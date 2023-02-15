#5 Foxcroft Academy Rallies Late to Beat #12 MDI 61-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #12 MDI Trojans Boys Basketball Team came out and gave #5 Foxcroft Academy all they could handle before coming up just short 61-54 in a Class B North Boys Prelim game in Dover-Foxcroft on Wednesday, February 15th.
The Trojans came out on fire, outscoring the Ponies 20-8 in the 1st Quarter. Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 17-13 in the 2nd Quarter, but MDI led at the Half, 33-25. It wasn't until 2:01 remaining in the 3rd Quarter that Foxcroft Academy took the lead, 40-39 but at the end of the 3rd Quarter the Trojans clung to a 1 point lead. In the 4th Quarter the Ponies went 13-17 from the free throw line and won the game 61-54 to advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
MDI was led by Brandon Marsh and Evan Ankrom each of whom had 18 points. Alex Gray had 9 points on 3 3-pointers. Cal Hodgdon, Brandon Marsh and Evan Ankrom each drained a 3-pointer. MDI was 10-14 from the free throw line.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with a game-high 23 points. Jadon Richard had 15 points. Wyatt Rayfield, Silas Topalski and Adam Conner each had a 3-pointer for the Ponies. Foxcroft Academy was 20-27 from the free throw line, led by Caden Crocker who was 9-10.
MDI's season comes to a close with a record of 5-14.
Foxcroft Academy, now 13-6 will play #4 Old Town, with a record of 16-2, Saturday afternoon, February 18th at 12 noon at the Cross Insurance Center in the Class B North Boys Quarterfinals.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Boys
|20
|13
|12
|9
|54
|Foxcroft Academy Boys
|8
|17
|19
|17
|61
Box Score
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Spencer Laurendau
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Kadin Reed
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Cal Hodgdon
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Jay Haney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Marsh
|18
|7
|1
|1
|2
|Ethan Sosa
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Ankrom
|18
|4
|1
|7
|8
|Alex Gray
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Jarron Beikert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jameson Weir
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|13
|6
|10
|14
Foxcroft Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jadon Richard
|15
|4
|-
|7
|13
|Silas Topolski
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Devin Henderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wyatt Rayfield
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Cameron Chase
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ashton Ade
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Crocker
|23
|7
|-
|9
|10
|Kaiden Whitten
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Conner
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Jackson Smith
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Fernando Oliveira
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ivan Mutafchin
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|61
|16
|3
|20
|27
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos