2 Mt. Ararat Field Hockey Players Commit to Playing in College
It was a big day at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, as a pair of Eagles committed to play Field Hockey in College.
On the left Mira Rineer, committed to play field hockey at Lancaster Bible College, a Division 3 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
On the right Belle Hemond, committed to play field hockey at Assumption University, a Division 2 in Worcester, Massachusetts
(If you are a high schooler or a parent of one, that is "signing" to play Division 1, 2 or 3 athletics, please send us a picture of the signing! We want to recognize them on the 92.9 The Ticket website. Please send us photo, name, what school they are attending now and what school they are attending next year! Info may be sent to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com)