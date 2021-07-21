4 Local High School Athletes Selected for USA Today’s Maine High School Athletic Awards

USA Today announced on Wednesday, July 21st the winners for the 2020-21 Maine high school sports awards program.

The national show can be watched on any smart device through the USA TODAY Sports Wire and News Wire Channels, available on Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire and most smart TVs. Viewers may also stream the show on demand on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards website or through YouTube. The awards show, hosted by Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski, will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5th, 2021

Local winners include

Briana Tracy from Bangor High School - Cheerleading

Gavin Carr from Brewer High School - Male Soccer

Sydney Gallop from Hermon High School - Female Soccer

Sean Hill from Ellsworth High School - Male Swimming and Diving

To see a full list of winners click HERE