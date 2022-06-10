5 Bangor Beats #4 Hampden Academy 4-0 in Class A Quarterfinals

The #5 Bangor Rams defeated the #4 Hampden Academy Broncos 4-0 in a Class A Quarterfinal on Friday, June 10th.

Bangor's Lane Barron outdueled Hampden Academy's Danielle Masterson in a match-up of 2 of Class A's best pitchers. Barron tossed a 1-hitter, striking out 10 and walking 4. Masterson allowed 5 hits and 4 runs, although 2 were unearned. She struck out 13 and walked 1.

The Ram's defense committed only 1 error while the Bronco's defense committed 4 errors in the game

Rae Barron had a triple and drove in a run. Casey Carter, was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Cassidy Ireland and Lane Barron each had a single

Megan Delahanty had Hampden's lone hit.

Bangor now 12-6 will play host to #9 Messalonskee on Saturday. Messalonskee upset the #1 seeded Brunswick Dragons 4-2 Friday.

Hampden Academy's season ends with a record of 13-4