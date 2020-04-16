$70,000 Online Stimulus Auction Features Something For Everyone
If you think getting your stimulus money’s a good thing … just wait till you see what you can do with it! Everyone could use a boost right now. That’s why we are proud to present the $70,000 Online Stimulus Auction!
There are lots of great deals from lots your favorite Bangor-area businesses in our upcoming Seize The Deal Bangor auction.
Wishing you had a generator right about now? We have that. How about a bike so you can get outside? It's here. Want to make a plan to get away? The time is now. The list of local items, services and experiences goes on and on in our two-day auction, April 23-24.
The next best part? You can place your bids with a simple click of the mouse or tap of the screen. There are great deals to be had, and you can easily keep an eye on your favorite items so they don't get away.
This auction features deals from the following local businesses:
Sandollar Spa & Pool - Fastlane Pro: Swim Current Machine
Fisherman's Wharf Inn - 2 Night Weekday Stay With Dinner Voucher
DM&J Waste - $1,000 Certificate Toward a Roll Off Container
Superior Fence - $1,000 Fencing Certificate
Twin City Tire - $500 Gift Certificate
Damon's Beverage & Redemption - $500 Gift Certificate
Hermon Meadow Golf Course - 2020 Family Golf Membership
Hermon Meadow Golf Course - 2020 Adult Single Golf Membership
Edible Arrangements - $500 Gift Certificate
Cyr Northstar Tours - One Ticket For a Tour To Branson, Missouri Sept. 10-21.
Hanks Repair - Husqvarna Telescopic 156 Pole Saw
Pete's Landscape - $1,000 Toward Lawn Installation
Pete's Landscape - $1,000 Toward a Western Plow
Bangor Truck Equipment / Line-X of Bangor - Line-X Spray On Bedliner
CakeMama - Cake Making Birthday Party
The Skin Room - 6 Dermaplaning Treatments
Chases Family Restaurant - 2x $100 Gift Certificates
Brewer IGA - $500 Grocery Certificate
Holiday Inn by the Bay - 2 Night Stay With Breakfast
Bradeen Electric - Fully Installed Generac Home Standby Generator - Model 7175 13KW
Hachey's Auto Enhancing - $500 Certificate Toward Auto Detailing
Maine Trailer - Certificate For a 4.5 x 9 fee Top Hat Utility Trailer
The Heating Lodge - Two Adult & Two Child - Adirondack Chairs
Dorr's Equipment - Land Pride BB1260 Box Blade
Dorr's Equipment - Land Pride RCR1860 Rotary Cutter
Slipping Gears Cycling - Giant Quick E+1 E-Bike
Slipping Gears Cycling - Saris Fluid2 Indoor Trainer
Evergreen Home and Hearth - $6,000 Certificate Toward Arctic Cub Signature Hot Tub
Evergreen Home and Hearth - Regency F5100 XL Hybrid Stove
Evergreen Home and Hearth - Hearthstone Champlain Gas Stove
Evergreen Home and Hearth - Qudra-Fire Castile Pellet Stove
Evergreen Home and Hearth - Jotul F55 Carrabassett Wood Stove
Three Rivers White Water - All-inclusive Penobscot River Rafting Package For Four
Three Rivers White Water - All-inclusive Kennebec River Rafting Package For Four
CMD Power Systems - Generac Guardian 13KW Home Back Up Generator
Stanley Subaru - Full Auto Detail Certificate
Townsquare Media Bangor - Giant ToughRoad E+ GX E-Bike
The auction ends at 9 p.m. on April 24.