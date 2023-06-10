4 Machias Upsets #1 Hodgdon 16-0 to Advance to Class D Northern Regional Finals

The #4 Machias Bulldogs upset the top-seeded Hodgdon Hawks 16-0 on Saturday afternoon, June 10th to advance to the Class D Northern Regional Finals.

Jaida Case tossed a 1-hitter in the 6 inning run-ruled game. She struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

The Bulldogs banged out 23 hits in the game.

Jaydin Anderson went 5-5 batting clean-up, with a double and drove in 2 runs. Maggie Allen was 4-5 with a double. Lauren Wood was 3-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Maleah Rhodes was 2-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Cassandra Dahl was 2-2 with a double and drove in 1 run. Emma Worcester had 2 hits. Jaida Case and Chloe Savage each had a single.

Machias stole 19 bases.

Sadie Thomspon had Hodgdon's lone hit.

Hodgdon's season comes to a close with a 14-2 record.

Machias is now 12-3. They will play in the Class D North Regional Finals, Tuesday night June 13th at Coffin Field in Brewer.