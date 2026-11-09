The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!

1st Team Leah Adams Messalonskee Kaitlyn Davidson Gardiner Sarah Ebersole Edward Little Jo-Jo Hewes Brewer Kathleen Moore Gardiner Katie Scott Camden Hills Sarah Snowdeal Brewer Alanna Voter Messalonskee 2nd Team Maggie Bruno Medomak Valley Elizabeth Galway Edward Little Abigail Kopishke Medomak Valley Molly Lagasse Brewer Rachel Moyse Lewiston Lexi Ouellette Gardiner June Martin Mt Ararat Leah Shannon Lewiston League Champion: Lewiston Blue Devils Player of the Year: Sarah Ebersole; Edward Little High School Coach of the Year: Jennifer Curley; Lewiston High School KVAC Volleyball All Academic First Name Last Name Class Sport High School Mallory Johnson A Volleyball Edward Little Sarah Ebersole A Volleyball Edward Little Isabelle Bouchard A Volleyball Lewiston Layla Hanlon A Volleyball Brewer High School Sarah Snowdeal A Volleyball Brewer High School Emme Felax A Volleyball Brunswick High School Abigail Montejo A Volleyball Mt. Ararat HS Rita Haslam B Volleyball Camden Hills Bella Imus B Volleyball Camden Hills Amelia Mills B Volleyball Camden Hills Ravita Nakjaroen B Volleyball Camden Hills Katie Scott B Volleyball Camden Hills Hattie Tyler B Volleyball Camden Hills Brodie Barrows B Volleyball Cony High School Mackenzie Waldron B Volleyball Cony High School Katelyn Adams B Volleyball Hampden Academy Daniella Madore B Volleyball Hampden Academy Zoelle Raymond B Volleyball Hampden Academy Addison Schall B Volleyball Hampden Academy Makennah Jura B Volleyball Nokomis Eliannah Batchelder B Volleyball Nokomis Emily Lessor B Volleyball Nokomis Abigail Strout B Volleyball Nokomis Libby Gray B Volleyball Nokomis Madison Ervin B Volleyball Nokomis Hannah Adams B Volleyball Messalonskee High School Joely Cote C Volleyball Gardiner Zarah Kristan C Volleyball Gardiner Georgiana McCamish C Volleyball Gardiner Kaedyn Bickel C Volleyball Medomak Valley Brooke McNelly C Volleyball Medomak Valley Maggie Bruno C Volleyball Medomak Valley