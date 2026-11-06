PVC 2026 All-Conference Field Hockey Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference 1st and 2nd Field Hockey Teams for the 2026 season. Congratulations to all!
All-Conference 1st Team
- Addie Rayfield - Foxcroft Academy
- Phoebe Yerxa - Old Town
- Ana Dunton - Foxcroft Academy
- Meredith Cyr - Old Town
- Molly Albert - Old Twon
- Mariah Frost - Stearns
- Jenna Hartford - Foxcroft Academy
- Alivia Koscielny - Piscataquis
- Kaelyn Woodman - Hermon
- Madison Sinclair - Orono
- Lily Bisson - Foxcroft Academy
All-Conference 2nd Team
- Mallory Bourgoin - Stearns
- Molly Anderson - Stearns
- Maddisyn Davis - Dexter
- Olyvia Watson - Dexter
- Shelby Sinclair - Dexter
- Cara Dreher - Orono
- Olivia Goodwan - Piscataquis
- Kaitlynn Cookson - Dexter
- Karrigan Wilson - Piscataquis
- Quin Cullen - Stearns
- Aubrey Quinney - Orono
2027 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup (So Far)
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2027. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!