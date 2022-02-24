2 Wisdom Girls Defeat #3 Machias 61-25 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Wisdom Girl's Basketball Team defeated #3 Machias 61-25 in the 1st Class D Semifinal Game on Thursday, February 24th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but from then on, Wisdom had the lead. They outscored Machias 20-0 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Pioneers led 50-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Wisdom had 3 players in double-figures. lily Roy led the way with 23 points, while Abbie Lerman had 17 points and Olivia Ouellette finished with 14 points. The Pioneers were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lily Roy had 2 3's, and Abbier Lerman and Ava Lerman each had a 3-pointer.

For Machias, Skyler Tinker had 7 points. The Tigers were 6-8 from the free throw line with 1 3-pointer, scored by Krisin Grant.

Wisdom, now 17-1 will play in the Class D Girl's Regional Finals on Saturday, February 26th at 9 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

Machias' season comes to an end with a 14-5 record

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Machias Girls 11 0 10 4 25 Wisdom Girls 11 20 19 11 61

.

Box Score

Machias

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Sydney Phinney 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 Jaydin Anderson 4 2 2 0 0 0 5 Maleah Rhodes 4 2 2 0 0 0 10 Jaida Case 4 1 1 0 2 2 12 Skyler Tinker 7 2 2 0 3 4 13 Cassandra Dahl 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Krisin Grant 6 2 1 1 1 1 15 Mackenna Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Summer Sizemore 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Payda Beal 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Chloe Savage 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Milerna Sylvia 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Braelyn Avery 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 25 9 8 1 6 8

Wisdom

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Abbie Lerman 17 6 5 1 4 5 2 Lily Roy 23 9 7 2 3 3 4 Ava Lerman 3 1 0 1 0 0 11 Kamryn Clavette 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Alexis Silva 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 Kelsie Daigle 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Collen Thamsen 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kayleigh Michaud 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Kylie Pelletier 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Olivia Ouellette 14 7 7 0 0 0 50 Autumn Roy 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 61 25 21 4 7 8