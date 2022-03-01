#4 Dexter Boys Defeat #2 GSA 42-40 for Class C Boys Northern Maine Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #4 Dexter Tigers came roaring back from a 14 point deficit at the start of the 4th Quarter to beat #2 GSA 42-40 and become the Class C Boys Northern Maine Champions at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday night, February 28th.
GSA led 15-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Tigers 32-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Dexter outscored GSA 24-8 in the final Quarter.
Dexter led for the 1st time in the game 39-38 on Seth Robbins' 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the 4th Quarter. GSA took the lead back with 59 seconds left on Teague Smallidge's 2-pointer to make the score 40-39. But Dexter's Avery Gagnon's 2-pointer gave the Tigers the lead for good 41-40 with :36 seconds left.
Dexter was led by Will Kusnierz with 14 points, 8 of which came in the 4th Quarter. Seth Robbins had 8 points. The Tigers were 10-19 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Robbins had 2 3's, Kusnierz 1 3-pointer and Will Spratt 1 3-pointer. All 4 3-pointers came in the 4th Quarter.
GSA was led by Teague Smallidge with 15 points and Azaiah Nanson had 10 points. The Eagles were 5-11 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by David Gadsby.
Dexter 16-5 will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, August 5th at 7:45 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center against #3 Dirigo who defeated #4 Monmouth Academy 45-39 to win the Southern Maine Class C Championship.
GSA's season comes to a close with a 17-3 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dexter Boys
|2
|8
|8
|24
|42
|GSA Boys
|15
|10
|7
|8
|40
Box Score
Dexter
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Kayden Kimball
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Ben Bourgoin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Avery Gagnon
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|12
|Seth Robbins
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Cameron Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Bryce Connor
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|33
|Will Spratt
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|34
|Will Kosnierz
|14
|4
|3
|1
|5
|8
|40
|Brady Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Owen Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Caden Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Gage Sinclair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|42
|14
|10
|4
|10
|19
GSA
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|David Gadsby
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Matthew Astbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arden Weaver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Patrick Dagan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dexter Brown
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Teague Smallidge
|15
|6
|6
|0
|3
|3
|24
|Jack Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Bryce Schneider
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Sol Lorio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Brockett Muir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Azaiah Nanson
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|5
|40
|Harrison Walden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|40
|17
|16
|1
|5
|11
#4 Dexter - #2 GSA Northern Maine Class C Boy's Basketball Championship