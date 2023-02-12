2023 Class B North Regional Wrestling Results

The Class B North Wrestling Regional Finals were held at Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday, February 11th. Here are the Team results and the Top 4 in each weight class. Congratulations to all!

Team Results

  1. Belfast - 141.0
  2. Mattanawcook Academy - 130.0
  3. Dexter - 126.0
  4. Ellsworth - 111.0
  5. PCHS - 104.0
  6. Bucksport 86.5
  7. Mount View - 76.5
  8. Foxcroft Academy - 62.0
  9. MDI - 61.0
  10. Fort Kent/Madawaska - 60.0
  11. Washington Academy - 47.0
  12. Woodland - 30.0
  13. MCI - 26.0
  14. Old Town - 23.5
  15. Caribou - 21.0
  16. Calais - 16.0
  17. PVHS - 0.0

106 pounds

  1. Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
  2. Chase Scott - Calais
  3. Asher Bishop - Woodland
  4. Shawn Cushing - Washington Academy

113 pounds

  1. Gavynn Young - Belfast
  2. Carter Noble - MDI
  3. Garrett Tibbitts - Dexter
  4. Joel Allen - Ellsworth

120 pounds

  1. Hagen Chase - Belfast
  2. Timothy Milliken - Dexter
  3. Nathan Durgin - Foxcroft Academy
  4. Anotonio Vieria - Mt. View

126 pounds

  1. Kaden Bonin - Belfast
  2. Connor Langerak - Mattanawcook Academy
  3. Luke Horne - Ellsworth
  4. Noah Woodruff - Dexter

132 pounds

  1. Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
  2. Damiair Miller - Dexter
  3. Tristan Hicks - Washington Academy
  4. Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy

138 pounds

  1. Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Logan Blanchette - MDI
  3. Ryker Evans - Belfast
  4. Grayson Mote - Ellsworth

145 pounds

  1. Dominic Zeller - PCHS
  2. Brian Lemar - Belfast
  3. Logan Rowell - Ellsworth
  4. Tanyon Gibbs - Foxcroft Academy

152 pounds

  1. Alex Zeller - PCHS
  2. Sam Charles - Old Town
  3. Ian Friend - Mattanwcook Academy
  4. Darshaun Dyer  - Dexter

160 pounds

  1. Isaac Keresey - MCI
  2. Gabriel Kelley - Belfast
  3. Skylar Gibbs - Foxcroft Academy
  4. Noeah Collins - Woodland

170 pounds

  1. Garrett Dunton - Mount View
  2. Dominic Cookson - PCHS
  3. Gage Beaudry - Dexter
  4. Mykolai Petrov - Washington Academy

182 pounds

  1. Isaac Hanier - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Caleb Schobel - Dexter
  3. Kayden Foster - Bucksport
  4. Anthony Mathous - Mt. View

195 pounds

  1. James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Connor Fitch - Bucksport
  3. Luke McKenney - Ellsworth
  4. Alex Race - Dexter

220 pounds

  1. Joe Bowen - Bucksport
  2. Casery-Ryan McDonald - Ellsworth
  3. Harper Jenkins - Mattanawcook Academy
  4. Mason Rose - MDI

285 pounds

  1. Beau Talbot - PCHS
  2. Riley Bryant - Mt. View
  3. Wyatt Weaver - Buckslport
  4. Andy Herrick - Ellsworth
