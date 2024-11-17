8-Man State Football Champs Crowned and State Finals Set for Classes A-D
On Saturday, November 16th new 8-Man State Football Champions were crowned and the final regional championships were played so the State Football Finals in Classes A-D are set for next Saturday.
8-Man Large School State Champion
- #2 Greeley defeated #4 Mt. Ararat 58-20. It was Greely's 1st 8-Man Large School State Championship. They were in the State finals last year, losing to MDI
8-Man Small School State Champion
- #1 Old Orchard Beach defeated #1 Stearns 60-14. The win by Old Orchard Beach capped off a perfect season for the Seagulls.
Class A South Regional Final
- #1 Thornton Academy defeated #3 Noble 57-29
Class C North Regional Final
- #1 Hermon defeated #2 Medomak Valley 24-14. The win by the Hawks was their 1st Class C Football Regional Championship
Class D North Regional Final
- #1 Foxcroft Academy defeated #2 Winslow 27-7. The win sets up a rematch with Wells for the State Championship. Wells won the 2023 Gold Ball defeating Foxcroft Academy 22-21.
State Championship Saturday, November 22
Class A
- #1 Portland vs. #1 Thornton Academy
Class B
- #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Kennebunk
Class C
- #1 Hermon vs. #1 Fryeburg Academy
Class D
- #1 Foxcroft Academy vs. #1 Wells
