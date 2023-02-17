3 Ellsworth Defeats #6 MDI 68-33 [STATS]

The #3 Ellsworth Eagles defeated the #6 MDI Trojans 68-33 on Friday afternoon, February 17th to open Tourney 2023 from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth drained 11 3-pointers in the game..

Ellsworth led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles put the game away int he 3rd Quarter, outscoring MDI 22-13.as Abby Radel scored 11 points in the Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with a game-high 19 points. Morgan Clifford had 15 points and Grace Jaffray had 11 points. Clifford had 5 3-pointers, while Radel and Elizabeth Boles had 2 3's each and Kaylee Bagley and Lily Bean each had a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 5-12 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Lexi Tozier with 12 points while Mollie Gray had 8 points. Nora Paulsen and Emma Simard each had a 3-pointer for the Trojans. MDI was 9-16 from the free throw line.

MDI's season comes to an end, with a record of 10-9.

Ellsworth, now 16-3, advances to the Class B North semifinals, and will play the winner of the Caribou-Foxcroft Academy Quarterfinal, on Wednesday morning, February 22dn at 10 a.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame starting at 9:45 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 6 10 13 4 33 EHS Girls 14 13 22 19 68

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 0 - - - - Nora Paulsen 3 - 1 - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 12 5 - 2 3 Emma Simard 3 - 1 - 1 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 9 2 - 5 8 Sophia Brophy 4 1 - 2 4 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 9 2 9 16

Ellsworth