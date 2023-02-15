5 Foxcroft Academy Rallies Late to Beat #12 MDI 61-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #12 MDI Trojans Boys Basketball Team came out and gave #5 Foxcroft Academy all they could handle before coming up just short 61-54 in a Class B North Boys Prelim game in Dover-Foxcroft on Wednesday, February 15th.

The Trojans came out on fire, outscoring the Ponies 20-8 in the 1st Quarter. Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 17-13 in the 2nd Quarter, but MDI led at the Half, 33-25. It wasn't until 2:01 remaining in the 3rd Quarter that Foxcroft Academy took the lead, 40-39 but at the end of the 3rd Quarter the Trojans clung to a 1 point lead. In the 4th Quarter the Ponies went 13-17 from the free throw line and won the game 61-54 to advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

MDI was led by Brandon Marsh and Evan Ankrom each of whom had 18 points. Alex Gray had 9 points on 3 3-pointers. Cal Hodgdon, Brandon Marsh and Evan Ankrom each drained a 3-pointer. MDI was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with a game-high 23 points. Jadon Richard had 15 points. Wyatt Rayfield, Silas Topalski and Adam Conner each had a 3-pointer for the Ponies. Foxcroft Academy was 20-27 from the free throw line, led by Caden Crocker who was 9-10.

MDI's season comes to a close with a record of 5-14.

Foxcroft Academy, now 13-6 will play #4 Old Town, with a record of 16-2, Saturday afternoon, February 18th at 12 noon at the Cross Insurance Center in the Class B North Boys Quarterfinals.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 20 13 12 9 54 Foxcroft Academy Boys 8 17 19 17 61

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 3 1 - 1 2 Kadin Reed 0 - - - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 3 1 - 1 2 Cal Hodgdon 3 - 1 - - Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 18 7 1 1 2 Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 18 4 1 7 8 Alex Gray 9 - 3 - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 13 6 10 14

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jadon Richard 15 4 - 7 13 Silas Topolski 5 1 1 - - Devin Henderson 0 - - - - Wyatt Rayfield 3 - 1 - - Cameron Chase 2 1 - - - Ashton Ade 0 - - - - Caden Crocker 23 7 - 9 10 Kaiden Whitten 0 - - - - Adam Conner 7 1 1 2 2 Jackson Smith 2 - - 2 2 Fernando Oliveira 0 - - - - Ivan Mutafchin 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 61 16 3 20 27

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos