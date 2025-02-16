#2 Katahdin Boys Beat #7 Easton 67-53 [STATS]
The #2 Katahdin Boys Basketball Team beat #7 Easton 67-53 on Saturday, February 15th as Connor Edwards scored his 1000th point with 5:33 left in the 4th Quarter.
Katahdin led 20-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The Cougars led 49-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 27 points, including going 13-18 from the free throw line. Joshua Martin had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Bryten Hartsgrove had a pair of 3-pointers and Calvin Richardson and Kaden Delano each drained a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 20-28 from the free throw line.
Easton was led by Raiden Cochran with 19 points, including 5 3-pointers. Mason Pelletier had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Drew Lamoreau had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Bears were 12-15 from the free throw line.
The #2 Katahdin Cougars will play #3 Central Aroostook in a Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 20th at 10 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Easton Boys
|15
|17
|10
|11
|53
|Katahdin Boys
|20
|18
|11
|18
|67
Box Score
Easton
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Raiden Cochran
|19
|2
|5
|-
|-
|Ashton Bugbee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josiah Ellis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blake King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chase Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zachary Pelletier
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chase Flewelling
|4
|-
|-
|4
|4
|Jamie Mackay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Pelletier
|15
|4
|1
|4
|6
|William Browning
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stephen Summerson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Drew Lamoreau
|9
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Alex Crawford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thomas King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|10
|7
|12
|15
Katahdin
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Calvin Richardson
|9
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Kaden Delano
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Connor Edwards
|27
|7
|-
|13
|18
|Joshua Martin
|15
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Chandler Smith
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Schmidt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Keim
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Bryten Hartsgrove
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Chris Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ralph Heath
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Hulbert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chandler Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jon O'Hara
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|67
|16
|5
|20
|28
Check out the photos
Katahdin-Easton Class D Boys Quarterfinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper