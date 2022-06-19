2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior Baseball Game Selections

The 2022 Class A/B and Class C/D North vs. South Senior Baseball Games will take place on Wednesday, June 22nd at St. Joseph College in Standish. The C/D game will take place at 3:30 and the A/B game will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Here are the selections

Class A/B North

  • Colton Trisch - Bangor
  • Max Clark - Bangor
  • Keagan Cyr - Bangor
  • Weston Cooper - Brunswick
  • Hunter Norton - Camden Hills
  • Brandon Barbeau - Cony
  • Kamden Masselli - Edward Little
  • Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth
  • David Baugh - Ellsworth
  • Craig Burnett - Ellsworth
  • Allen Wheaton - John Bapst
  • Andrew Trombley - Lawrence
  • Josh Murphy - Lewiston
  • Nick Prior - Lincoln Academy
  • Caleb Bagley - MCI
  • Quentin Pileggi - MDI
  • Mitchell Grant - Messalonskee
  • Ryan Robertson - Mt. Ararat
  • Declen Knowlotn - Mt. View
  • Connor Calderwood - Oceansid
  • Wyatt Knightly - Oxford Hills
  • Andrew Merrill - Oxford Hills
  • Joe Hamlin - Waterville
  • Evan Bourget - Winslow

Coaches

    • Dan Curtis - Ellsworth
    • Dave Morris - Bangor
    • Brett Chase - Mt. Ararat
    • Ben Rollins - Camden Hills

Class C/D

  • Ty Giberson - Bucksport
  • Tyler Hallett - Bucksport
  • Cam Rich - Bucksport
  • Jake Guty - Bucksport
  • Kobe Saunders - Calais
  • Bryce Burns - Central
  • Simon Allen - Central
  • Collin Moody - Houlton
  • Ethan Allard - Lee Academy
  • Kyle Anderson - Machias
  • Kassman Feeney - Machias
  • Jayden Rhoades - Machias
  • Javier Alicea-Santiago - Orono
  • Caleb Ryder - Orono
  • Gabe Castonguay - PVHS
  • Grady Alkinson - Penquis
  • Alvin Robshaw - Penquis
  • Corbin Cyr - Penquis
  • Kaden Hannon - Schenck
  • Jonathan Blaisdell - Schenck
  • Elliot Sheaver - Stearns
  • Keagan Wormwell - Woodland

Coaches

  • Josh Jackson - Bucksport
  • Peter Speed - Central
