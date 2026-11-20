Campbell Conference Football 2026 All-Conference Teams
The Campbell Conference released their 2026 All-Conference Teams on Friday November 20th. These include Class C South, Class D South, 8-Man Large School and 8-Man Small School South. Congratulations to all!
8-Man Large School North
|PLAYER of the Year
|Ethan Closson
|Old Town
|Co-COACH of the Year
|Tim Ellis
|Old Town
|Mark Shields
|MDI
|Co-ASST COACH of the Year
|Jon James
|Ellsworth
|Kevin Achorn
|Waterville
|1ST TEAM
|Position
|School
|Ethan Closson
|QB
|Old Town
|Asa Joyce
|QB
|MDI
|Charlie DeGrasse
|RB
|Old Town
|Lincoln Gray
|RB
|MDI
|Malik Hasham
|WR/TE
|Ellsworth
|Tommy King
|WR/TE
|Old Town
|Arlo Both
|Offensive Line
|Ellsworth
|Dawson Hunt
|Offensive Line
|Ellsworth
|Cole Staples
|Offensive Line
|MDI
|Reid Michaid
|Offensive Line
|Old Town
|Ethan Closson
|Special Teams
|Old Town
|Wyatt Jones
|Defensive Line
|Waterville
|Arlo Both
|Defensive Line
|Ellsworth
|Donovan Davis
|Defensive Line
|Old Town
|Kenneth Stilwell
|Defensive Line
|MDI
|Lincoln Gray
|Linebacker
|MDI
|Riley Duhaime
|Linebacker
|Ellsworth
|Marcus Cote
|Linebacker
|Old Town
|Hunter Sanford
|Linebacker
|Houlton
|Cameron Adams
|Defensive Back
|Ellsworth
|Malik Hasham
|Defensive Back
|Ellsworth
|Trevor Brophy
|Defensive Back
|MDI
|Tommy King
|Defensive Back
|Old Town
|2ND TEAM
|Position
|School
|Maxwell Poulin
|Flex
|Waterville
|Damien Prindall
|Flex
|Waterville
|Trenton Seavey
|Flex
|Old Town
|Brandon Schanz
|Flex
|Old Town
|Wyl Renwick
|Flex
|Ellsworth
|Riley Duhaime
|Flex
|Ellsworth
|Kenneth Stilwell
|Flex
|MDI
|Fionne Stinson
|Flex
|MDI
|Hunter Sanford
|Flex
|Houlton
|Connor Lilley
|Flex
|Houlton
|Honorable Mention
|Jai Williams
|Ellsworth
|Nick Philip
|Ellsworth
|Henry Renaud
|Waterville
|Charles Young
|Waterville
|Oliver Kelly
|MDI
|Lucas Kidder
|MDI
|Eric O'Connell
|Old Town
|Travis Hill
|Old Town
|Bentley Sirois
|Houlton
|Lincoln Lovely
|Houlton
8-Man Large South
|PLAYER of the Year
|Dylan Jewett
|Spruce Mtn
|COACH of the Year
|Issiah Bachelder
|Cape Elizabeth
|ASST COACH of the Year
|Joe BrooksMicah Davis
|Lake RegionYarmouth
|1ST TEAM
|Position
|School
|Dylan Jewett
|QB
|Spruce Mtn
|Iggy McGrath
|QB
|Yarmouth/NYA
|Owen Kelvey
|RB
|Spruce Mtn
|Stephen Connolly
|RB
|Yarmouth/NYA
|RB
|River Duffy
|WR/TE
|Cape Elizabeth
|Jackson Jabar
|WR/TE
|Yarmouth/NYA
|WR/TE
|Carter Lyons
|Offensive Line
|GNG
|Dayne Brooks
|Offensive Line
|Lake Region
|Tyler Aldrich
|Offensive Line
|Mt. Ararat
|Lucas Tebbenhoff
|Offensive Line
|Yarmouth
|Nick Ernecker
|Special Teams
|GNG
|Special Teams
|Dayne Brooks
|Defensive Line
|Lake Region
|Braydan Wilson
|Defensive Line
|Lake Region
|Mason Harlow
|Defensive Line
|Spruce Mtn
|Harper Ericson
|Defensive Line
|Yarmouth/NYA
|Defensive Line
|Dylan Grealish
|Linebacker
|GNG
|Ethan Fournier
|Linebacker
|Mt. Ararat
|Raphael McGuffie
|Linebacker
|Yarmouth/NYA
|Linebacker
|River Duffy
|Defensive Back
|Cape Elizabeth
|Jayden Cote
|Defensive Back
|Lake Region
|Levi Richards
|Defensive Back
|Spruce Mtn
|Jackson Jabar
|Defensive Back
|Yarmouth/NYA
|2ND TEAM
|Position
|School
|Rosco Hampton
|QB
|Cape Elizabeth
|Cole Prescott
|QB
|GNG
|Sam Hews
|TE
|Cape Elizabeth
|Ashton Atripaldi
|TE
|Mt. Ararat
|Jack Flanagan
|OL
|Yarmouth/NYA
|Teo Davis
|OL
|Yarmouth/NYA
|Kamden Keefe
|OL
|Lake Region
|Quinn Smolin
|DL
|GNG
|Michael Hawkes
|LB
|Lake Region
|Isaiah Ayer
|LB
|Spruce Mtn
|Dylan Napples
|DB
|Mt. Ararat
|Owen Kelvey
|DB
|Spruce Mtn
8-Man Small School South
|Selection
|School
|PLAYER of the Year
|Kaden Neptune
|Maranacook
|COACH of the Year
|Ed Crocker
|Boothbay
|ASST COACH of the Year
|Kevin Ames
|Boothbay
|1ST TEAM
|Position
|School
|Grade
|Bryson Walker
|QB/Flex
|Telstar
|Jr.
