#3 Orono Outlasts #6 Caribou 50-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Orono-Caribou Boys Quarterfinals February 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Orono Red Riots punched their ticket to the Class B North Boys Semifinals, outlasting #6 Caribou 50-40 on Friday night, February 17th in a Class B Quarterfinal match from the Cross Insurance Center.

Orono led 19-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were up 44-26 in the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Caribou drained 4 3's to crawl within 8 points.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 17 points. Will Francis and Noah Schaff had 10 points each. Walston had 3 3-pointes, while Ellis Spaulding, Brady Hews and Caden Gray each chipped in 1 3-pointer. Orono was 4-6 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 12 points. Henry Hebert had 9 points with 3 3-pointers. Dylan Bouchard had 2 3's and Reece Cavagnaro and Sam Hebert each had 1 3-pointer. The Vikings didn't attempt a free throw.

Caribou's season comes to a close with a 11-8 record.

Orono, now 16-3, advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd where they will play the winner of the #2 Winslow-#7 Presque Isle Quarterfinal at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Caribou Vikings Boys610101440
Orono Boys191312650

 

Box Score

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kaymen Sargent42---
Owen Carrigan0----
Reece Cavagnaro3-1--
Brayden Brescia0----
Dylan Bouchard6-2--
Tristan Robbins126---
Sam Hebert3-1--
Henry Hebert9-3--
Liam Dee0----
Wesley Lapointe3-1--
Avery Thibodeau0----
Landon Belanger0----
Blake Anderson0----
Dawson St. Pierre0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4088--

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Pierce Walston173323
Brady Hews3-1--
Caden Gray3-1--
Ellis Spaulding3-1--
Bergen Soderberg0----
Ben Francis21---
Luke Soctomah21---
Will Francis104-22
Sebastian Vanidestine0----
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney0----
Noah Schaff105--1
Matt Allen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5014646
Check out the photos from the game

Orono-Caribou Boys Quarterfinals

The #3 Orono Red Riots took on the #6 Caribou Vikings in a Boys Class B Quarterfinals on Friday, February 17, 2023
