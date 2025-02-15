#3 Orono Boys Beat #6 Hermon 60-43 [STATS]
The #6 Orono Boys Basketball Team raced out to a 19-4 1st Quarter lead and held off the #6 Hermon Hawks, winning 60-43 in a Quarterfinal match at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday night, February 14th.
Orono led 28-21 at the end of the 1st Half as Carter Wiggin came off the bench and scored 11 points for the Hawks in the 2nd Quarter. Orono led 46-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Orono was led by Brady Hews who had 22 points, going 10-13 from the free throw line. Bergen Sodenberg had 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter. Will Francis had 13 points. The Red Riots were 12-16 from the free throw line.
Carter Wiggin finished with 22 points, including a 3-pointer. Mason Kinney had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 5-8 from the free throw line.
Orono will now play #7 Old Town on Wednesday night, February 19th at 7 p.m. in a Class B North semifinal. Old Town beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34 in the final game on Friday night.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Boys
|4
|17
|13
|9
|43
|Orono Boys
|19
|9
|18
|14
|60
Box Score
Hermon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Tanner Stymiest
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Camden Morrison
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Kelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carter Wiggin
|22
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Griffin Dunton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley Bragg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nate Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Edwards
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Doughty
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Corson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Kinney
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Eli Cormier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Hurd
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Tommy Meserve
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddox Kinney
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|TOTALS
|43
|16
|2
|5
|8
Orono
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Al-Khader Wise
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Hewes
|22
|6
|-
|10
|13
|Saladin Wise
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wesley Crouse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Brewer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bergen Sodenberg
|15
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Will Francis
|13
|6
|-
|1
|2
|Will Runco
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnny Jones
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Hernandez
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Allen
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Schaff
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|60
|21
|2
|12
|16
