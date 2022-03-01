#4 Dexter Boys Defeat #2 GSA 42-40 for Class C Boys Northern Maine Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Dexter Tigers came roaring back from a 14 point deficit at the start of the 4th Quarter to beat #2 GSA 42-40 and become the Class C Boys Northern Maine Champions at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday night, February 28th.

GSA led 15-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Tigers 32-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Dexter outscored GSA 24-8 in the final Quarter.

Dexter led for the 1st time in the game 39-38 on Seth Robbins' 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the 4th Quarter. GSA took the lead back with 59 seconds left on Teague Smallidge's 2-pointer to make the score 40-39. But Dexter's Avery Gagnon's 2-pointer gave the Tigers the lead for good 41-40 with :36 seconds left.

Dexter was led by Will Kusnierz with 14 points, 8 of which came in the 4th Quarter. Seth Robbins had 8 points. The Tigers were 10-19 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Robbins had 2 3's, Kusnierz 1 3-pointer and Will Spratt 1 3-pointer. All 4 3-pointers came in the 4th Quarter.

GSA was led by Teague Smallidge with 15 points and Azaiah Nanson had 10 points. The Eagles were 5-11 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by David Gadsby.

Dexter 16-5 will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, August 5th at 7:45 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center against #3 Dirigo who defeated #4 Monmouth Academy 45-39 to win the Southern Maine Class C Championship.

GSA's season comes to a close with a 17-3 record.

Line Score

1234T
Dexter Boys2882442
GSA Boys15107840

Box Score

Dexter

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Kayden Kimball833022
10Ben Bourgoin000000
11Avery Gagnon311013
12Seth Robbins831200
20Cameron Allen000000
22Bryce Connor522012
33Will Spratt410114
34Will Kosnierz1443158
40Brady Reynolds000000
42Owen Brown000000
50Caden Brown000000
52Gage Sinclair000000
TOTALS42141041019

GSA

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1David Gadsby521100
2Matthew Astbury000000
3Arden Weaver000000
4Patrick Dagan000000
10Dexter Brown633001
21Teague Smallidge1566033
24Jack Gray000000
25Bryce Schneider422002
30Sol Lorio000000
32Brockett Muir000000
33Azaiah Nanson1044025
40Harrison Walden000000
TOTALS4017161511

#4 Dexter - #2 GSA Northern Maine Class C Boy's Basketball Championship

The #4 Dexter Tigers took on the #2 George Stevens Academy Eagles on Monday night, February 28th for the Class C Boy's Northern Maine Championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

 

