#5 Maine Beats UNH 3-1 Friday Night
The #5 Maine Black Bears beat the University of New Hampshire Wildcats 3-1 at the Whittemore Center in New Hampshire Friday night, November 22nd. It was the Black Bears first road win against UNH since February 2, 2019!
UNH scored the opening goal, on a power play with 7:17 gone in the 2nd Period. Liam Devlin scored, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Cy LeClerc.
But the Black Bears quickly answered, when Lynden Breen scored 3:19 later, assisted by Charlie Russell and Owen Fowler.
Maine then made it 2-1 with 6:34 left in the 2nd Period. Owen Fowler scored, assisted by Lynden Breen.
Maine added an insurance goal, with just 5.9 seconds as Frank Djurasevic scored an empty-netter. UNH was on the power play and had pulled their goalie, so Maine was skating 4 on 6.
UNH was 1-5 on the power play, while the Black Bears were 0-5.
Maine outshot UNH 34-25. UNH had the 28-24 faceoffs won advantage.
Albin Boija finished the night with 24 saves for Maine, including a couple of beauties!
UNH is now 4-4-2 overall and 1-3-2 in Hockey East.
The Black Bears are now 8-2-2 overall and 5-2-2- in Hockey East.
Maine played without Josh Nadeau who didn't dress, due to an upper-body injury.
Denver, the #1 team in the nation lost for the 1st time in 22 games, as they were upset by Arizona State, 3-2 Friday night.
Maine will play at RPI against the Engineers on Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st. Both games are afternoon games with the puck dropping at 3 p.m. You can listen to the games with Jon Shields and the pregames beginning at 2:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket!
