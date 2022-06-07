3 MDI Defeats #14 Foxcroft Academy 11-1 [PHOTOS]

The #3 MDI Trojans defeated #14 Foxcroft Academy 11-1 on Tuesday, June 7th in Bar Harbor in the Round of 16. The Trojans scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th and 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th innings. The game was run-ruled in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Addie Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She allowed just 2 hits and 1 run. She struck out 11 and walked 1.

Olivia Hill pitched for Foxcroft Academy. She allowed 16 hits, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Addie Boyce helped herself at the plate going 4-4 and driving in 3 runs. Mollie Gray hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the 1st inning, driving in 4 runs. Grace Horner was 3-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Olivia Gray was 2-4. Leah Carroll and Taylor Grant each had 2 hits. Bailey Goodell and Lily James each singled.

MDI is now 13-4 and will host Hermon, on Thursday, June 9th.

Foxcroft Academy's season comes to an end with a 4-13 record.

Check out photos from the game