|Brayden Smith
|QB/Flex
|Sacopee
|Jr.
|Peyton Barter
|RB
|Boothbay
|Jr.
|Kaden Neptune
|RB
|Maranacook
|Sr.
|Evan Moody
|WR
|OOB
|Jr.
|Alex Dougherty
|WR
|Telstar
|Jr.
|Cooper Gallant
|TE
|OOB
|So.
|Cash Schilling
|Offensive Line
|OOB
|Jr.
|Aiden Locke
|Offensive Line
|Boothbay
|Jr.
|Alex Labelle
|Offensive Line
|Maranacook
|Jr.
|Sawyer Coffin
|Offensive Line
|Telstar
|Sr.
|Evan Moody
|Special Team
|OOB
|Jr.
|Gabe Jefferds
|Defensive Line
|OOB
|Jr.
|Jackson Stanton
|Defensive Line
|OOB
|Sr.
|Jayden Orne
|Defensive Line
|Boothbay
|Sr.
|Austin Mosher
|Defensive Line
|Telstar
|Sr.
|Kaden Neptune
|Linebacker
|Maranacook
|Sr.
|Cooper Gallant
|Linebacker
|OOB
|So.
|Eddie Evans
|Linebacker
|Sacopee
|Jr.
|Evan Moody
|Defensive Back
|OOB
|Jr.
|Matthew Charron
|Defensive Back
|OOB
|Jr.
|Aron Geddes
|Defensive Back
|Boothbay
|Jr.
|Bryson Walker
|Defensive Back
|Telstar
|Jr.
|2ND TEAM
|Position
|School
|Grade
|Joshua Crosby
|QB
|Maranacook
|Jr.
|Brayden Koelker
|RB
|OOB
|So.
|Brennan Hanscome
|WR/TE
|Sacopee
|So.
|Caleb Aube
|Offensive Line
|OOB
|Jr.
|Nolan Stutts
|Offensive Line
|Traip
|Jr.
|Caleb Pease-Lisenby
|Offensive Line
|Mt. View
|Jr.
|Daniel Cashman
|Defensive Back
|OOB
|Jr.
|Nick Ciampa
|Defensive Back
|Maranacook
|Sr.
|Brayden Koelker
|Linebacker
|OOB
|So.
|Brennan Walker
|Linebacker
|Telstar
|Sr.
|Alex Labelle
|Defensive Line
|Maranacook
|Jr.
|Gavin Turner
|Defensive Line
|Maranacook
|Jr.
