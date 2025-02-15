4 Bangor Girls Beat #5 Windham 37-36 on Adams’ Last Second Free Throw

With the game tied at 36-36 Bangor's Emily Adams sank 1 of 2 free throws with just seconds to go, to give the #4 Bangor Rams a 37-36 win over #5 Windham at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, February 14th.

Bangor led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Windham took a 20-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Windham led 31-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Emily Adams with 13 points, including 2 3-pointers. Ayzlynn Gifford had 9 points, with 3 3-pointers. Avery Clark had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Marley Jarvais with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Stella Jarvais had 10 points. Addie Caiazzo had a 3-pointer. Windham was 10-19 from the free throw line.

Bangor now advances to the Class AA North semifinals in Portland on Wednesday, February 19th where they will play #1 Oxford Hills at 2:45 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Girls 8 12 11 5 36 Bangor Girls 11 6 12 8 37

Box Score

Windham

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Denali Mismat 1 - - 1 2 Sitota Hatch 0 - - - - Bella Vassoler 4 2 - - - Lauren Valle 0 - - - - Mackenzie Delenski 6 2 - 2 2 Vik Richardson 0 - - - - Addie Caiazzo 3 - 1 - - Kiley Card 0 - - - - Leandra Woodman 0 - - - - Marley Jarvais 12 2 1 5 9 Stella Jarvais 10 4 - 2 6 Eliana Kostopolous 0 - - - - Chloe Delewski 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 10 2 10 19

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Georgie Stephenson 0 - - - - Gabbie Spreng 0 - - - - Gabbie Roy 7 3 - 1 1 Avery Clark 6 1 1 1 2 Lucy O'Connell 0 - - - - Kali Snowden 0 - - - - Dalaney Horr 2 1 - - - Ayzlynn Gifford 9 - 3 - - Clara Oldenburg 0 - - - - Emily Caulkins 0 - - - - Ava Syphers 0 - - - - Emily Adams 13 3 2 1 2 TOTALS 37 8 6 3 5