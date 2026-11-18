The Big 11 announced their Class C 2026 Football All-Conference awards on Wednesday, November 18th. Congratulations to all!

Note the Player of the Year will be announced at the end-of-season banquet.

Name School Team Quarterback Evan Seavey Foxcroft First Ethan Curtis Hermon Second Everett Tolman Oceanside Honorable Mention Issac Madore Gardiner Honorable Mention Fullback Stephon Ross Nokomis First Max Carr Brewer Second Caleb Downer Oceanside Second Dylan Yeo Hermon Honorable Mention Running Back Sam Hopkins Hermon First Justin Doody Gardiner First Wyatt Banow Oceanside Second Thomas Day Foxcroft Second Tristan Brown Nokomis Honorable Mention Tight End Owen White Foxcroft First Tyler Corson Hermon First Jacobi Freeman Brewer Second Chase McGrane Gardiner Second Wide Receiver Aiden Sickler Foxcroft First Griffin Dunton Hermon First Owen Lang Hermon Second Todd Reid Oceanside Second Miles Luellen Foxcroft Honorable Mention Center Hunter McDonald Hermon First Latrell Jefferson Nokomis First Jaedon Haack Foxcroft Second Offensive Guard Steven Li Foxcroft First Connor Berard Gardiner First Connor Prescott Oceanside First Tyler Wing Foxcroft Second Noah Romesburg Hermon Second Bentley Lane Nokmois Second Quintin Tidwell Hermon Honorable Mention Offensive Tackle Peyton Tolliver Hermon First Gary Iris Nokomis First Eliot Colwell Gardiner Second Liam Feeley Medomak Second Darren Sinclair Hermon Honorable Mention Lucien Pearl Foxcroft Honorable Mention Landen Smith Brewer Honorable Mention Offensive Utility Preston Hutchinson Foxcroft First Jaydiin Ruiz Medomak First Braeden Toothaker Oceanside Second Noah Parker Nokomis Second Colin McCormick Gardiner Honorable Mention Punter Owen White Foxcroft First Issac Madore Gardiner First Griffin Dunton Hermon Second Jaydiin Ruiz Medomak Second Aiden Biecheler Brewer Honorable Mention Kicker Ethan Garner Hermon First Levi Moore Gardiner Second Leo De la Poza Foxcroft Honorable Mention Linebacker Thomas Day Foxcroft First Jaydiin Ruiz Medomak First Nokutenda Muriro Oceanside First Dylan Yeo Hermon First Tyler Wing Foxcroft Second Kobey Almeida Nokomis Second Tyler Corson Hermon Second Ryken King Gardiner Second Defensive End Kaleb Briggs Foxcroft First Peyton Tolliver Hermon First Justin Doody Gardiner First Evan Cameron Brewer Second Casey Grover Nokomis Second Isaiah Shaw Hampden Second Jaedon Haack Foxcroft Honorable Mention Noah Romesburg Hermon Honorable Mention Defensive Tackle Steven Li Foxcroft First Connor Prescott Oceanside First Hunter McDonald Hermon First Connor Berard Gardiner Second Bentley Lane Nokomis Second Dylan Poland Oceanside Honorable Mention Jonni Botti Brewer Honorable Mention Cornerback Aiden Sickler Foxcroft First Owen Lang Hermon First Asher Wall Brewer Second Quincy Danforth Hermon Second Eben Pierce Gardiner Honorable Mention Safety Owen White Foxcroft First Griffin Dunton Hermon First Chase McGrane Gardiner Second Carson Theriault Brewer Second Braeden Toothaker Oceanside Second Defensive Utility Preston Hutchinson Foxcroft First Sam Hopkins Hermon First Stephon Ross Nokomis First Kaleb Keezer Hermon Second Carson Moore Gardiner Second Wyatt Banow Oceanside Second Colby Simmons Foxcroft Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman of the Year Steven Li Foxcroft Defensive Lineman of the Year Justin Doody Gardiner Coach of the Year Danny White Foxcroft Assistant Coach of the Year Matt Farnham Hermon Big 11 Champions Hermon Hawks Big 11 Runner-Up Foxcroft Academy Ponies Allan Snell Sportsmanship Award Foxcroft Academy

All-Academic Team

Hermon - Tyler Corson, Ethan Curtis, Sam Hopkins, Owen Lang, Connor McAlpine, Hunter McDonald, Dylan Yeo

- Tyler Corson, Ethan Curtis, Sam Hopkins, Owen Lang, Connor McAlpine, Hunter McDonald, Dylan Yeo Medomak Valley - Reid Grindle, Grayson Downing

- Reid Grindle, Grayson Downing Foxcroft Academy - Thomas Day, Kain Niland, Evan Seavey

- Thomas Day, Kain Niland, Evan Seavey Oceanside - Braeden Toothaker

- Braeden Toothaker Gardiner - Chase McGrane, Dominic Webber

- Chase McGrane, Dominic Webber Hampden Academy - Harrison Burnham, Seth Daigle, Isaiah Shaw, Dresden Sherwood

- Harrison Burnham, Seth Daigle, Isaiah Shaw, Dresden Sherwood Nokomis - Colt Robinson, Casey Grover, Stephone Ross