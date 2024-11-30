5 Maine Beats RPI 6-0

The #5 Maine Black Bears beat RPI 6-0 on Saturday afternoon in New York.

The Black Bears power play was cooking as Maine scored 3 power play goals within 5 minutes in the 3rd Period. Maine ended up 3-7 on the power play.

Lynden Breen had a hat trick before leaving in the 3rd Period with a lower body/leg injury.

Charlie Russell scored the 1st goal, with 9:37 gone in the 1st Period, assisted by Owen Fowler and Lynden Breen.

It took just 25 seconds in the 2nd Period for the Black Bears to make it 2-0. Breen scored his 1st goal of the game, assisted by Owen Fowler (his 2nd of the game)

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Then with 4:07 gone in the 3rd Period, Breen scored his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Charlie Russell and Frank Djurasevic.

Maine then scored their 1st power play goal, with 6:02 gone, as Breen tallied the hat-trick, assisted by Sully Scholle and Josh Nadeau.

The Black Bears then scored their 2nd power play goal with 9:52 gone. Harrison Scott scored, assisted by Taylor Makar and Brandon Chabrier.

Djurasevic scored Maine's 6th goal and 3rd power play goal with 10:58 gone in the 3rd Period. He was assisted by Sully Scholle and Josh Nadeau, each of whom had their 2nd assist of the day.

Maine outshot RPI 50-16.

Albin Boija had 16 saves, picking up his 4th shutout of the season. Boija reduced his goals against average to 1.46 goals per game, having allowed 19 goals in 13 games.

RPI is now 5-5-1 while Maine improves to 9-2-2. The 2 teams will play Sunday afternoon, with the puck dropping at 3 p.m. Tune into 92.9 The Ticket starting at 2:30 p.m. for the pregame with Jon Shields.