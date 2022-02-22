#3 Penobscot Valley Girls Defeat #6 Fort Kent 38-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team beat the #6 Fort Kent Warriors 38-24 on Tuesday morning February 22nd in the the 1st Class C Girls Quarterfinal game.

Fort Kent led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Howlers was up 30-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Penobscot Valley was led by Kaya Loring who finished with a game high 21 points. Ellie Austin had 6 points. The Howlers were 9-16 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, all by Kaya Loring.

Fort Kent was led by Lilly Oliver who finished with 14 points. Julia Cyr had 4 points. The Warriors were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Penobscot Valley now 16-3 will ply in the 1st Class C Girl's Semifinal on Friday, February 25th at 2 p.m.

Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a record of 10-8

Line Score

1234T
Fort Kent Girls855624
Penobscot Valley Girls10137838

Box Score

Fort Kent

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Larissa Daigle000002
3Amaril Weaver000000
4Lilly Oliver1466022
5Allie Morgan000000
10Genevieve Machiud-Naranja000000
11Kassidy O’Leary000000
12Anna Durost000000
13Emma Carron000000
14Madaline Philbrooke000002
15Maddie Morneault000000
20Hannah Lovely211000
21Ellie Roy000000
23Lilly Werntgen211000
33Emelia Voisine200022
34Julia Cyr422000
TOTALS241010-48

Penobscot Valley

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Ellie Austin622024
2Emma Potter000000
3Kaya Loring2185322
4Rebecca Carson000000
10Ashlyn St.Cyr000000
12Holly Loring300036
13Emilee Ireland522012
20Kalli Hartford000000
30Allie LeBlanc000000
31Mia Neal311012
32Jessica Kondryp000000
40Shay Ireland000000
TOTALS3813103916

 

 

Penobscot Valley - Fort Kent Class C Girls Quarterinals

The #3 seed Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers took on #6 Fort Kent in the 1st Class C Quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 22nd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
