#2 Wisdom Girls Defeat #3 Machias 61-25 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Wisdom Girl's Basketball Team defeated #3 Machias 61-25 in the 1st Class D Semifinal Game on Thursday, February 24th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but from then on, Wisdom had the lead. They outscored Machias 20-0 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-11 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Pioneers led 50-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Wisdom had 3 players in double-figures. lily Roy led the way with 23 points, while Abbie Lerman had 17 points and Olivia Ouellette finished with 14 points. The Pioneers were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lily Roy had 2 3's, and Abbier Lerman and Ava Lerman each had a 3-pointer.
For Machias, Skyler Tinker had 7 points. The Tigers were 6-8 from the free throw line with 1 3-pointer, scored by Krisin Grant.
Wisdom, now 17-1 will play in the Class D Girl's Regional Finals on Saturday, February 26th at 9 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.
Machias' season comes to an end with a 14-5 record
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Machias Girls
|11
|0
|10
|4
|25
|Wisdom Girls
|11
|20
|19
|11
|61
.
Box Score
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Sydney Phinney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Jaydin Anderson
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Maleah Rhodes
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jaida Case
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12
|Skyler Tinker
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|13
|Cassandra Dahl
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Krisin Grant
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Mackenna Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Summer Sizemore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Payda Beal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Chloe Savage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Milerna Sylvia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Braelyn Avery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|25
|9
|8
|1
|6
|8
Wisdom
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Abbie Lerman
|17
|6
|5
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Lily Roy
|23
|9
|7
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Ava Lerman
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Kamryn Clavette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Alexis Silva
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Kelsie Daigle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Collen Thamsen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kayleigh Michaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kylie Pelletier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Olivia Ouellette
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Autumn Roy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|61
|25
|21
|4
|7
|8