8-Man North Small School 2022-23 Football Schedule

8-Man North Small School 2022-23 Football Schedule

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.

While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon

Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 7 Friday October 14th or Saturday October 15th

Aroostook Valley

A. Valley
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Houlton
Exhibition August 26/27Stearns
Week 1 September 2/3at Mattanawcook
Week 2 September 9/10Mount View
Week 3 September 16/17Bucksport
Week 4 September 23/24at Dexter
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Houlton
Week 6 October 7/8at Orono
Week 7 October 14/15at Stearns

Bucksport

Bucksport
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Camden Hills
Exhibition August 26/27Waterville
Week 1 September 2/3at Stearns
Week 2 September 9/10Houlton
Week 3 September 16/17at A. Valley
Week 4 September 23/24Orono
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Mattanawcook
Week 6 October 7/8at Mount View
Week 7 October 14/15at Dexter

Dexter

Dexter
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22Orono
Exhibition August 26/27at MDI
Week 1 September 2/3at Mount View
Week 2 September 9/10Mattanawcook
Week 3 September 16/17at Houlton
Week 4 September 23/24A. Valley
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Orono
Week 6 October 7/8Stearns
Week 7 October 14/15Bucksport

Houlton

Houlton
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22A. Valley
Exhibition August 26/27at Mount View
Week 1 September 2/3Orono
Week 2 September 9/10at Bucksport
Week 3 September 16/17Dexter
Week 4 September 23/24at Stearns
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at A. Valley
Week 6 October 7/8Mattanawcook
Week 7 October 14/15at Mount View

Mattanawcook

Mattanawcook
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Waterville
Exhibition August 26/27Camden Hills
Week 1 September 2/3A. Valley
Week 2 September 9/10at Dexter
Week 3 September 16/17Stearns
Week 4 September 23/24at Mount View
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Bucksport
Week 6 October 7/8at Houlton
Week 7 October 14/15Orono

Mount View

Mount View
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Ellsworth
Exhibition August 26/27Houlton
Week 1 September 2/3Dexter
Week 2 September 9/10at A. Valley
Week 3 September 16/17Orono
Week 4 September 23/24Mattanawcook
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Stearns
Week 6 October 7/8at Bucksport
Week 7 October 14/15Houlton

Orono

Orono
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Dexter
Exhibition August 26/27Ellsworth
Week 1 September 2/3at Houlton
Week 2 September 9/10Stearns
Week 3 September 16/17at Mount View
Week 4 September 23/24at Bucksport
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Dexter
Week 6 October 7/8A. Valley
Week 7 October 14/15at Mattanawcook

Stearns

Stearns
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22MDI
Exhibition August 26/27at A. Valley
Week 1 September 2/3Bucksport
Week 2 September 9/10at Orono
Week 3 September 16/17at Mattanawcook
Week 4 September 23/24Houlton
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Mount View
Week 6 October 7/8at Dexter
Week 7 October 14/15A. Valley
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Football, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top