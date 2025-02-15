#3 Orono Boys Beat #6 Hermon 60-43 [STATS]

February 14, 2025 Chris Popper

The #6 Orono Boys Basketball Team raced out to a 19-4 1st Quarter lead and held off the #6 Hermon Hawks, winning 60-43 in a Quarterfinal match at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday night, February 14th.

Orono led 28-21 at the end of the 1st Half as Carter Wiggin came off the bench and scored 11 points for the Hawks in the 2nd Quarter. Orono led 46-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Brady Hews who had  22 points, going 10-13 from the free throw line. Bergen Sodenberg had 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter. Will Francis had 13 points. The Red Riots were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Carter Wiggin finished with 22 points, including a 3-pointer. Mason Kinney had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Orono will now play #7 Old Town on Wednesday night, February 19th at 7 p.m. in a Class B North semifinal. Old Town beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34 in the final game on Friday night.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon  Boys41713943
Orono Boys199181460

Box Score

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Tanner Stymiest0----
Camden Morrison0----
Connor Kelley0----
Carter Wiggin228134
Griffin Dunton0----
Wesley Bragg0----
Nate Sullivan0----
Bryce Edwards0----
Caleb Doughty42---
Tyler Corson0----
Mason Kinney931--
Eli Cormier0----
Brody Hurd41-22
Tommy Meserve0----
Maddox Kinney42--2
TOTALS4316258

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Al-Khader Wise0----
Brady Hewes226-1013
Saladin Wise0----
Kason Bagley0----
Wesley Crouse0----
Jack Brewer0----
Bergen Sodenberg154211
Will Francis136-12
Will Runco0----
Johnny Jones0----
Lucas Hernandez0----
Matt Allen21---
Noah Schaff84---
TOTALS602121216

Orono - Hermon Boy's Quarterfinals

The #3 Orono Boys Basketball Team took on the #6 Hermon Hawks on Friday night, February 14th in a Quarterfinal game from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

