdin Boys Basketball Team beat #7 Easton 67-53 on Saturday, February 15th as Connor Edwards scored his 1000th point with 5:33 left in the 4th Quarter.

Katahdin led 20-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The Cougars led 49-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 27 points, including going 13-18 from the free throw line. Joshua Martin had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Bryten Hartsgrove had a pair of 3-pointers and Calvin Richardson and Kaden Delano each drained a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 20-28 from the free throw line.

Easton was led by Raiden Cochran with 19 points, including 5 3-pointers. Mason Pelletier had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Drew Lamoreau had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Bears were 12-15 from the free throw line.

The #2 Katahdin Cougars will play #3 Central Aroostook in a Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 20th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Easton Boys 15 17 10 11 53 Katahdin Boys 20 18 11 18 67

Box Score

Easton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Raiden Cochran 19 2 5 - - Ashton Bugbee 0 - - - - Josiah Ellis 0 - - - - Blake King 0 - - - - Chase Mitchell 0 - - - - Zachary Pelletier 4 2 - - - Chase Flewelling 4 - - 4 4 Jamie Mackay 0 - - - - Mason Pelletier 15 4 1 4 6 William Browning 0 - - - - Stephen Summerson 2 1 - - - Drew Lamoreau 9 1 1 4 5 Alex Crawford 0 - - - - Thomas King 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 10 7 12 15

Katahdin

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Calvin Richardson 9 1 1 4 4 Kaden Delano 3 - 1 - - Connor Edwards 27 7 - 13 18 Joshua Martin 15 5 1 2 4 Chandler Smith 2 1 - - - Connor Schmidt 0 - - - - Matt Keim 1 - - 1 2 Bryten Hartsgrove 10 2 2 - - Chris Mitchell 0 - - - - Ralph Heath 0 - - - - Jacob Hulbert 0 - - - - Chandler Libby 0 - - - - Jon O'Hara 0 - - - - TOTALS 67 16 5 20 28