Class C South All Conference Selection
|Selection
|School
|PLAYER of the Year
|Luke Piper
|Greely High School
|COACH of the Year
|Mike Hathaway
|Leavitt High School
|ASST COACH of the Year
|Alberto Gonzalez
|York High School
|1ST TEAM
|Position
|School
|Piper, Luke
|1st team offense
|Greely High School
|Marquis, Landon
|1st team offense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Reny, Landen
|1st team offense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Flagg, Darren
|1st team offense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Justice, Jackson
|1st team offense
|Greely High School
|McDonough, Noah
|1st team offense
|Wells High School
|Tyll, James
|1st team offense
|Greely High School
|Allen, Noah
|1st team offense
|Greely High School
|Litalien, Jamison
|Offensive Line
|Leavitt Area High School
|Negley, Levi
|Offensive Line
|Leavitt Area High School
|Bol, Kondey
|Offensive Line
|Leavitt Area High School
|Bush, Jarrett
|Offensive Line
|Greely High School
|Bates, Robert
|Offensive Line
|Wells High School
|Raymond, Casey
|Offensive Line
|York High School
|Carthy, Jack
|Special Team
|Greely High School
|Flagg, Darren
|1st team defense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Hinkley, Trey
|1st team defense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Litalien, Jamison
|1st team defense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Morin, Cooper
|1st team defense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Negley, Levi
|1st team defense
|Leavitt Area High School
|Kittridge, Ethan
|1st team defense
|Greely High School
|Piper, Luke
|1st team defense
|Greely High School
|Axelson, Rocky
|1st team defense
|Greely High School
|Justice, Jackson
|1st team defense
|Greely High School
|Bush, Jarret
|1st team defense
|Greely High School
|Finnemore, Quinn
|1st team defense
|Wells High School
|Godin, Brady
|1st team defense
|Wells High School
|Perkins, Liam
|1st team defense
|Wells High School
|2ND TEAM
|Position
|School
|Brooks, Jackson
|Flex
|Leavitt High School
|Mckenzie, Jeremiah
|Flex
|Leavitt High School
|Karkos, Nathan
|Flex
|Leavitt High School
|Closson, Ethan
|Flex
|Greely High School
|Schimmack, Ben
|Flex
|Greely High School
|Brown, Finn
|Flex
|Greely High School
|Silver, Barron
|Flex
|Greely High School
|Miles, Mason
|Flex
|Wells High School
|Barry, Jacob
|Flex
|Wells High School
|Kuhn, Asher
|Flex
|York High School
Class D South
|Selection
|School
|PLAYER of the Year
|Hudson Lufkin
|Dirigo
|COACH of the Year
|Paul St. Pierre
|Freeport
|ASST COACH of the Year
|Rod Charest
|Lisbon
|1ST TEAM
|Positions
|School
|Grade
|Hudson Lufin
|QB
|Dirigo
|12
|Maleek Beaumier
|RB
|Lisbon
|12
|Carter Rand
|RB
|Winthrop
|12
|Caden Wells
|WR
|Morse
|12
|Lucas Rice
|WR
|Winthrop
|12
|Dylan Roy
|TE
|Winthrop
|12
|Sam Willard
|Flex
|Freeport
|12
|Clay Plummer
|Offensive Line
|Morse
|12
|Mason Smith
|Offensive Line
|Winthrop
|10
|Dom Randall
|Offensive Line
|Freeport
|12
|Ethan Binekey
|Offensive Line
|Freeport
|12
|Connor Skidgell
|Offensive Line
|Dirigo
|11
|Lucas Verrill
|Special Team
|Poland
|12
|Porter Lavigne
|Special Team
|Winthrop
|11
|Heaven Stokely
|Defensive Backs
|Dirigo
|11
|Mason Fish
|Defensive Backs
|Winthrop
|11
|Dylan Root
|Defensive Backs
|Morse
|12
|Cole Curtis
|Defensive Backs
|Mountain Valley
|12
|Junuh Hays
|Linebacker
|Morse
|12
|Hudson Lufkin
|Linebacker
|Dirigo
|12
|Liam Dennison
|Linebacker
|Freeport
|10
|Tristyan Ortiz
|Linebacker
|Winthrop
|11
|Steve Robinson
|Defensive Line
|Morse
|12
|Greyson Quigg
|Defensive Line
|Freeport
|12
|Kolton Rankins
|Defensive Line
|Freeport
|11
|Josh Pollis
|Defensive Line
|Mountain Valley
|12
|Devin Weeks
|Defensive Line
|Lisbon
|12
|2ND TEAM
|Position
|School
|Grade
|Clyde Moody
|FLEX
|Winthrop
|11
|Gavin Hall
|FLEX
|Winthrop
|12
|Nathan Trask
|FLEX
|Morse
|12
|Blake Lagueux
|FLEX
|Morse
|12
|Colton Burnham
|FLEX
|Oak Hill
|11
|Aiden Clifford
|FLEX
|Oak Hill
|11
|Andrew Thomas
|FLEX
|Freeport
|12
|Colby Chipman
|FLEX
|Freeport
|10
|Dakota Hamner
|FLEX
|Mountain Valley
|12
|Colton Gallant
|FLEX
|Mountain Valley
|12
|Kaeden Swan
|FLEX
|Dirigo
|12
|Cameron Beckler
|FLEX
|Dirigo
|11
|Jeff Tuplin
|FLEX
|Lisbon
|12
|Jaxson Roy-Thompson
|FLEX
|Lisbon
|12
|Shawn West
|FLEX
|Poland
|12
|Christian Benson
|FLEX
|Poland
|12