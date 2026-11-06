The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference 1st and 2nd Field Hockey Teams for the 2026 season. Congratulations to all!

All-Conference 1st Team

Addie Rayfield - Foxcroft Academy

Phoebe Yerxa - Old Town

Ana Dunton - Foxcroft Academy

Meredith Cyr - Old Town

Molly Albert - Old Twon

Mariah Frost - Stearns

Jenna Hartford - Foxcroft Academy

Alivia Koscielny - Piscataquis

Kaelyn Woodman - Hermon

Madison Sinclair - Orono

Lily Bisson - Foxcroft Academy

All-Conference 2nd Team

Mallory Bourgoin - Stearns

Molly Anderson - Stearns

Maddisyn Davis - Dexter

Olyvia Watson - Dexter

Shelby Sinclair - Dexter

Cara Dreher - Orono

Olivia Goodwan - Piscataquis

Kaitlynn Cookson - Dexter

Karrigan Wilson - Piscataquis

Quin Cullen - Stearns

Aubrey Quinney - Orono