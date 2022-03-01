4 Dexter Boys Defeat #2 GSA 42-40 for Class C Boys Northern Maine Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Dexter Tigers came roaring back from a 14 point deficit at the start of the 4th Quarter to beat #2 GSA 42-40 and become the Class C Boys Northern Maine Champions at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday night, February 28th.

GSA led 15-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Tigers 32-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Dexter outscored GSA 24-8 in the final Quarter.

Dexter led for the 1st time in the game 39-38 on Seth Robbins' 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the 4th Quarter. GSA took the lead back with 59 seconds left on Teague Smallidge's 2-pointer to make the score 40-39. But Dexter's Avery Gagnon's 2-pointer gave the Tigers the lead for good 41-40 with :36 seconds left.

Dexter was led by Will Kusnierz with 14 points, 8 of which came in the 4th Quarter. Seth Robbins had 8 points. The Tigers were 10-19 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Robbins had 2 3's, Kusnierz 1 3-pointer and Will Spratt 1 3-pointer. All 4 3-pointers came in the 4th Quarter.

GSA was led by Teague Smallidge with 15 points and Azaiah Nanson had 10 points. The Eagles were 5-11 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by David Gadsby.

Dexter 16-5 will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, August 5th at 7:45 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center against #3 Dirigo who defeated #4 Monmouth Academy 45-39 to win the Southern Maine Class C Championship.

GSA's season comes to a close with a 17-3 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Dexter Boys 2 8 8 24 42 GSA Boys 15 10 7 8 40

Box Score

Dexter

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Kayden Kimball 8 3 3 0 2 2 10 Ben Bourgoin 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Avery Gagnon 3 1 1 0 1 3 12 Seth Robbins 8 3 1 2 0 0 20 Cameron Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Bryce Connor 5 2 2 0 1 2 33 Will Spratt 4 1 0 1 1 4 34 Will Kosnierz 14 4 3 1 5 8 40 Brady Reynolds 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Owen Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Caden Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Gage Sinclair 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 14 10 4 10 19

GSA

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 David Gadsby 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 Matthew Astbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Arden Weaver 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Patrick Dagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Dexter Brown 6 3 3 0 0 1 21 Teague Smallidge 15 6 6 0 3 3 24 Jack Gray 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Bryce Schneider 4 2 2 0 0 2 30 Sol Lorio 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Brockett Muir 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Azaiah Nanson 10 4 4 0 2 5 40 Harrison Walden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 40 17 16 1 5 11