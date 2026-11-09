KVAC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams

KVAC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026  All-Conference and All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!

1st Team
Leah AdamsMessalonskee
Kaitlyn DavidsonGardiner
Sarah EbersoleEdward Little
Jo-Jo HewesBrewer
Kathleen MooreGardiner
Katie ScottCamden Hills
Sarah SnowdealBrewer
Alanna VoterMessalonskee
2nd Team
Maggie BrunoMedomak Valley
Elizabeth GalwayEdward Little
Abigail KopishkeMedomak Valley
Molly LagasseBrewer
Rachel MoyseLewiston
Lexi OuelletteGardiner
June MartinMt Ararat
Leah ShannonLewiston
League Champion: Lewiston Blue Devils
Player of the Year: Sarah Ebersole; Edward Little High School
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Curley; Lewiston High School
KVAC Volleyball All Academic
First NameLast NameClassSportHigh School
MalloryJohnsonAVolleyballEdward Little
SarahEbersoleAVolleyballEdward Little
IsabelleBouchardAVolleyballLewiston
LaylaHanlonAVolleyballBrewer High School
SarahSnowdealAVolleyballBrewer High School
EmmeFelaxAVolleyballBrunswick High School
AbigailMontejoAVolleyballMt. Ararat HS
RitaHaslamBVolleyballCamden Hills
BellaImusBVolleyballCamden Hills
AmeliaMillsBVolleyballCamden Hills
RavitaNakjaroenBVolleyballCamden Hills
KatieScottBVolleyballCamden Hills
HattieTylerBVolleyballCamden Hills
BrodieBarrowsBVolleyballCony High School
MackenzieWaldronBVolleyballCony High School
KatelynAdamsBVolleyballHampden Academy
DaniellaMadoreBVolleyballHampden Academy
ZoelleRaymondBVolleyballHampden Academy
AddisonSchallBVolleyballHampden Academy
MakennahJuraBVolleyballNokomis
EliannahBatchelderBVolleyballNokomis
EmilyLessorBVolleyballNokomis
AbigailStroutBVolleyballNokomis
LibbyGrayBVolleyballNokomis
MadisonErvinBVolleyballNokomis
HannahAdamsBVolleyballMessalonskee High School
JoelyCoteCVolleyballGardiner
ZarahKristanCVolleyballGardiner
GeorgianaMcCamishCVolleyballGardiner
KaedynBickelCVolleyballMedomak Valley
BrookeMcNellyCVolleyballMedomak Valley
MaggieBrunoCVolleyballMedomak Valley

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Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin

Categories: High School Volleyball

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