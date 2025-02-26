5 Hampden Academy Defeats #4 Presque Isle 5-2 in Playoffs

The Hampden Academy Broncos defeated the Presque Isle Wildcats 5-2 on Tuesday night in a Class B North Quarterfinal in Presque Isle. Thanks to our special High School Hockey Correspondent Adrian Ellingwood, here's the recap.

On Tuesday night, the #4 Presque Isle Wildcats hosted the #5 Hampden Academy Broncos at The Forum in Presque Isle. After two close victories against the Wildcats in the regular season, the Broncos came away with another victory in Presque Isle.

Hampden Academy started off the game similar to Thursday’s win, scoring in the first minute. Lucas Dunn opened the Broncos postseason scoring with a rebound goal, assisted by Miles Shields and Brody Miller just 37 second in.

The Wildcats had multiple chances to level the score, but Hampden’s defense kept the puck out of the net for the first period, with goaltender Aiden Surran making 7 saves.

Late in the first, with 3:48 left, Boston Merrow had a shot saved by Ethan Bosse, but grabbed the rebound and stuffed it into the corner of the net to double the Broncos’ lead. Miles Shields and Zach Wilson were given assists on the play.

Just over a minute to go in the period, the Wildcats thought they would go into the locker room with a manageable 2-0 deficit to face. However, the Broncos got a bit lucky and had a deflection off of a Presque Isle stick wind up in the net. Brody Miller sent a the shot towards the net, but with the deflection, there was noting Ethan Bosse could do about it. Hampden took a commanding 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Early in the second period, the Wildcats thought they had found a lifeline, as almost everybody in The Forum thought they had scored, but the puck only hit the post and was covered up by Surran.

With just 30 seconds to go in the opening period, the Broncos went on the power play, and scored after just seven seconds. Merrow’s second goal of the night came with 23 seconds left, assisted by Brody Miller and Lucas Dunn on the power play. Hampden took a 4-0 into the intermission, and Presque Isle certainly didn’t have an easy task ahead.

Despite having a fairly comfortable lead at the start of the period, the Broncos didn’t let up, and added a fifth goal after 5 minutes of play. Colby Pangburn scored, with an assist by Silas Bryant as 9:31 remained in regulation.

Two minutes later, the Wildcats responded with a power play goal. Oliver Woollard got one back for Presque Isle, assisted by Charlie Peers and Gavin LeTourneau, and 7:05 remained in a 5-1 game.

In the end, the five-goal deficit was insurmountable for the Wildcats, but they did manage to net a second goal with a minute and 24 seconds left. Lucas Wood scored from LeTourneau and Peers, but you could tell, based on their reaction, that it was only a consolation goal.

Presque Isle finishes the season with a record of 12-7. Hampden Academy advances to the regional semi-final, where they will play the #1 John Bapst Crusaders. That game will be on Saturday at Colby College in Waterville.