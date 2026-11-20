The Campbell Conference released their 2026 All-Conference Teams on Friday November 20th. These include Class C South, Class D South, 8-Man Large School and 8-Man Small School South. Congratulations to all!

8-Man Large School North

PLAYER of the Year Ethan Closson Old Town Co-COACH of the Year Tim Ellis Old Town Mark Shields MDI Co-ASST COACH of the Year Jon James Ellsworth Kevin Achorn Waterville 1ST TEAM Position School Ethan Closson QB Old Town Asa Joyce QB MDI Charlie DeGrasse RB Old Town Lincoln Gray RB MDI Malik Hasham WR/TE Ellsworth Tommy King WR/TE Old Town Arlo Both Offensive Line Ellsworth Dawson Hunt Offensive Line Ellsworth Cole Staples Offensive Line MDI Reid Michaid Offensive Line Old Town Ethan Closson Special Teams Old Town Wyatt Jones Defensive Line Waterville Arlo Both Defensive Line Ellsworth Donovan Davis Defensive Line Old Town Kenneth Stilwell Defensive Line MDI Lincoln Gray Linebacker MDI Riley Duhaime Linebacker Ellsworth Marcus Cote Linebacker Old Town Hunter Sanford Linebacker Houlton Cameron Adams Defensive Back Ellsworth Malik Hasham Defensive Back Ellsworth Trevor Brophy Defensive Back MDI Tommy King Defensive Back Old Town

2ND TEAM Position School Maxwell Poulin Flex Waterville Damien Prindall Flex Waterville Trenton Seavey Flex Old Town Brandon Schanz Flex Old Town Wyl Renwick Flex Ellsworth Riley Duhaime Flex Ellsworth Kenneth Stilwell Flex MDI Fionne Stinson Flex MDI Hunter Sanford Flex Houlton Connor Lilley Flex Houlton Honorable Mention Jai Williams Ellsworth Nick Philip Ellsworth Henry Renaud Waterville Charles Young Waterville Oliver Kelly MDI Lucas Kidder MDI Eric O'Connell Old Town Travis Hill Old Town Bentley Sirois Houlton Lincoln Lovely Houlton

8-Man Large South

PLAYER of the Year Dylan Jewett Spruce Mtn COACH of the Year Issiah Bachelder Cape Elizabeth ASST COACH of the Year Joe BrooksMicah Davis Lake RegionYarmouth 1ST TEAM Position School Dylan Jewett QB Spruce Mtn Iggy McGrath QB Yarmouth/NYA Owen Kelvey RB Spruce Mtn Stephen Connolly RB Yarmouth/NYA RB River Duffy WR/TE Cape Elizabeth Jackson Jabar WR/TE Yarmouth/NYA WR/TE Carter Lyons Offensive Line GNG Dayne Brooks Offensive Line Lake Region Tyler Aldrich Offensive Line Mt. Ararat Lucas Tebbenhoff Offensive Line Yarmouth Nick Ernecker Special Teams GNG Special Teams Dayne Brooks Defensive Line Lake Region Braydan Wilson Defensive Line Lake Region Mason Harlow Defensive Line Spruce Mtn Harper Ericson Defensive Line Yarmouth/NYA Defensive Line Dylan Grealish Linebacker GNG Ethan Fournier Linebacker Mt. Ararat Raphael McGuffie Linebacker Yarmouth/NYA Linebacker River Duffy Defensive Back Cape Elizabeth Jayden Cote Defensive Back Lake Region Levi Richards Defensive Back Spruce Mtn Jackson Jabar Defensive Back Yarmouth/NYA

2ND TEAM Position School Rosco Hampton QB Cape Elizabeth Cole Prescott QB GNG Sam Hews TE Cape Elizabeth Ashton Atripaldi TE Mt. Ararat Jack Flanagan OL Yarmouth/NYA Teo Davis OL Yarmouth/NYA Kamden Keefe OL Lake Region Quinn Smolin DL GNG Michael Hawkes LB Lake Region Isaiah Ayer LB Spruce Mtn Dylan Napples DB Mt. Ararat Owen Kelvey DB Spruce Mtn

8-Man Small School South

Selection School PLAYER of the Year Kaden Neptune Maranacook COACH of the Year Ed Crocker Boothbay ASST COACH of the Year Kevin Ames Boothbay 1ST TEAM Position School Grade Bryson Walker QB/Flex Telstar Jr. Brayden Smith QB/Flex Sacopee Jr. Peyton Barter RB Boothbay Jr. Kaden Neptune RB Maranacook Sr. Evan Moody WR OOB Jr. Alex Dougherty WR Telstar Jr. Cooper Gallant TE OOB So. Cash Schilling Offensive Line OOB Jr. Aiden Locke Offensive Line Boothbay Jr. Alex Labelle Offensive Line Maranacook Jr. Sawyer Coffin Offensive Line Telstar Sr. Evan Moody Special Team OOB Jr. Gabe Jefferds Defensive Line OOB Jr. Jackson Stanton Defensive Line OOB Sr. Jayden Orne Defensive Line Boothbay Sr. Austin Mosher Defensive Line Telstar Sr. Kaden Neptune Linebacker Maranacook Sr. Cooper Gallant Linebacker OOB So. Eddie Evans Linebacker Sacopee Jr. Evan Moody Defensive Back OOB Jr. Matthew Charron Defensive Back OOB Jr. Aron Geddes Defensive Back Boothbay Jr. Bryson Walker Defensive Back Telstar Jr.

2ND TEAM Position School Grade Joshua Crosby QB Maranacook Jr. Brayden Koelker RB OOB So. Brennan Hanscome WR/TE Sacopee So. Caleb Aube Offensive Line OOB Jr. Nolan Stutts Offensive Line Traip Jr. Caleb Pease-Lisenby Offensive Line Mt. View Jr. Daniel Cashman Defensive Back OOB Jr. Nick Ciampa Defensive Back Maranacook Sr. Brayden Koelker Linebacker OOB So. Brennan Walker Linebacker Telstar Sr. Alex Labelle Defensive Line Maranacook Jr. Gavin Turner Defensive Line Maranacook Jr.

Class C South All Conference Selection Selection School PLAYER of the Year Luke Piper Greely High School COACH of the Year Mike Hathaway Leavitt High School ASST COACH of the Year Alberto Gonzalez York High School 1ST TEAM Position School Piper, Luke 1st team offense Greely High School Marquis, Landon 1st team offense Leavitt Area High School Reny, Landen 1st team offense Leavitt Area High School Flagg, Darren 1st team offense Leavitt Area High School Justice, Jackson 1st team offense Greely High School McDonough, Noah 1st team offense Wells High School Tyll, James 1st team offense Greely High School Allen, Noah 1st team offense Greely High School Litalien, Jamison Offensive Line Leavitt Area High School Negley, Levi Offensive Line Leavitt Area High School Bol, Kondey Offensive Line Leavitt Area High School Bush, Jarrett Offensive Line Greely High School Bates, Robert Offensive Line Wells High School Raymond, Casey Offensive Line York High School Carthy, Jack Special Team Greely High School Flagg, Darren 1st team defense Leavitt Area High School Hinkley, Trey 1st team defense Leavitt Area High School Litalien, Jamison 1st team defense Leavitt Area High School Morin, Cooper 1st team defense Leavitt Area High School Negley, Levi 1st team defense Leavitt Area High School Kittridge, Ethan 1st team defense Greely High School Piper, Luke 1st team defense Greely High School Axelson, Rocky 1st team defense Greely High School Justice, Jackson 1st team defense Greely High School Bush, Jarret 1st team defense Greely High School Finnemore, Quinn 1st team defense Wells High School Godin, Brady 1st team defense Wells High School Perkins, Liam 1st team defense Wells High School

2ND TEAM Position School Brooks, Jackson Flex Leavitt High School Mckenzie, Jeremiah Flex Leavitt High School Karkos, Nathan Flex Leavitt High School Closson, Ethan Flex Greely High School Schimmack, Ben Flex Greely High School Brown, Finn Flex Greely High School Silver, Barron Flex Greely High School Miles, Mason Flex Wells High School Barry, Jacob Flex Wells High School Kuhn, Asher Flex York High School

Class D South

Selection School PLAYER of the Year Hudson Lufkin Dirigo COACH of the Year Paul St. Pierre Freeport ASST COACH of the Year Rod Charest Lisbon

1ST TEAM Positions School Grade Hudson Lufin QB Dirigo 12 Maleek Beaumier RB Lisbon 12 Carter Rand RB Winthrop 12 Caden Wells WR Morse 12 Lucas Rice WR Winthrop 12 Dylan Roy TE Winthrop 12 Sam Willard Flex Freeport 12 Clay Plummer Offensive Line Morse 12 Mason Smith Offensive Line Winthrop 10 Dom Randall Offensive Line Freeport 12 Ethan Binekey Offensive Line Freeport 12 Connor Skidgell Offensive Line Dirigo 11 Lucas Verrill Special Team Poland 12 Porter Lavigne Special Team Winthrop 11 Heaven Stokely Defensive Backs Dirigo 11 Mason Fish Defensive Backs Winthrop 11 Dylan Root Defensive Backs Morse 12 Cole Curtis Defensive Backs Mountain Valley 12 Junuh Hays Linebacker Morse 12 Hudson Lufkin Linebacker Dirigo 12 Liam Dennison Linebacker Freeport 10 Tristyan Ortiz Linebacker Winthrop 11 Steve Robinson Defensive Line Morse 12 Greyson Quigg Defensive Line Freeport 12 Kolton Rankins Defensive Line Freeport 11 Josh Pollis Defensive Line Mountain Valley 12 Devin Weeks Defensive Line Lisbon 12

2ND TEAM Position School Grade Clyde Moody FLEX Winthrop 11 Gavin Hall FLEX Winthrop 12 Nathan Trask FLEX Morse 12 Blake Lagueux FLEX Morse 12 Colton Burnham FLEX Oak Hill 11 Aiden Clifford FLEX Oak Hill 11 Andrew Thomas FLEX Freeport 12 Colby Chipman FLEX Freeport 10 Dakota Hamner FLEX Mountain Valley 12 Colton Gallant FLEX Mountain Valley 12 Kaeden Swan FLEX Dirigo 12 Cameron Beckler FLEX Dirigo 11 Jeff Tuplin FLEX Lisbon 12 Jaxson Roy-Thompson FLEX Lisbon 12 Shawn West FLEX Poland 12 Christian Benson FLEX Poland 12