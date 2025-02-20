#2 Katahdin Boys Hold Off #3 Central Aroostook 64-54 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Katahdin Boys Hold Off #3 Central Aroostook 64-54 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 20, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Trailing most of the game the #2 Katahdin Boys outscored #3 Central Aroostook 25-12 in the 4th Quarter to win 64-54 in a Class D North semifinal on Thursday morning, February 20th.

Central Aroostook led 19-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Central Aroostook led 42-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Tigers went 10-14 from the free throwline in the 4th Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Calvin Richardson with 23 points, including 2 3-pointers.Connor Edwards and Joshua Martin each had 12 points. Martin was 6-6 from the free throw line. Chandler Smith had 2 3-pointers and Bryten Hartsgrove had a 3-pointer. Katahdin was 15-24 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook was led by Kellen McCrum with 21 points including 3 3-pointers. Jahleel Joseph had 17 points including a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Katahdin  will take on the winner of the #1 Schenck- #4 Bangor Christian semifinal in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 22nd at 2:45 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Central Aroostook Boys191491254
Katahdin Boys1610132564

 

Box Score

Central Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mitchell Burtt0----
CJ Crawford63---
Dylan McKeen0---2
Grady Kinney0----
Ben Woodworth21---
Kellen McCrum2163--
Kasen Bell0----
Jack Hentosh0----
Jahleel Joseph173188
Jonathan McDonald0----
Will Whited83-24
TOTALS541641014

Katahdin

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Calvin Richardson237236
Kaden Delano0----
Connor Edwards125-24
Joshua Martin123-66
Chandler Smith9-234
Connor Schmidt0----
Matt Keim0----
Bryten Hartsgrove82114
Chris Mitchell0----
Ralph Heath0----
Jacob Hulbert0----
Chandler Libby0----
Jon O'Hara0----
TOTALS641751524

Check out the photos from the game

#2 Katahdin - #3 Central Aroostook Class D Boys Semifinal

#2 Katahdin took on #3 Central Aroostook in the first Class D Boy's Semifinal on Thursday, February 20th from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket