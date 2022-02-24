#2 Wisdom Girls Defeat #3 Machias 61-25 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 24, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Wisdom Girl's Basketball Team defeated #3 Machias 61-25 in the 1st Class D Semifinal Game on Thursday, February 24th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but from then on, Wisdom had the lead. They outscored Machias 20-0 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Pioneers led 50-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Wisdom had 3 players in double-figures. lily Roy led the way with 23 points, while Abbie Lerman had 17 points and Olivia Ouellette finished with 14 points. The Pioneers were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lily Roy had 2 3's, and Abbier Lerman and Ava Lerman each had a 3-pointer.

For Machias, Skyler Tinker had 7 points. The Tigers were 6-8 from the free throw line with 1 3-pointer, scored by Krisin Grant.

Wisdom, now 17-1 will play in the Class D Girl's Regional Finals on Saturday, February 26th at 9 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

Machias' season comes to an end with a 14-5 record

Line Score

1234T
Machias Girls11010425
Wisdom Girls1120191161

Box Score

Machias

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Sydney Phinney000001
4Jaydin Anderson422000
5Maleah Rhodes422000
10Jaida Case411022
12Skyler Tinker722034
13Cassandra Dahl000000
14Krisin Grant621111
15Mackenna Carter000000
21Summer Sizemore000000
22Payda Beal000000
31Chloe Savage000000
33Milerna Sylvia000000
35Braelyn Avery000000
TOTALS2598168

Wisdom

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Abbie Lerman1765145
2Lily Roy2397233
4Ava Lerman310100
11Kamryn Clavette000000
12Alexis Silva211000
14Kelsie Daigle211000
21Collen Thamsen000000
23Kayleigh Michaud000000
24Kylie Pelletier000000
44Olivia Ouellette1477000
50Autumn Roy000000
TOTALS612521478

Wisdom - Machias Class D Girls Semifinals

The #2 Wisdom Pioneers took on the # 3 Machias Tigers in the 1st Class D Semifinals on Thursday, February 24th
