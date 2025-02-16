#2 Katahdin Boys Beat #7 Easton 67-53 [STATS]

February 15, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Katahdin Boys Basketball Team beat #7 Easton 67-53 on Saturday, February 15th as Connor Edwards scored his 1000th point with 5:33 left in the 4th Quarter.

Katahdin led 20-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The Cougars led 49-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 27 points, including going 13-18 from the free throw line. Joshua Martin had 15 points with a 3-pointer.  Bryten Hartsgrove had a pair of 3-pointers and Calvin Richardson and Kaden Delano each drained a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 20-28 from the free throw line.

Easton was led by Raiden Cochran with 19 points, including 5 3-pointers. Mason Pelletier had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Drew Lamoreau had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Bears were 12-15 from the free throw line.

The #2 Katahdin Cougars will play #3 Central Aroostook in a Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 20th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Easton Boys1517101153
Katahdin Boys2018111867

Box Score

Easton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Raiden Cochran1925--
Ashton Bugbee0----
Josiah Ellis0----
Blake King0----
Chase Mitchell0----
Zachary Pelletier42---
Chase Flewelling4--44
Jamie Mackay0----
Mason Pelletier154146
William Browning0----
Stephen Summerson21---
Drew Lamoreau91145
Alex Crawford0----
Thomas King0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS531071215

Katahdin

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Calvin Richardson91144
Kaden Delano3-1--
Connor Edwards277-1318
Joshua Martin155124
Chandler Smith21---
Connor Schmidt0----
Matt Keim1--12
Bryten Hartsgrove1022--
Chris Mitchell0----
Ralph Heath0----
Jacob Hulbert0----
Chandler Libby0----
Jon O'Hara0----
TOTALS671652028

Check out the photos

Katahdin-Easton Class D Boys Quarterfinals

The #2 Kathahdin Cougars took on the #7 Easton Bears in a Class D Boys Quarterfinal on Saturday, February 15th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

