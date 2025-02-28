5 Maine Beats Vermont 4-1 as Taylor Makar Scores a Hat Trick

The #5 Maine Black Bears beat the Vermont Catamounts 4-1 Friday night, February 28th as Taylor Makar scored his 1st collegiate hat trick.

It was Maine's 1st hat trick of the season since Lynden Breen scored 3 goals against RPi on November 30, 2024.

Maine scored their 1st goal of the game on a power play with 46.4 seconds left in the 1st Period. Makar scored, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Nolan Renwick.

Maine led by a score of 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period, despite carrying most of the play and outshooting Vermont 15-6 in the Period.

Makar scored his 2nd goal midway through the 2nd Period, again on a power play. The goal coming at the 10:01 mark was assisted by Djurasevic and Josh Nadeau.

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Vermont answered, drawing within 1 goal, on a power play with 9:04 gone in the 3rd Period. Isak Walther scored, assisted by Simon Jellus and Sebastian Tornqvist.

But Makar answered with 8:50 left to play, scoring his 3rd goal of the night. This was assisted by Brandon Chabrier and Charlie Russell.

Maine's final goal came just 1:31 later, when Grayson Arnott scored, assisted by Oskar Komarov and Nicholas Niemo.

Maine outshot Vermont 38-27. The Black Bears were 2-5 on the power play while Vermont was 1-6.

Albin Boija picked up the win for Maine in goal, turning away 26 shots.

Vermont is now 11-17-3 overall and 6-13-2 in Hockey East. Maine is now 20-6-5 overall and 12-4-5 in Hockey East.

Maine's win gives the Black Bears their 1st back-to-back 20 game win seasons for the 1st time since 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

Maine and Vermont will conclude the weekend series on Saturday night, March 1st with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game and pregame on our sister station I-95, 95.7 FM, starting at 6:30 p.m . Because of the High School Basketball Tournament, Saturday night's game will be broadcast on WWMJ 95.7 FM.