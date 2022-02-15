#3 MDI Girls Defeat #14 Orono 59-23 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 15, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The #3 MDI Girls Basketball Team defeated #14 Orono 59-23 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, February 15th, in the Round of 16.

MDI jumped out to a 16-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 27-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 45-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Elena Alderman with 13 points while Olivia Gray had 12 points. The Trojans were 4-6 from the free throw line and had 9 3-pointers. Olivia Gray had 4 3-pointers and Elena Alderman had 3 3-pointers. Emily Carter and Soren Hopkins-Goff each tossed in a 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Hannah Sinclair with 8 points while Lauryn Brown had 7 points. The Red Riots were 3-6 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Mary Hillary Whitmore.

MDI is now 15-4 and will play #6 Ellsworth in the opening game of Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 18th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The pregame will start at 3:45 p.m.

Orono's season is over with the loss and they end the season at 4-14

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1234T
Orono Girls759223
MDI Girls1611181459

Box Score

Orono

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Clarise Bell000000
5Emma LaBelle000000
11Sydney Ronco000000
13Angelina Pitt000000
15Mary Hillary Whitmore620200
21Hannah Sinclair844002
23Lauryn Brown722034
25Emerson Walston000000
31Aliyah Sapiel000000
33Chloe LaBree000000
43Riley Murray211000
45Kate Higgins000000
TOTALS2397236

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman1352300
13Emily Carter521100
15Grace Witham211000
21Sophia Brophy211000
23Leah Carroll633000
25Soren Hopkins-Goff310100
31Olivia Gray1240400
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray933034
43Elizabeth Jones733012
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS592314946

MDI-Orono Girls Basketball

The MDI Girls Basketball Team played host to Orono in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 15th in Tourney 2022.
