3 Penobscot Valley Girls Defeat #6 Fort Kent 38-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #3 Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Team beat the #6 Fort Kent Warriors 38-24 on Tuesday morning February 22nd in the the 1st Class C Girls Quarterfinal game.

Fort Kent led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Howlers was up 30-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Penobscot Valley was led by Kaya Loring who finished with a game high 21 points. Ellie Austin had 6 points. The Howlers were 9-16 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, all by Kaya Loring.

Fort Kent was led by Lilly Oliver who finished with 14 points. Julia Cyr had 4 points. The Warriors were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Penobscot Valley now 16-3 will ply in the 1st Class C Girl's Semifinal on Friday, February 25th at 2 p.m.

Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a record of 10-8

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Fort Kent Girls 8 5 5 6 24 Penobscot Valley Girls 10 13 7 8 38

Box Score

Fort Kent

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Larissa Daigle 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 Amaril Weaver 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Lilly Oliver 14 6 6 0 2 2 5 Allie Morgan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Genevieve Machiud-Naranja 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Kassidy O’Leary 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Anna Durost 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Emma Carron 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Madaline Philbrooke 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 Maddie Morneault 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Hannah Lovely 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Ellie Roy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Lilly Werntgen 2 1 1 0 0 0 33 Emelia Voisine 2 0 0 0 2 2 34 Julia Cyr 4 2 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 24 10 10 - 4 8

Penobscot Valley

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Ellie Austin 6 2 2 0 2 4 2 Emma Potter 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kaya Loring 21 8 5 3 2 2 4 Rebecca Carson 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Ashlyn St.Cyr 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Holly Loring 3 0 0 0 3 6 13 Emilee Ireland 5 2 2 0 1 2 20 Kalli Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Allie LeBlanc 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Mia Neal 3 1 1 0 1 2 32 Jessica Kondryp 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Shay Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 38 13 10 3 9 16