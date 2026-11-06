The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Large and Small School Cross Country Teams. Congratulations to all!

Girls Large School First Team

Antonia Burns - MDI

Lillian Fish - John Bapst

Kulani Granholm - MDI

Emma Graves - Caribou

Lillian Johnson - Presque Isle

Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle

Jenna Strid - Caribou

Girls Large School Second Team

Isabella Albert - Caribou

Emily Conon - John Bapst

Marie Johnston - Presque Isle

Maddie Kane - Ellsworth

Cristina Mobley - MDI

Skyler Onoratoi - MDI

Taylor York - Presque Isle

Girls Large School Honorable Mention

Adele Barnum - MDI

Abra Connell - Presque Isle

Malia Johnson - John Bapst

Tessa Kane - MDI

Charlotte Miltner - Ellsworth

Elizabeth Preble - Old Town

Poppy Sandin - MDI

Girls Large School Runner of the Year - Emma Graves - Caribou

- Emma Graves - Caribou Girls Large School Coach of the Year - Thomas Beckham - Caribou

- Thomas Beckham - Caribou Girls Inspirational Award - Fiona Palazzo - Bucksport

Boys Large School First Team

Paxton Darrell - Presque Isle

Noah Ferioli - Foxcroft Academy

Peyton Gorneault - Caribou

Beckham Rand - John Bapst

Tewolde Stewart - Caribou

Surya Vel - John Bapst

Boys Large School Second Team

Jeremy Charette - Presque Isle

Ethan Eakright - Foxcroft Academy

Wyatt Getchell - John Bapst

James Goddard - MDI

Geonni Guevara - Presque Isle

Benedict Hoskins - John Bapst

Aidan Humphrey - MDI

Boys Large School Honorable Mention

Isaac Brissette - Caribou

Henry Clayton - Presque Isle

Brayden DeWitt - Hermon

Xander Jamieson - Caribou

Connor Miele - Presque Isle

Dylan Munger - MDI

Manyuh Nepal - John Bapst

Boys Large School Runner of the Year - Pierce Gorneault - Caribou

- Pierce Gorneault - Caribou Boys Large School Coach of the Year - Dylan Marrero - Presque Isle

- Dylan Marrero - Presque Isle Boys PVC Inspirational Award - Nathan Brady - Houlton/GHCA

Girls Small School First Team

Ellie Arsenault - Orono

Ruby Beane - Orono

Paige Carter - GSA

Ripley King-Ofsiany - GSA

Ella McClintock-Hatch - Dexter

Fiona Palazzo - Bucksport

Hailey Richard - Calais

Girls Small School Second Team

Arianna Alley - Narraguagus

Aubrey Beers-DeMolet - Calais

Madeline DelMonaco - Calais

Elainah Hotham - Dexter

Madison Lewis - Bangor Christian

Olesya Shafirna - Orono

Emily Sherman - Orono

Girls Small School Honorable Mention

Crystal Adkins - Dexter

Harlow Crowe - Woodland

Charlotte Estabrook - Houlton/GHCA

Alessiah Grant - Narraguagus

Annabelle Kniesel - GSA

Helen Ray Dority - GSA

Girls PVC Small School Runner of the Year - Ripley King-Ofsiany - GSA

- Ripley King-Ofsiany - GSA Girls PVC Small School Coach of the Year - Lin White - Orno

Boys Small School First Team

Brady Cox - Orono

Brayden Drake - Houlton/GHCA

Finley Hermans - GSA

Connor Kedierski - Bucksport

Wyatt Quint - Houlton/GHCA

Wyatt Richardson - GSA

Logan Witmer - Houlton/GSA

Malachi Witmer - Houlton/GHCA

Boys Small School Second Team

Nathan Brady - Houlton/GHCA

David Brewer - Orono

Jaden Eldridge - GSA

Nathaniel Hileman - Bucksport

Alex Roach - Orono

Adams Stratton - GSA

Spencer Young - GSA

Boys Small School Honorable Mention

Myles Brichacek - Orono

Owen Cannon - GSA

Zach Carrier - Bucksport

Stephen Cormier - Houlton/GHCA

Jack Farnsworth - Sumner

Jack Hildebrand - Orono

Cedar Lenke-Beeftink - Machias

Hunter Roberts - Washington Academy

Boys PVC Small School Runner of the Yea r - Malachai Witmer - Houlton/GHCA

r - Malachai Witmer - Houlton/GHCA Boys PVC Small School Coach of the Year - Chris Rines - Houlton/GHCA