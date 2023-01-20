2 Mt. Ararat Field Hockey Players Commit to Playing in College

It was a big day at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, as a pair of Eagles committed to play Field Hockey in College.

Photo Courtesy Amber Hemond Photo Courtesy Amber Hemond loading...

On the left Mira Rineer, committed to play field hockey at Lancaster Bible College, a Division 3 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

On the right Belle Hemond, committed to play field hockey at Assumption University, a Division 2 in Worcester, Massachusetts