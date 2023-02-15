#5 Foxcroft Academy Rallies Late to Beat #12 MDI 61-54 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#5 Foxcroft Academy Rallies Late to Beat #12 MDI 61-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

February 15, 2023 Photo Walter Churchill

The #12 MDI Trojans Boys Basketball Team came out and gave #5 Foxcroft Academy all they could handle before coming up just short 61-54 in a Class B North Boys Prelim game in Dover-Foxcroft on Wednesday, February 15th.

The Trojans came out on fire, outscoring the Ponies 20-8 in the 1st Quarter. Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 17-13 in the 2nd Quarter, but MDI led at the Half, 33-25. It wasn't until 2:01 remaining in the 3rd Quarter that Foxcroft Academy took the lead, 40-39 but at the end of the 3rd Quarter the Trojans clung to a 1 point lead. In the 4th Quarter the Ponies went 13-17 from the free throw line and won the game 61-54 to advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

MDI was led by Brandon Marsh and Evan Ankrom each of whom had 18 points. Alex Gray had 9 points on 3 3-pointers. Cal Hodgdon, Brandon Marsh and Evan Ankrom each drained a 3-pointer. MDI was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with a game-high 23 points. Jadon Richard had 15 points. Wyatt Rayfield, Silas Topalski and Adam Conner each had a 3-pointer for the Ponies. Foxcroft Academy was 20-27 from the free throw line, led by Caden Crocker who was 9-10.

MDI's season comes to a close with a record of 5-14.

Foxcroft Academy, now 13-6 will play #4 Old Town, with a record of 16-2, Saturday afternoon, February 18th at 12 noon at the Cross Insurance Center in the Class B North Boys Quarterfinals.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys201312954
Foxcroft Academy  Boys817191761

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau31-12
Kadin Reed0----
Joey Wellman-Clouse31-12
Cal Hodgdon3-1--
Jay Haney0----
Brandon Marsh187112
Ethan Sosa0----
Evan Ankrom184178
Alex Gray9-3--
Jarron Beikert0----
Jameson Weir0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS541361014

Foxcroft Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jadon Richard154-713
Silas Topolski511--
Devin Henderson0----
Wyatt Rayfield3-1--
Cameron Chase21---
Ashton Ade0----
Caden Crocker237-910
Kaiden Whitten0----
Adam Conner71122
Jackson Smith2--22
Fernando Oliveira0----
Ivan Mutafchin42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS611632027

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Foxcroft Academy Boys Class B Prelim

The #12 MDI Boys Basketball Team traveled to Dover-Foxcroft to play the #5 Foxcroft Academy Ponies in a Class B Boys Prelim Game on Wednesday, February 15th
