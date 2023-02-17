3 Orono Outlasts #6 Caribou 50-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #3 Orono Red Riots punched their ticket to the Class B North Boys Semifinals, outlasting #6 Caribou 50-40 on Friday night, February 17th in a Class B Quarterfinal match from the Cross Insurance Center.

Orono led 19-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were up 44-26 in the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Caribou drained 4 3's to crawl within 8 points.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 17 points. Will Francis and Noah Schaff had 10 points each. Walston had 3 3-pointes, while Ellis Spaulding, Brady Hews and Caden Gray each chipped in 1 3-pointer. Orono was 4-6 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 12 points. Henry Hebert had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Dylan Bouchard had 2 3's and Reece Cavagnaro and Sam Hebert each had 1 3-pointer. The Vikings didn't attempt a free throw.

Caribou's season comes to a close with a 11-8 record.

Orono, now 16-3, advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd where they will play the winner of the #2 Winslow-#7 Presque Isle Quarterfinal at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Vikings Boys 6 10 10 14 40 Orono Boys 19 13 12 6 50

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kaymen Sargent 4 2 - - - Owen Carrigan 0 - - - - Reece Cavagnaro 3 - 1 - - Brayden Brescia 0 - - - - Dylan Bouchard 6 - 2 - - Tristan Robbins 12 6 - - - Sam Hebert 3 - 1 - - Henry Hebert 9 - 3 - - Liam Dee 0 - - - - Wesley Lapointe 3 - 1 - - Avery Thibodeau 0 - - - - Landon Belanger 0 - - - - Blake Anderson 0 - - - - Dawson St. Pierre 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 8 8 - -

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 17 3 3 2 3 Brady Hews 3 - 1 - - Caden Gray 3 - 1 - - Ellis Spaulding 3 - 1 - - Bergen Soderberg 0 - - - - Ben Francis 2 1 - - - Luke Soctomah 2 1 - - - Will Francis 10 4 - 2 2 Sebastian Vanidestine 0 - - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 0 - - - - Noah Schaff 10 5 - - 1 Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 50 14 6 4 6

