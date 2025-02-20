#2 Katahdin Boys Hold Off #3 Central Aroostook 64-54 [STATS/PHOTOS]
Trailing most of the game the #2 Katahdin Boys outscored #3 Central Aroostook 25-12 in the 4th Quarter to win 64-54 in a Class D North semifinal on Thursday morning, February 20th.
Central Aroostook led 19-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Central Aroostook led 42-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Tigers went 10-14 from the free throwline in the 4th Quarter.
Katahdin was led by Calvin Richardson with 23 points, including 2 3-pointers.Connor Edwards and Joshua Martin each had 12 points. Martin was 6-6 from the free throw line. Chandler Smith had 2 3-pointers and Bryten Hartsgrove had a 3-pointer. Katahdin was 15-24 from the free throw line.
Central Aroostook was led by Kellen McCrum with 21 points including 3 3-pointers. Jahleel Joseph had 17 points including a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was 10-14 from the free throw line.
Katahdin will take on the winner of the #1 Schenck- #4 Bangor Christian semifinal in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon, February 22nd at 2:45 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Aroostook Boys
|19
|14
|9
|12
|54
|Katahdin Boys
|16
|10
|13
|25
|64
Box Score
Central Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mitchell Burtt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CJ Crawford
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dylan McKeen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Grady Kinney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Woodworth
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kellen McCrum
|21
|6
|3
|-
|-
|Kasen Bell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Hentosh
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jahleel Joseph
|17
|3
|1
|8
|8
|Jonathan McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Will Whited
|8
|3
|-
|2
|4
|TOTALS
|54
|16
|4
|10
|14
Katahdin
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Calvin Richardson
|23
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Kaden Delano
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Edwards
|12
|5
|-
|2
|4
|Joshua Martin
|12
|3
|-
|6
|6
|Chandler Smith
|9
|-
|2
|3
|4
|Connor Schmidt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Keim
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryten Hartsgrove
|8
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Chris Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ralph Heath
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Hulbert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chandler Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jon O'Hara
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|64
|17
|5
|15
|24
Check out the photos from the game
#2 Katahdin - #3 Central Aroostook Class D Boys Semifinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper