2021 Little Ten All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams

The Little Ten Conference on Monday, November 29th released their Football All-Conference and All-Academic Teams for the 2021 season. Congratulations to all!

1st Team All-Conference Offense

Quarterback - Liam Von Oesen - Waterville; Isaac Hainer - Mattanawcook Academy

Running Back - Avery Gagnon - Dexter; Chris Caswell - Houlton

Fullback - Nate Schobel - Dexter

Utilty - Troy Hipsley - Houlton

Center - Alex Jacobs - Stearns

Offensive Line - Gage Sinclair - Dexter; Solomon Suseno - Mattanawcook Academy

Tight End - Will Kusnierz - Dexter; Jack Morris - Stearns

Split End/Wide Receiver - Caleb Solomon - Houlton; Aidan Sanders - Stearns; Spencer Minihan - Waterville

Punter - John Blaisdell - Stearns

Kicker - Kase Walston - Orono

1st Team All-Conference Defense

Defensive Backs - Avery Gagnon - Dexter; AJ Lozano - MDI; Isaac Hainer - Mattanawcook Academy

Linebackers - Nathan Schobel - Dexter; Alex Gray - MDI; Jackson Sutherland - Mattanawcook Academy

Defensive Line - Gage Sinclair - Dexter; Kurtis Reynolds - Houlton

Defensive End - Kayden Kimball - Dexter; Caleb Solomon - Houlton

2nd Team All-Conference Offense

Quarterback - Bryce Connor - Dexter; Isaiah Irving - Houlton

Running Back - Caden Raymond - Stearns; Brendan Graves - MDI; Dawson Harrison - Waterville

Fullback - Kurtis Reynolds - Houlton

Utility - Cam Allen - Dexter; Alex Gray - MDI

Center - Noah Parker - Orono; AJ Lewis - Houlton

Offensive Line - Colin Crouse - Houlton; Tyson Smith - Waterville

Tight Tend - Brady Grant - Orono

Split End/Wide Receiver - AJ Lozano - MDI; Cody Smith - Mattanawcook Academy

Punter - Owen Connor-Self - Orono

Kicker - Wyatt Evensen - Mt. View

2nd Team All-Conference Defense

Defensive Back - Aidan Sanders - Stearns; Chris Caswell - Houlton; Cam Allen - Dexter

Linebacker - Shawn Clements - Stearns; Tyson Smith - Waterville

Defensive Line - Colin Crouse - Houlton; Jack Johnston - Ellsworth

Defensive End - Brady McAvoy - Stearns; Alex Jacobs - Stearns

Players/Coaches of the Year

2021 Toog McKay Offensive Lineman of the Year - Gage Sinclair - Dexter

2021 Bob Carmichael Defensive Lineman of the Year - Kurtis Reynolds - Houlton

2021 Dale Curry Coach of the Year - Andrew Shorey - Dexter

2021 Art Greenlaw Player of the Year - Isaac Hainer - Mattanawcook Academy

2021 Silvernail Scholar Award - Caleb Solomon - Houlton

All Academic Team

Ellsworth High School - Jack Johnston

Mattanawcook Academy - Jackson Sutherland, Erik Fitch, Isaac Hainer, Solomon Susen

Dexter High School - Nathan Schobel, Owen Brown, Will Kusnierz, Caleb Schobel

Waterville High School - Cobe Leclair

Orono High School - Luke O'Neil, Joe Robertson, Riley Auxier, Ashton Mabee, Owen Connor-Self, Noah Parker

Houlton High School/Southern Aroostook - Landon DiRusso, Kurtis Reynolds, Caleb Solomon, Chris Caswell

Stearns High School/Schenck High School - Gavin Darling, Michael Dill, Dylan Evans, Alex Jacobs, Jack Morris, Ethan Plourde, Aidan Sanders, Elliot Shearer

Mt View High School - Eric Braley, Sam Valleau

Eric Braley, Sam Valleau Mount Desert Island High School - Logan Blanchette, Brendon Graves, Aiden Grant, Alex Gray,Wilder Noyes, AJ Lozano, Nathan Lawson