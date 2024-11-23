5 Maine Beats UNH 3-1 Friday Night

The #5 Maine Black Bears beat the University of New Hampshire Wildcats 3-1 at the Whittemore Center in New Hampshire Friday night, November 22nd. It was the Black Bears first road win against UNH since February 2, 2019!

The game was scoreless after the 1st Period.

UNH scored the opening goal, on a power play with 7:17 gone in the 2nd Period. Liam Devlin scored, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Cy LeClerc.

But the Black Bears quickly answered, when Lynden Breen scored 3:19 later, assisted by Charlie Russell and Owen Fowler.

Maine then made it 2-1 with 6:34 left in the 2nd Period. Owen Fowler scored, assisted by Lynden Breen.

Maine added an insurance goal, with just 5.9 seconds as Frank Djurasevic scored an empty-netter. UNH was on the power play and had pulled their goalie, so Maine was skating 4 on 6.

UNH was 1-5 on the power play, while the Black Bears were 0-5.

Maine outshot UNH 34-25. UNH had the 28-24 faceoffs won advantage.

Albin Boija finished the night with 24 saves for Maine, including a couple of beauties!

UNH is now 4-4-2 overall and 1-3-2 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears are now 8-2-2 overall and 5-2-2- in Hockey East.

Maine played without Josh Nadeau who didn't dress, due to an upper-body injury.

Denver, the #1 team in the nation lost for the 1st time in 22 games, as they were upset by Arizona State, 3-2 Friday night.

Maine will play at RPI against the Engineers on Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st. Both games are afternoon games with the puck dropping at 3 p.m. You can listen to the games with Jon Shields and the pregames beginning at 2:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket!

Get our free mobile app