7 Brewer Defeats #10 Mt. Ararat [PHOTOS]

The #7 Brewer Witches defeated #10 Mt. Ararat 10-6 on Tuesday, June 7th in the Class A North Round of 16, at Coffin Field in Brewer.

Morgan Downs was in the circle for Brewer. She allowed 6 hits and 6 runs. She struck out 9 and walked 5.

Josie Pece hit a home run and was 2-3 and drove in 2 runs.. Jordan Doak batting leadoff was 2-4, driving in 2 runs Jordin Williams was 1-4 with a double and drove in a run. Hope Cluff wass 2-4. Morgan Downs helped herself at the plate going 2-4, driving in a run. Asianna West wa 2-3 with a run batted in.

Brewer is now 4-13 and will play the #2 seed Skowhegan River Hawks on Thursday, June 9th in the quarterfinals.

Mt. Ararat's season comes to an end with a record of 4-13

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photos.