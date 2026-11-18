Big 11 Class C 2026 Football All-Conference, All-Academic Awards
The Big 11 announced their Class C 2026 Football All-Conference awards on Wednesday, November 18th. Congratulations to all!
Note the Player of the Year will be announced at the end-of-season banquet.
|Name
|School
|Team
|Quarterback
|Evan Seavey
|Foxcroft
|First
|Ethan Curtis
|Hermon
|Second
|Everett Tolman
|Oceanside
|Honorable Mention
|Issac Madore
|Gardiner
|Honorable Mention
|Fullback
|Stephon Ross
|Nokomis
|First
|Max Carr
|Brewer
|Second
|Caleb Downer
|Oceanside
|Second
|Dylan Yeo
|Hermon
|Honorable Mention
|Running Back
|Sam Hopkins
|Hermon
|First
|Justin Doody
|Gardiner
|First
|Wyatt Banow
|Oceanside
|Second
|Thomas Day
|Foxcroft
|Second
|Tristan Brown
|Nokomis
|Honorable Mention
|Tight End
|Owen White
|Foxcroft
|First
|Tyler Corson
|Hermon
|First
|Jacobi Freeman
|Brewer
|Second
|Chase McGrane
|Gardiner
|Second
|Wide Receiver
|Aiden Sickler
|Foxcroft
|First
|Griffin Dunton
|Hermon
|First
|Owen Lang
|Hermon
|Second
|Todd Reid
|Oceanside
|Second
|Miles Luellen
|Foxcroft
|Honorable Mention
|Center
|Hunter McDonald
|Hermon
|First
|Latrell Jefferson
|Nokomis
|First
|Jaedon Haack
|Foxcroft
|Second
|Offensive Guard
|Steven Li
|Foxcroft
|First
|Connor Berard
|Gardiner
|First
|Connor Prescott
|Oceanside
|First
|Tyler Wing
|Foxcroft
|Second
|Noah Romesburg
|Hermon
|Second
|Bentley Lane
|Nokmois
|Second
|Quintin Tidwell
|Hermon
|Honorable Mention
|Offensive Tackle
|Peyton Tolliver
|Hermon
|First
|Gary Iris
|Nokomis
|First
|Eliot Colwell
|Gardiner
|Second
|Liam Feeley
|Medomak
|Second
|Darren Sinclair
|Hermon
|Honorable Mention
|Lucien Pearl
|Foxcroft
|Honorable Mention
|Landen Smith
|Brewer
|Honorable Mention
|Offensive Utility
|Preston Hutchinson
|Foxcroft
|First
|Jaydiin Ruiz
|Medomak
|First
|Braeden Toothaker
|Oceanside
|Second
|Noah Parker
|Nokomis
|Second
|Colin McCormick
|Gardiner
|Honorable Mention
|Punter
|Owen White
|Foxcroft
|First
|Issac Madore
|Gardiner
|First
|Griffin Dunton
|Hermon
|Second
|Jaydiin Ruiz
|Medomak
|Second
|Aiden Biecheler
|Brewer
|Honorable Mention
|Kicker
|Ethan Garner
|Hermon
|First
|Levi Moore
|Gardiner
|Second
|Leo De la Poza
|Foxcroft
|Honorable Mention
|Linebacker
|Thomas Day
|Foxcroft
|First
|Jaydiin Ruiz
|Medomak
|First
|Nokutenda Muriro
|Oceanside
|First
|Dylan Yeo
|Hermon
|First
|Tyler Wing
|Foxcroft
|Second
|Kobey Almeida
|Nokomis
|Second
|Tyler Corson
|Hermon
|Second
|Ryken King
|Gardiner
|Second
|Defensive End
|Kaleb Briggs
|Foxcroft
|First
|Peyton Tolliver
|Hermon
|First
|Justin Doody
|Gardiner
|First
|Evan Cameron
|Brewer
|Second
|Casey Grover
|Nokomis
|Second
|Isaiah Shaw
|Hampden
|Second
|Jaedon Haack
|Foxcroft
|Honorable Mention
|Noah Romesburg
|Hermon
|Honorable Mention
|Defensive Tackle
|Steven Li
|Foxcroft
|First
|Connor Prescott
|Oceanside
|First
|Hunter McDonald
|Hermon
|First
|Connor Berard
|Gardiner
|Second
|Bentley Lane
|Nokomis
|Second
|Dylan Poland
|Oceanside
|Honorable Mention
|Jonni Botti
|Brewer
|Honorable Mention
|Cornerback
|Aiden Sickler
|Foxcroft
|First
|Owen Lang
|Hermon
|First
|Asher Wall
|Brewer
|Second
|Quincy Danforth
|Hermon
|Second
|Eben Pierce
|Gardiner
|Honorable Mention
|Safety
|Owen White
|Foxcroft
|First
|Griffin Dunton
|Hermon
|First
|Chase McGrane
|Gardiner
|Second
|Carson Theriault
|Brewer
|Second
|Braeden Toothaker
|Oceanside
|Second
|Defensive Utility
|Preston Hutchinson
|Foxcroft
|First
|Sam Hopkins
|Hermon
|First
|Stephon Ross
|Nokomis
|First
|Kaleb Keezer
|Hermon
|Second
|Carson Moore
|Gardiner
|Second
|Wyatt Banow
|Oceanside
|Second
|Colby Simmons
|Foxcroft
|Honorable Mention
|Offensive Lineman of the Year
|Steven Li
|Foxcroft
|Defensive Lineman of the Year
|Justin Doody
|Gardiner
|Coach of the Year
|Danny White
|Foxcroft
|Assistant Coach of the Year
|Matt Farnham
|Hermon
|Big 11 Champions
|Hermon Hawks
|Big 11 Runner-Up
|Foxcroft Academy Ponies
|Allan Snell Sportsmanship Award
|Foxcroft Academy
All-Academic Team
- Hermon - Tyler Corson, Ethan Curtis, Sam Hopkins, Owen Lang, Connor McAlpine, Hunter McDonald, Dylan Yeo
- Medomak Valley - Reid Grindle, Grayson Downing
- Foxcroft Academy - Thomas Day, Kain Niland, Evan Seavey
- Oceanside - Braeden Toothaker
- Gardiner - Chase McGrane, Dominic Webber
- Hampden Academy - Harrison Burnham, Seth Daigle, Isaiah Shaw, Dresden Sherwood
- Nokomis - Colt Robinson, Casey Grover, Stephone Ross
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