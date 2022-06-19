2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior Baseball Game Selections

The 2022 Class A/B and Class C/D North vs. South Senior Baseball Games will take place on Wednesday, June 22nd at St. Joseph College in Standish. The C/D game will take place at 3:30 and the A/B game will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Here are the selections

Class A/B North

Colton Trisch - Bangor

Max Clark - Bangor

Keagan Cyr - Bangor

Weston Cooper - Brunswick

Hunter Norton - Camden Hills

Brandon Barbeau - Cony

Kamden Masselli - Edward Little

Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth

David Baugh - Ellsworth

Craig Burnett - Ellsworth

Allen Wheaton - John Bapst

Andrew Trombley - Lawrence

Josh Murphy - Lewiston

Nick Prior - Lincoln Academy

Caleb Bagley - MCI

Quentin Pileggi - MDI

Mitchell Grant - Messalonskee

Ryan Robertson - Mt. Ararat

Declen Knowlotn - Mt. View

Connor Calderwood - Oceansid

Wyatt Knightly - Oxford Hills

Andrew Merrill - Oxford Hills

Joe Hamlin - Waterville

Evan Bourget - Winslow

Coaches

Dan Curtis - Ellsworth



Dave Morris - Bangor



Brett Chase - Mt. Ararat



Ben Rollins - Camden Hills

Class C/D

Ty Giberson - Bucksport

Tyler Hallett - Bucksport

Cam Rich - Bucksport

Jake Guty - Bucksport

Kobe Saunders - Calais

Bryce Burns - Central

Simon Allen - Central

Collin Moody - Houlton

Ethan Allard - Lee Academy

Kyle Anderson - Machias

Kassman Feeney - Machias

Jayden Rhoades - Machias

Javier Alicea-Santiago - Orono

Caleb Ryder - Orono

Gabe Castonguay - PVHS

Grady Alkinson - Penquis

Alvin Robshaw - Penquis

Corbin Cyr - Penquis

Kaden Hannon - Schenck

Jonathan Blaisdell - Schenck

Elliot Sheaver - Stearns

Keagan Wormwell - Woodland

Coaches

Josh Jackson - Bucksport

Peter Speed - Central

