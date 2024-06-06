4 Hermon Beats #5 Belfast 4-0 as Wilcox Throws 2-Hitter

The #4 Hermon Hawks won their Quarterfinal game on Thursday afternoon, beating the #5 Belfast Lions 4-0 in Hermon as Braelyn Wilcox tossed a 2-hitter.

Wilcox went the distance for the Hawks, striking out 11 and walking just 2.

Addy Waning had a triple for Hermon. Mikelle Verrill, Rebecca Balmas, Kenzie Gallant and Katie Fowler all singled for the Hawks.

Wilcox, Ava Dean, Elena Walker and Molly Simcox each stole a base for Hermon.

Jordyn Mackay took the loss for the Lions. She allowed 5 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 6 and walked 3.

Emma Tripp and Danica Gray each singled for the Lions, with Gray having a stolen base.

Both teams committed 2 errors.

Belfast's season concludes with a 12-5 record, their best in quite some time.

Hermon, now 11-6, will advance to play top-seeded Nokomis on Saturday, June 8th in a Class B North semifinal.