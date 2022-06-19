2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior Baseball Game Selections
The 2022 Class A/B and Class C/D North vs. South Senior Baseball Games will take place on Wednesday, June 22nd at St. Joseph College in Standish. The C/D game will take place at 3:30 and the A/B game will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Here are the selections
Class A/B North
- Colton Trisch - Bangor
- Max Clark - Bangor
- Keagan Cyr - Bangor
- Weston Cooper - Brunswick
- Hunter Norton - Camden Hills
- Brandon Barbeau - Cony
- Kamden Masselli - Edward Little
- Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth
- David Baugh - Ellsworth
- Craig Burnett - Ellsworth
- Allen Wheaton - John Bapst
- Andrew Trombley - Lawrence
- Josh Murphy - Lewiston
- Nick Prior - Lincoln Academy
- Caleb Bagley - MCI
- Quentin Pileggi - MDI
- Mitchell Grant - Messalonskee
- Ryan Robertson - Mt. Ararat
- Declen Knowlotn - Mt. View
- Connor Calderwood - Oceansid
- Wyatt Knightly - Oxford Hills
- Andrew Merrill - Oxford Hills
- Joe Hamlin - Waterville
- Evan Bourget - Winslow
Coaches
- Dan Curtis - Ellsworth
- Dave Morris - Bangor
- Brett Chase - Mt. Ararat
- Ben Rollins - Camden Hills
Class C/D
- Ty Giberson - Bucksport
- Tyler Hallett - Bucksport
- Cam Rich - Bucksport
- Jake Guty - Bucksport
- Kobe Saunders - Calais
- Bryce Burns - Central
- Simon Allen - Central
- Collin Moody - Houlton
- Ethan Allard - Lee Academy
- Kyle Anderson - Machias
- Kassman Feeney - Machias
- Jayden Rhoades - Machias
- Javier Alicea-Santiago - Orono
- Caleb Ryder - Orono
- Gabe Castonguay - PVHS
- Grady Alkinson - Penquis
- Alvin Robshaw - Penquis
- Corbin Cyr - Penquis
- Kaden Hannon - Schenck
- Jonathan Blaisdell - Schenck
- Elliot Sheaver - Stearns
- Keagan Wormwell - Woodland
Coaches
- Josh Jackson - Bucksport
- Peter Speed - Central
