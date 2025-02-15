3 Orono Boys Beat #6 Hermon 60-43 [STATS]

The #6 Orono Boys Basketball Team raced out to a 19-4 1st Quarter lead and held off the #6 Hermon Hawks, winning 60-43 in a Quarterfinal match at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday night, February 14th.

Orono led 28-21 at the end of the 1st Half as Carter Wiggin came off the bench and scored 11 points for the Hawks in the 2nd Quarter. Orono led 46-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Brady Hews who had 22 points, going 10-13 from the free throw line. Bergen Sodenberg had 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter. Will Francis had 13 points. The Red Riots were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Carter Wiggin finished with 22 points, including a 3-pointer. Mason Kinney had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Orono will now play #7 Old Town on Wednesday night, February 19th at 7 p.m. in a Class B North semifinal. Old Town beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34 in the final game on Friday night.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Boys 4 17 13 9 43 Orono Boys 19 9 18 14 60

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Tanner Stymiest 0 - - - - Camden Morrison 0 - - - - Connor Kelley 0 - - - - Carter Wiggin 22 8 1 3 4 Griffin Dunton 0 - - - - Wesley Bragg 0 - - - - Nate Sullivan 0 - - - - Bryce Edwards 0 - - - - Caleb Doughty 4 2 - - - Tyler Corson 0 - - - - Mason Kinney 9 3 1 - - Eli Cormier 0 - - - - Brody Hurd 4 1 - 2 2 Tommy Meserve 0 - - - - Maddox Kinney 4 2 - - 2 TOTALS 43 16 2 5 8

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Al-Khader Wise 0 - - - - Brady Hewes 22 6 - 10 13 Saladin Wise 0 - - - - Kason Bagley 0 - - - - Wesley Crouse 0 - - - - Jack Brewer 0 - - - - Bergen Sodenberg 15 4 2 1 1 Will Francis 13 6 - 1 2 Will Runco 0 - - - - Johnny Jones 0 - - - - Lucas Hernandez 0 - - - - Matt Allen 2 1 - - - Noah Schaff 8 4 - - - TOTALS 60 21 2 12 16