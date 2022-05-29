8-Man North Small School 2022-23 Football Schedule

The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.

While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon

Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 7 Friday October 14th or Saturday October 15th

Aroostook Valley

A. Valley Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Houlton Exhibition August 26/27 Stearns Week 1 September 2/3 at Mattanawcook Week 2 September 9/10 Mount View Week 3 September 16/17 Bucksport Week 4 September 23/24 at Dexter Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Houlton Week 6 October 7/8 at Orono Week 7 October 14/15 at Stearns

Bucksport

Bucksport Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Camden Hills Exhibition August 26/27 Waterville Week 1 September 2/3 at Stearns Week 2 September 9/10 Houlton Week 3 September 16/17 at A. Valley Week 4 September 23/24 Orono Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Mattanawcook Week 6 October 7/8 at Mount View Week 7 October 14/15 at Dexter

Dexter

Dexter Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Orono Exhibition August 26/27 at MDI Week 1 September 2/3 at Mount View Week 2 September 9/10 Mattanawcook Week 3 September 16/17 at Houlton Week 4 September 23/24 A. Valley Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Orono Week 6 October 7/8 Stearns Week 7 October 14/15 Bucksport

Houlton

Houlton Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 A. Valley Exhibition August 26/27 at Mount View Week 1 September 2/3 Orono Week 2 September 9/10 at Bucksport Week 3 September 16/17 Dexter Week 4 September 23/24 at Stearns Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at A. Valley Week 6 October 7/8 Mattanawcook Week 7 October 14/15 at Mount View

Mattanawcook

Mattanawcook Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Waterville Exhibition August 26/27 Camden Hills Week 1 September 2/3 A. Valley Week 2 September 9/10 at Dexter Week 3 September 16/17 Stearns Week 4 September 23/24 at Mount View Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Bucksport Week 6 October 7/8 at Houlton Week 7 October 14/15 Orono

Mount View

Mount View Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Ellsworth Exhibition August 26/27 Houlton Week 1 September 2/3 Dexter Week 2 September 9/10 at A. Valley Week 3 September 16/17 Orono Week 4 September 23/24 Mattanawcook Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Stearns Week 6 October 7/8 at Bucksport Week 7 October 14/15 Houlton

Orono

Orono Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Dexter Exhibition August 26/27 Ellsworth Week 1 September 2/3 at Houlton Week 2 September 9/10 Stearns Week 3 September 16/17 at Mount View Week 4 September 23/24 at Bucksport Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Dexter Week 6 October 7/8 A. Valley Week 7 October 14/15 at Mattanawcook

Stearns

Stearns Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 MDI Exhibition August 26/27 at A. Valley Week 1 September 2/3 Bucksport Week 2 September 9/10 at Orono Week 3 September 16/17 at Mattanawcook Week 4 September 23/24 Houlton Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Mount View Week 6 October 7/8 at Dexter Week 7 October 14/15 A. Valley