2023 Class B North Regional Wrestling Results

The Class B North Wrestling Regional Finals were held at Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday, February 11th. Here are the Team results and the Top 4 in each weight class. Congratulations to all!

Team Results

Belfast - 141.0 Mattanawcook Academy - 130.0 Dexter - 126.0 Ellsworth - 111.0 PCHS - 104.0 Bucksport 86.5 Mount View - 76.5 Foxcroft Academy - 62.0 MDI - 61.0 Fort Kent/Madawaska - 60.0 Washington Academy - 47.0 Woodland - 30.0 MCI - 26.0 Old Town - 23.5 Caribou - 21.0 Calais - 16.0 PVHS - 0.0

106 pounds

Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Chase Scott - Calais Asher Bishop - Woodland Shawn Cushing - Washington Academy

113 pounds

Gavynn Young - Belfast Carter Noble - MDI Garrett Tibbitts - Dexter Joel Allen - Ellsworth

120 pounds

Hagen Chase - Belfast Timothy Milliken - Dexter Nathan Durgin - Foxcroft Academy Anotonio Vieria - Mt. View

126 pounds

Kaden Bonin - Belfast Connor Langerak - Mattanawcook Academy Luke Horne - Ellsworth Noah Woodruff - Dexter

132 pounds

Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent Damiair Miller - Dexter Tristan Hicks - Washington Academy Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy

138 pounds

Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy Logan Blanchette - MDI Ryker Evans - Belfast Grayson Mote - Ellsworth

145 pounds

Dominic Zeller - PCHS Brian Lemar - Belfast Logan Rowell - Ellsworth Tanyon Gibbs - Foxcroft Academy

152 pounds

Alex Zeller - PCHS Sam Charles - Old Town Ian Friend - Mattanwcook Academy Darshaun Dyer - Dexter

160 pounds

Isaac Keresey - MCI Gabriel Kelley - Belfast Skylar Gibbs - Foxcroft Academy Noeah Collins - Woodland

170 pounds

Garrett Dunton - Mount View Dominic Cookson - PCHS Gage Beaudry - Dexter Mykolai Petrov - Washington Academy

182 pounds

Isaac Hanier - Mattanawcook Academy Caleb Schobel - Dexter Kayden Foster - Bucksport Anthony Mathous - Mt. View

195 pounds

James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy Connor Fitch - Bucksport Luke McKenney - Ellsworth Alex Race - Dexter

220 pounds

Joe Bowen - Bucksport Casery-Ryan McDonald - Ellsworth Harper Jenkins - Mattanawcook Academy Mason Rose - MDI

285 pounds

Beau Talbot - PCHS Riley Bryant - Mt. View Wyatt Weaver - Buckslport Andy Herrick - Ellsworth