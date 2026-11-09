KVAC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!
|1st Team
|Leah Adams
|Messalonskee
|Kaitlyn Davidson
|Gardiner
|Sarah Ebersole
|Edward Little
|Jo-Jo Hewes
|Brewer
|Kathleen Moore
|Gardiner
|Katie Scott
|Camden Hills
|Sarah Snowdeal
|Brewer
|Alanna Voter
|Messalonskee
|2nd Team
|Maggie Bruno
|Medomak Valley
|Elizabeth Galway
|Edward Little
|Abigail Kopishke
|Medomak Valley
|Molly Lagasse
|Brewer
|Rachel Moyse
|Lewiston
|Lexi Ouellette
|Gardiner
|June Martin
|Mt Ararat
|Leah Shannon
|Lewiston
League Champion: Lewiston Blue Devils
Player of the Year: Sarah Ebersole; Edward Little High School
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Curley; Lewiston High School
|KVAC Volleyball All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|Class
|Sport
|High School
|Mallory
|Johnson
|A
|Volleyball
|Edward Little
|Sarah
|Ebersole
|A
|Volleyball
|Edward Little
|Isabelle
|Bouchard
|A
|Volleyball
|Lewiston
|Layla
|Hanlon
|A
|Volleyball
|Brewer High School
|Sarah
|Snowdeal
|A
|Volleyball
|Brewer High School
|Emme
|Felax
|A
|Volleyball
|Brunswick High School
|Abigail
|Montejo
|A
|Volleyball
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Rita
|Haslam
|B
|Volleyball
|Camden Hills
|Bella
|Imus
|B
|Volleyball
|Camden Hills
|Amelia
|Mills
|B
|Volleyball
|Camden Hills
|Ravita
|Nakjaroen
|B
|Volleyball
|Camden Hills
|Katie
|Scott
|B
|Volleyball
|Camden Hills
|Hattie
|Tyler
|B
|Volleyball
|Camden Hills
|Brodie
|Barrows
|B
|Volleyball
|Cony High School
|Mackenzie
|Waldron
|B
|Volleyball
|Cony High School
|Katelyn
|Adams
|B
|Volleyball
|Hampden Academy
|Daniella
|Madore
|B
|Volleyball
|Hampden Academy
|Zoelle
|Raymond
|B
|Volleyball
|Hampden Academy
|Addison
|Schall
|B
|Volleyball
|Hampden Academy
|Makennah
|Jura
|B
|Volleyball
|Nokomis
|Eliannah
|Batchelder
|B
|Volleyball
|Nokomis
|Emily
|Lessor
|B
|Volleyball
|Nokomis
|Abigail
|Strout
|B
|Volleyball
|Nokomis
|Libby
|Gray
|B
|Volleyball
|Nokomis
|Madison
|Ervin
|B
|Volleyball
|Nokomis
|Hannah
|Adams
|B
|Volleyball
|Messalonskee High School
|Joely
|Cote
|C
|Volleyball
|Gardiner
|Zarah
|Kristan
|C
|Volleyball
|Gardiner
|Georgiana
|McCamish
|C
|Volleyball
|Gardiner
|Kaedyn
|Bickel
|C
|Volleyball
|Medomak Valley
|Brooke
|McNelly
|C
|Volleyball
|Medomak Valley
|Maggie
|Bruno
|C
|Volleyball
|Medomak Valley
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