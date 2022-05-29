8-Man North Small School 2022-23 Football Schedule
The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.
While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon
Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 7 Friday October 14th or Saturday October 15th
Aroostook Valley
|A. Valley
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Houlton
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Stearns
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Mattanawcook
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Mount View
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Bucksport
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Dexter
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Houlton
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Orono
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Stearns
Bucksport
|Bucksport
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Camden Hills
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Waterville
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Stearns
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Houlton
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at A. Valley
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Orono
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Mattanawcook
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Mount View
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Dexter
Dexter
|Dexter
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Orono
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at MDI
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Mount View
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Mattanawcook
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Houlton
|Week 4 September 23/24
|A. Valley
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Orono
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Stearns
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Bucksport
Houlton
|Houlton
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|A. Valley
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Mount View
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Orono
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Bucksport
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Dexter
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Stearns
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at A. Valley
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Mattanawcook
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Mount View
Mattanawcook
|Mattanawcook
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Waterville
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Camden Hills
|Week 1 September 2/3
|A. Valley
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Dexter
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Stearns
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Mount View
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Bucksport
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Houlton
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Orono
Mount View
|Mount View
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Ellsworth
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Houlton
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Dexter
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at A. Valley
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Orono
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Mattanawcook
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Stearns
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Bucksport
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Houlton
Orono
|Orono
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Dexter
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Ellsworth
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Houlton
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Stearns
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Mount View
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Bucksport
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Dexter
|Week 6 October 7/8
|A. Valley
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Mattanawcook
Stearns
|Stearns
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|MDI
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at A. Valley
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Bucksport
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Orono
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Mattanawcook
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Houlton
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Mount View
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Dexter
|Week 7 October 14/15
|A. Valley
