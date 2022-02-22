#3 Penobscot Valley Girls Defeat #6 Fort Kent 38-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #3 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team beat the #6 Fort Kent Warriors 38-24 on Tuesday morning February 22nd in the the 1st Class C Girls Quarterfinal game.
Fort Kent led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Howlers was up 30-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter
Penobscot Valley was led by Kaya Loring who finished with a game high 21 points. Ellie Austin had 6 points. The Howlers were 9-16 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, all by Kaya Loring.
Fort Kent was led by Lilly Oliver who finished with 14 points. Julia Cyr had 4 points. The Warriors were 4-8 from the free throw line.
Penobscot Valley now 16-3 will ply in the 1st Class C Girl's Semifinal on Friday, February 25th at 2 p.m.
Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a record of 10-8
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Fort Kent Girls
|8
|5
|5
|6
|24
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|10
|13
|7
|8
|38
Box Score
Fort Kent
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Larissa Daigle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Amaril Weaver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lilly Oliver
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Allie Morgan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Genevieve Machiud-Naranja
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Kassidy O’Leary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Anna Durost
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Emma Carron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Madaline Philbrooke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Maddie Morneault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Hannah Lovely
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ellie Roy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lilly Werntgen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Emelia Voisine
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Julia Cyr
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|24
|10
|10
|-
|4
|8
Penobscot Valley
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Ellie Austin
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Emma Potter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kaya Loring
|21
|8
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Rebecca Carson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ashlyn St.Cyr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Holly Loring
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|13
|Emilee Ireland
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Kalli Hartford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Allie LeBlanc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mia Neal
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Jessica Kondryp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Shay Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|38
|13
|10
|3
|9
|16