3 MDI Girls Defeat #14 Orono 59-23 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #3 MDI Girls Basketball Team defeated #14 Orono 59-23 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, February 15th, in the Round of 16.

MDI jumped out to a 16-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 27-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 45-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elena Alderman with 13 points while Olivia Gray had 12 points. The Trojans were 4-6 from the free throw line and had 9 3-pointers. Olivia Gray had 4 3-pointers and Elena Alderman had 3 3-pointers. Emily Carter and Soren Hopkins-Goff each tossed in a 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Hannah Sinclair with 8 points while Lauryn Brown had 7 points. The Red Riots were 3-6 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Mary Hillary Whitmore.

MDI is now 15-4 and will play #6 Ellsworth in the opening game of Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 18th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The pregame will start at 3:45 p.m.

Orono's season is over with the loss and they end the season at 4-14

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Girls 7 5 9 2 23 MDI Girls 16 11 18 14 59

Box Score

Orono

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Clarise Bell 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Emma LaBelle 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Sydney Ronco 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Angelina Pitt 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Mary Hillary Whitmore 6 2 0 2 0 0 21 Hannah Sinclair 8 4 4 0 0 2 23 Lauryn Brown 7 2 2 0 3 4 25 Emerson Walston 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Aliyah Sapiel 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Chloe LaBree 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Riley Murray 2 1 1 0 0 0 45 Kate Higgins 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 23 9 7 2 3 6

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 13 5 2 3 0 0 13 Emily Carter 5 2 1 1 0 0 15 Grace Witham 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 6 3 3 0 0 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 3 1 0 1 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 12 4 0 4 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 9 3 3 0 3 4 43 Elizabeth Jones 7 3 3 0 1 2 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 23 14 9 4 6