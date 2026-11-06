2026 All-Conference PVC Large and Small School Cross Country Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Large and Small School Cross Country Teams. Congratulations to all!
Girls Large School First Team
- Antonia Burns - MDI
- Lillian Fish - John Bapst
- Kulani Granholm - MDI
- Emma Graves - Caribou
- Lillian Johnson - Presque Isle
- Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle
- Jenna Strid - Caribou
Girls Large School Second Team
- Isabella Albert - Caribou
- Emily Conon - John Bapst
- Marie Johnston - Presque Isle
- Maddie Kane - Ellsworth
- Cristina Mobley - MDI
- Skyler Onoratoi - MDI
- Taylor York - Presque Isle
Girls Large School Honorable Mention
- Adele Barnum - MDI
- Abra Connell - Presque Isle
- Malia Johnson - John Bapst
- Tessa Kane - MDI
- Charlotte Miltner - Ellsworth
- Elizabeth Preble - Old Town
- Poppy Sandin - MDI
- Girls Large School Runner of the Year - Emma Graves - Caribou
- Girls Large School Coach of the Year - Thomas Beckham - Caribou
- Girls Inspirational Award - Fiona Palazzo - Bucksport
Boys Large School First Team
- Paxton Darrell - Presque Isle
- Noah Ferioli - Foxcroft Academy
- Peyton Gorneault - Caribou
- Beckham Rand - John Bapst
- Tewolde Stewart - Caribou
- Surya Vel - John Bapst
Boys Large School Second Team
- Jeremy Charette - Presque Isle
- Ethan Eakright - Foxcroft Academy
- Wyatt Getchell - John Bapst
- James Goddard - MDI
- Geonni Guevara - Presque Isle
- Benedict Hoskins - John Bapst
- Aidan Humphrey - MDI
Boys Large School Honorable Mention
- Isaac Brissette - Caribou
- Henry Clayton - Presque Isle
- Brayden DeWitt - Hermon
- Xander Jamieson - Caribou
- Connor Miele - Presque Isle
- Dylan Munger - MDI
- Manyuh Nepal - John Bapst
- Boys Large School Runner of the Year - Pierce Gorneault - Caribou
- Boys Large School Coach of the Year - Dylan Marrero - Presque Isle
- Boys PVC Inspirational Award - Nathan Brady - Houlton/GHCA
Girls Small School First Team
- Ellie Arsenault - Orono
- Ruby Beane - Orono
- Paige Carter - GSA
- Ripley King-Ofsiany - GSA
- Ella McClintock-Hatch - Dexter
- Fiona Palazzo - Bucksport
- Hailey Richard - Calais
Girls Small School Second Team
- Arianna Alley - Narraguagus
- Aubrey Beers-DeMolet - Calais
- Madeline DelMonaco - Calais
- Elainah Hotham - Dexter
- Madison Lewis - Bangor Christian
- Olesya Shafirna - Orono
- Emily Sherman - Orono
Girls Small School Honorable Mention
- Crystal Adkins - Dexter
- Harlow Crowe - Woodland
- Charlotte Estabrook - Houlton/GHCA
- Alessiah Grant - Narraguagus
- Annabelle Kniesel - GSA
- Helen Ray Dority - GSA
- Girls PVC Small School Runner of the Year - Ripley King-Ofsiany - GSA
- Girls PVC Small School Coach of the Year - Lin White - Orno
Boys Small School First Team
- Brady Cox - Orono
- Brayden Drake - Houlton/GHCA
- Finley Hermans - GSA
- Connor Kedierski - Bucksport
- Wyatt Quint - Houlton/GHCA
- Wyatt Richardson - GSA
- Logan Witmer - Houlton/GSA
- Malachi Witmer - Houlton/GHCA
Boys Small School Second Team
- Nathan Brady - Houlton/GHCA
- David Brewer - Orono
- Jaden Eldridge - GSA
- Nathaniel Hileman - Bucksport
- Alex Roach - Orono
- Adams Stratton - GSA
- Spencer Young - GSA
Boys Small School Honorable Mention
- Myles Brichacek - Orono
- Owen Cannon - GSA
- Zach Carrier - Bucksport
- Stephen Cormier - Houlton/GHCA
- Jack Farnsworth - Sumner
- Jack Hildebrand - Orono
- Cedar Lenke-Beeftink - Machias
- Hunter Roberts - Washington Academy
- Boys PVC Small School Runner of the Year - Malachai Witmer - Houlton/GHCA
- Boys PVC Small School Coach of the Year - Chris Rines - Houlton/GHCA
The Most Popular Movies on Streaming This Week (November 2, 2026)
Here are the most popular streaming titles this week, according to the movie app Letterboxd.