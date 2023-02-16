#3 Bangor Girls Beat #6 Deering 64-24 to Advance to AA North Semifinals [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls scored 24 points in the 1st Half, on Thursday, February 16th in their Class AA North Quarterfinals with Deering at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor. In the 3rd Quarter they exploded for 25 points and cruised to a 64-24 playoff win.

Bangor led 12-10 in the 1st Quarter and 24-16 at the end of the 1st Half. After the Rams outscored Deering 25-4 in the 3rd Quarter Bangor was comfortably up 49-20.

Miss Maine semifinalist Emmie Streams had 16 points, as did Abbie Quinn for Bangor. Carmen Maddix had 10 points. Cassidy Ireland and Maddix each had 2 3-pointers while Streams and Avery Clark chipped in 1 3-pointer each. Bangor was 12-15 from the free throw line.

Deering was led by Nyabhana Lia with 10 points. Maya Gayle had 8 points. Lia had a 3-pointer. Deering was 7-10 from the free throw line.

Deering's season comes to an end with a 4-15 record.

Bangor, now 16-3 will play the winner of the #2 Cheverus vs. #7 Edward Little quarterfinal in the semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Wednesday, February 22nd at 2 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Deering Girls1064424
Bangor Girls1212251564

 

Box Score

Deering

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Shay Rosenthal21--2
Natalie Santiago41-22
Payton Legassey0----
Mesert Day0----
Nyabhana Lia103112
Maya Gayle82-44
Sophie Hill0----
Ariana Sibo0----
Julia Krush0----
Alison Hilton0----
Aaliyah Arzu0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2471710

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carmen Maddix1022--
Emmie Streams164157
Cassidy Ireland6-2--
Ayzlynn Gifford63---
Teagan Atherly21---
Avery Clark3-1--
Emily Adams1--12
Dalaney Horr0----
Taylor Coombs21---
Lily Rice2--22
Abbie Quinn166-44
TEAM0----
TOTALS641761215
