2 Old Town Beats #7 Lawrence 9-1 in Class B North Quarterfinals

The #2 Old Town Coyotes beat the #7 Lawrence Bulldogs 9-1 in a Class B North Quarterfinal in Old Town on Wednesday, June 11th.

Haley Sirois picked up the win for the Coyotes, pitching a complete game She allowed just 2 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 11 while walking 4.

Natalie Fournier had a big day at the plate. Batting leadoff she was 3-4 with a home run, driving in 4 runs. She also scored 2 runs.

Sirois helped herself at the plate, going 3-4 with a run batted in.

Emily Wheeler and Molly Albert were each 2-4 with a triple and run batted in. Ava Brasslett was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Lindsay Mockler was 2-3 with a double. Alyse Sapiel had a single.

Mockler and Fournier each swiped a base.

Mackenzie McAvoy and Ashley Shores each had a single for Lawrence.

Lawrence finishes the season with a 11-7 record.

Old Town is now 14-3. They will host #3 Belfast, who are 16-1, after beating Nokomis 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon. Old Town and Belfast will play in a Class B North Semifinal.

