4 Bucksport Beats #5 Mattanawcook Academy 9-0 as Winchester Throws 3-Hitter

The #4 Bucksport Golden Bucks scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 runs in the 3rd inning and Ryan Winchester threw a 3-hitter as they beat Mattanawcook Academy 9-0 on Thursday afternoon in Bucksport.

Winchester struck out 8 and walked 2, allowing 3 hits.

Jason Terrill had 2 hits to lead Bucksport. Gavyn Holyoke, Winchester, Connor Fitch and Bo Provencher each singled for the Golden Bucks. Fitch drove in 2 runs.

Bucksport stole 6 bases, led by Terrill with 2.

Brady Dill started on the mound for the Lynx. He went 2.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 9 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 2. Isaac Ritchie pitched the last 3.2 innings allowing 1 hit, while striking out 5.

Ritchie, James Trott and Dylan Landry each singled for Mattanawcook Academy.

Mattanawcook Academy's season comes to an end with a 11-6 record.

Bucksport, now 11-6, will take on #1 seed Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, June 8th in a Class C North semifinal.