8-Man State Football Champs Crowned and State Finals Set for Classes A-D

Photo Chris Popper

On Saturday, November 16th new 8-Man State Football Champions were crowned and the final regional championships were played so the State Football Finals in Classes A-D are set for next Saturday.

8-Man Large School State Champion

  • #2 Greeley defeated #4 Mt. Ararat 58-20. It was Greely's 1st 8-Man Large School State Championship. They were in the State finals last year, losing to MDI

8-Man Small School State Champion

  • #1 Old Orchard Beach defeated #1 Stearns 60-14. The win by Old Orchard Beach capped off a perfect season for the Seagulls.

Class A South Regional Final

  • #1 Thornton Academy defeated #3 Noble 57-29

Class C North Regional Final

  • #1 Hermon defeated #2 Medomak Valley 24-14. The win by the Hawks was their 1st Class C Football Regional Championship

Class D North Regional Final

  • #1 Foxcroft Academy defeated #2 Winslow 27-7. The win sets up a rematch with Wells for the State Championship. Wells won the 2023 Gold Ball defeating Foxcroft Academy 22-21.

State Championship  Saturday, November 22

Class A

  • #1 Portland vs. #1 Thornton Academy

Class B

  •  #1 Falmouth vs. #1 Kennebunk

Class C

  • #1 Hermon vs. #1 Fryeburg Academy

Class D

  • #1 Foxcroft Academy vs. #1 Wells
