8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Football Regional Championships Set

The 8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Maine Football Regional Championships are set for next weekend.

In the 8-Man Large North Conference #1 MDI will host #3 Waterville on Friday night, November 4th at 7 p.m. in Bar Harbor. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

MDI advanced to the Regional Final by defeating #4 Camden Hills 42-8, while #3 Waterville beat #2 Morse 22-12

MDI fell to Waterville 26-20 in the regular season back in Week 2 on September 16th.

In the 8-Man Large South Conference #1 Mt. Ararat will play #2 Yarmouth.

Mt. Ararat beat Gray-New Gloucester 56-6 while Yarmouth shutout Spruce Mountain 46-0 in the Regional Semifinals.

During the regular season both Mt. Ararat and Yarmouth finished with 7-1 records. Mt. Ararat beat Yarmouth on October 28th 38-14. Mt. Ararat's lone loss came back in Week 1 when they lost to Morse 8-6.

In the 8-Man Small North Conference #2 Stearns will play #5 Orono. The 2 teams did not meet in the regular season.

Orono advanced on Saturday stunning #1 Dexter 61-22 in Dexter. Stearns advanced by defeating #3 Mattanawcook Academy 22-14 on Friday night.

In the South, #3 Dirigo will host #4 Old Orchard Beach. Old Orchard Beach was the upset winner 28-16 over #1 Mountain Valley, while #3 Dirigo beat #2 Maranacook 26-20.

During the regular season Mountain Valley was undefeated and had beaten Old Orchard Beach 48-20 while Maranacook had beaten Dirigo 34-28