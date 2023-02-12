2023 Class B North Regional Wrestling Results
The Class B North Wrestling Regional Finals were held at Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday, February 11th. Here are the Team results and the Top 4 in each weight class. Congratulations to all!
Team Results
- Belfast - 141.0
- Mattanawcook Academy - 130.0
- Dexter - 126.0
- Ellsworth - 111.0
- PCHS - 104.0
- Bucksport 86.5
- Mount View - 76.5
- Foxcroft Academy - 62.0
- MDI - 61.0
- Fort Kent/Madawaska - 60.0
- Washington Academy - 47.0
- Woodland - 30.0
- MCI - 26.0
- Old Town - 23.5
- Caribou - 21.0
- Calais - 16.0
- PVHS - 0.0
106 pounds
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Chase Scott - Calais
- Asher Bishop - Woodland
- Shawn Cushing - Washington Academy
113 pounds
- Gavynn Young - Belfast
- Carter Noble - MDI
- Garrett Tibbitts - Dexter
- Joel Allen - Ellsworth
120 pounds
- Hagen Chase - Belfast
- Timothy Milliken - Dexter
- Nathan Durgin - Foxcroft Academy
- Anotonio Vieria - Mt. View
126 pounds
- Kaden Bonin - Belfast
- Connor Langerak - Mattanawcook Academy
- Luke Horne - Ellsworth
- Noah Woodruff - Dexter
132 pounds
- Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Damiair Miller - Dexter
- Tristan Hicks - Washington Academy
- Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
138 pounds
- Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy
- Logan Blanchette - MDI
- Ryker Evans - Belfast
- Grayson Mote - Ellsworth
145 pounds
- Dominic Zeller - PCHS
- Brian Lemar - Belfast
- Logan Rowell - Ellsworth
- Tanyon Gibbs - Foxcroft Academy
152 pounds
- Alex Zeller - PCHS
- Sam Charles - Old Town
- Ian Friend - Mattanwcook Academy
- Darshaun Dyer - Dexter
160 pounds
- Isaac Keresey - MCI
- Gabriel Kelley - Belfast
- Skylar Gibbs - Foxcroft Academy
- Noeah Collins - Woodland
170 pounds
- Garrett Dunton - Mount View
- Dominic Cookson - PCHS
- Gage Beaudry - Dexter
- Mykolai Petrov - Washington Academy
182 pounds
- Isaac Hanier - Mattanawcook Academy
- Caleb Schobel - Dexter
- Kayden Foster - Bucksport
- Anthony Mathous - Mt. View
195 pounds
- James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy
- Connor Fitch - Bucksport
- Luke McKenney - Ellsworth
- Alex Race - Dexter
220 pounds
- Joe Bowen - Bucksport
- Casery-Ryan McDonald - Ellsworth
- Harper Jenkins - Mattanawcook Academy
- Mason Rose - MDI
285 pounds
- Beau Talbot - PCHS
- Riley Bryant - Mt. View
- Wyatt Weaver - Buckslport
- Andy Herrick - Ellsworth
