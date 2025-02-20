2 Katahdin Boys Hold Off #3 Central Aroostook 64-54 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Trailing most of the game the #2 Katahdin Boys outscored #3 Central Aroostook 25-12 in the 4th Quarter to win 64-54 in a Class D North semifinal on Thursday morning, February 20th.

Central Aroostook led 19-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Central Aroostook led 42-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Tigers went 10-14 from the free throwline in the 4th Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Calvin Richardson with 23 points, including 2 3-pointers.Connor Edwards and Joshua Martin each had 12 points. Martin was 6-6 from the free throw line. Chandler Smith had 2 3-pointers and Bryten Hartsgrove had a 3-pointer. Katahdin was 15-24 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook was led by Kellen McCrum with 21 points including 3 3-pointers. Jahleel Joseph had 17 points including a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Katahdin will take on the winner of the #1 Schenck- #4 Bangor Christian semifinal in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 22nd at 2:45 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Aroostook Boys 19 14 9 12 54 Katahdin Boys 16 10 13 25 64

Box Score

Central Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mitchell Burtt 0 - - - - CJ Crawford 6 3 - - - Dylan McKeen 0 - - - 2 Grady Kinney 0 - - - - Ben Woodworth 2 1 - - - Kellen McCrum 21 6 3 - - Kasen Bell 0 - - - - Jack Hentosh 0 - - - - Jahleel Joseph 17 3 1 8 8 Jonathan McDonald 0 - - - - Will Whited 8 3 - 2 4 TOTALS 54 16 4 10 14

Katahdin

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Calvin Richardson 23 7 2 3 6 Kaden Delano 0 - - - - Connor Edwards 12 5 - 2 4 Joshua Martin 12 3 - 6 6 Chandler Smith 9 - 2 3 4 Connor Schmidt 0 - - - - Matt Keim 0 - - - - Bryten Hartsgrove 8 2 1 1 4 Chris Mitchell 0 - - - - Ralph Heath 0 - - - - Jacob Hulbert 0 - - - - Chandler Libby 0 - - - - Jon O'Hara 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 17 5 15 24

