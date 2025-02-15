4 Bangor Girls Beat #5 Windham 37-36 on Adams’ Last Second Free Throw

#4 Bangor Girls Beat #5 Windham 37-36 on Adams&#8217; Last Second Free Throw

Photo Chris Popper

With the game tied at 36-36 Bangor's Emily Adams sank 1 of 2 free throws with just seconds to go, to give the #4 Bangor Rams a 37-36 win over #5 Windham at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, February 14th.

Bangor led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Windham took a 20-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Windham led 31-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Emily Adams with 13 points, including 2 3-pointers. Ayzlynn Gifford had 9 points, with 3 3-pointers. Avery Clark had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-5 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Marley Jarvais with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Stella Jarvais had 10 points. Addie Caiazzo had a 3-pointer. Windham was 10-19 from the free throw line.

Bangor now advances to the Class AA North semifinals in Portland on Wednesday, February 19th where they will play #1 Oxford Hills at 2:45 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Windham Girls81211536
Bangor Girls11612837

 

Box Score

Windham

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Denali Mismat1--12
Sitota Hatch0----
Bella Vassoler42---
Lauren Valle0----
Mackenzie Delenski62-22
Vik Richardson0----
Addie Caiazzo3-1--
Kiley Card0----
Leandra Woodman0----
Marley Jarvais122159
Stella Jarvais104-26
Eliana Kostopolous0----
Chloe Delewski0----
TOTALS361021019

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Georgie Stephenson0----
Gabbie Spreng0----
Gabbie Roy73-11
Avery Clark61112
Lucy O'Connell0----
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr21---
Ayzlynn Gifford9-3--
Clara Oldenburg0----
Emily Caulkins0----
Ava Syphers0----
Emily Adams133212
TOTALS378635
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball

