#4 Bangor Girls Beat #5 Windham 37-36 on Adams’ Last Second Free Throw
With the game tied at 36-36 Bangor's Emily Adams sank 1 of 2 free throws with just seconds to go, to give the #4 Bangor Rams a 37-36 win over #5 Windham at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, February 14th.
Bangor led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Windham took a 20-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Windham led 31-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Emily Adams with 13 points, including 2 3-pointers. Ayzlynn Gifford had 9 points, with 3 3-pointers. Avery Clark had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-5 from the free throw line.
Windham was led by Marley Jarvais with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Stella Jarvais had 10 points. Addie Caiazzo had a 3-pointer. Windham was 10-19 from the free throw line.
Bangor now advances to the Class AA North semifinals in Portland on Wednesday, February 19th where they will play #1 Oxford Hills at 2:45 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Windham Girls
|8
|12
|11
|5
|36
|Bangor Girls
|11
|6
|12
|8
|37
Box Score
Windham
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Denali Mismat
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Sitota Hatch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bella Vassoler
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lauren Valle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mackenzie Delenski
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Vik Richardson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addie Caiazzo
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Kiley Card
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Leandra Woodman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marley Jarvais
|12
|2
|1
|5
|9
|Stella Jarvais
|10
|4
|-
|2
|6
|Eliana Kostopolous
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chloe Delewski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|10
|2
|10
|19
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Georgie Stephenson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabbie Spreng
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabbie Roy
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|Avery Clark
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Lucy O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kali Snowden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalaney Horr
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ayzlynn Gifford
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Clara Oldenburg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Caulkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ava Syphers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|13
|3
|2
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|37
|8
|6
|3
|5